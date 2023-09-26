What’s Got the Texas Electricity Industry Buzzing?

We know juggling that little thing called life can be a lot. But, at Rhythm Energy, they’ve designed an electricity plan to help simplify one aspect of your life and save some money while doing it. Rhythm Energy’s time-of-use plans are one-of-a-kind and put you in complete control of your power. By shifting your energy consumption to off-peak hours, you can green up your wallet and Texas.

In Texas, you’ve probably seen a lot of free nights this, and free weekends that. But, as we all know, there’s no such thing as a free lunch (or night, or weekend). What those plans don’t tell you is the insanely high non-”free” rate is during the other parts of the day, week, and month.

But not Rhythm. Not their time-of-use plans.

Whether you’re a savvy shopper, EV owner, or a tech wizard, Rhythm has a plan for you.

The Simplest Plan

Rhythm’s PowerShift 12 Plan gives you the power to do just that. This plan is ideal for people who are always looking to save money and are willing to make a few small changes to get them there. Each day, they might manually turn up their AC up a few degrees when they get home from work and do laundry later in the evening to avoid on-peak pricing.

The EV Driver Plan

The PowerShift EV 12 Plan can put you on the road to savings. This plan is ideal for EV owners who are flexible with their charging schedule. If you’re someone who has a habit of charging your car right when you get home from work, but aren’t married to that time, you can save a lot of money by shifting your power to the overnight hours. (If you’re already doing this, then this plan would be perfect.)

The Seasonal Plan

The PowerShift Seasonal 12 Plan can deliver some cool savings to your wallet. This plan is ideal for those who don’t mind shifting their electricity usage of big energy suckers — AC, washer/dryer, dishwasher, electric heat — to off-peak hours — which are the lowest rates Rhythm offers on their time-of-use plans. They also don’t mind an added layer of on-peak hours during the winter months (January, February and March) when demand and prices are higher.

The Tech-Savvy Plan

The PowerShift EV Seasonal 12 Plan gives you the mechanics to save money. This plan is ideal for those who live in a home where everything is connected to your phone — meaning you can schedule your pool pump, EV charger, dishwasher, and laundry with your phone to avoid on-peak pricing. Transparently, this plan is complex, but that shouldn’t be a problem for someone who’s a digital wizard.

Rhythm gets it. Electricity plans seem like a dime a dozen. But not theirs.

The PowerShift fleet of plans put you in charge, and frankly, you might be doing a lot of these things already.

Learn more about these plans and unlock your savings.