Texas Design Week Houston — Meet Stan Dixon, Adam Lippes and More, With Salon Talks, Book Signings and Cocktails

Tropical Oasis, from the book Home: The Residential Architecture of D. Stanley Dixon (Rizzoli). (Photo by Eric Piasecki)

Palladian Hospitality, from the book Home: The Residential Architecture of D. Stanley Dixon (Rizzoli). (Photo by Eric Piasecki)

English Estate, from the book Home: The Residential Architecture of D. Stanley Dixon (Rizzoli). (Photo by Eric Piasecki)

English Estate, from the book Home: The Residential Architecture of D. Stanley Dixon (Rizzoli). (Photo by Eric Piasecki)

Curated Narrative, from the book Home: The Residential Architecture of D. Stanley Dixon (Rizzoli). (Photo by Eric Piasecki)

Palladian Hospitality, from the book Home: The Residential Architecture of D. Stanley Dixon (Rizzoli). (Photo by Eric Piasecki)

Some of the most celebrated designers and architects working today will be in Houston, Monday, April 22 through Thursday, April 25 as part of Texas Design Week Houston. Here’s who you’ll see in a stellar lineup of salon talks, panel discussions, cocktails, and book signings. Find the complete schedule and tickets at TexasDesignWeek.com.

The Architects’ Eye: Architect D. Stanley Dixon in Discussion with Lauren Rottet, Rottet Studio, and Drew Davis, Partner, Kligerman Architecture & Design, at Visual Comfort & Co.

WHEN: Tuesday, April 23, 10 am to Noon

WHO: D. Stanley Dixon, Atlanta; Lauren Rottet, Los Angeles, New York City, Houston; Drew Davis, Partner, Kligerman Architecture, New York City. Moderated by Rebecca Birdwell, New York City, a design industry leader and strategist, she is the former managing director of the Design Leadership Network

WHAT: The Eye of the Architect, a riveting panel discussion exploring three firms’ bodies of work.

STREET CRED: Stan Dixon attended Britain’s renowned Attingham Trust School for the Study of Historic Homes and Collections, followed by tutelage in residential design with the esteemed firm of Norman Davenport Askins Architect. He is an 11-time winner of the Philip Trammell Shutze Award presented by the Institute of Classical Architecture & Art, and was awarded the Institute of Classical Architecture & Art Addison Mizner Medal for his work in Palm Beach.

Lauren Rottet is the only woman to be elevated to Fellow status by both the American Institute of Architects and International Interior Design Association. She holds the coveted titles of Interior Design Hall of Fame and Interiors (now Contract) Designer of the Year. In 2012, she was named Boutique Design Designer of the Year. In 2014, she was inducted into Hospitality Design magazine’s legendary Platinum Circle; her furniture and product designs have earned her four gold medals for Best of NeoCon and a Chicago Athenaeum Award.

Outdoor Dining with Bering's Swipe













Next

Drew Davis: Previous tenure at Peter Pennoyer Architects; Yale School of Architecture.

BOOK SIGNINGS: Home: The Residential Architecture of D. Stanley Dixon (Rizzoli). Authentic Design: Lauren Rottet and Rottet Studio (Rizzoli).

WHY YOU CAN’T MISS: Stan Dixon‘s edited approach to the classical elements of architecture creates an understated aesthetic that is historically based while embracing influences of modern design. His goal is to interpret individual needs and desires through contextually sensitive work that engages appropriate style, scale, and proportion, giving every building a sense of permanence and delight. The resulting body of work has set an exacting standard. Lauren Rottet is known for her leadership and creative thinking in the hospitality industry developing ground-up hotels, refurbished and repositioned hotels and defining brand identity for such clients as The Dorchester Collection, St. Regis, Starwood, Rosewood, Loews, Marriott Corporation, Hilton, Denihan Hospitality Group, and Valencia. Drew Davis‘ understanding of all aspects of the design and construction process from schematic design to the minutiae of the punch list is a noted strength.

WHERE: Visual Comfort & Co., 2425 West Alabama

TXDW SPONSORS: Visual Comfort & Co., New Orleans Auction Galleries, The Houstonian, Noeka Home

So, Stan, tell us. . .

Favorite room designed by anyone, at any time.

The drawing room at Petworth House by Grinling Gibbons.

Go-to white paint.

Pointing No. 2003, Farrow & Ball.

Favorite restaurants, hotels anywhere in the world.

La Mirande in Avignon, France.

Historic, vintage design books in your library.

The Architecture of Sir Edwin Lutyens: Country Houses.

A Monograph of the Work of Mellor, Meigs & Howe.

David Adler: The Architect and His Work.

Texas Design Week Houston: Panel discussion and book signings, The Architects’ Eye: Three Architects in Conversation: D. Stanley Dixon Architect; Lauren Rottet, and Drew Davis, partner, Kligerman Architecture & Design is set for Tuesday, April 23, 10 am to noon, at Visual Comfort & Co., 2425 West Alabama. Books will be for sale at the event. For tickets, go to TexasDesignWeek.com.

Acclaimed L.A. Designer Oliver Furth, Illustrated Talk, Book Signing, and Afternoon Wine at Roche Bobois

WHEN: Tuesday, April 23, 2 pm to 4 pm

WHO: Designer Oliver Furth, Los Angeles

WHAT: Illustrated talk and afternoon wine with the delightful Oliver Furth.

STREET CRED: Oliver Furth is known for his knowledge and expertise in both historical decorative arts and contemporary collectible design. In addition to his design practice, Furth consults for The Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA) and is chair emeritus of their Decorative Arts and Design Council. He has curated exhibitions and shows focusing primarily on the space between fine art and functional design, and he regularly writes and lectures on the subject.

DECORATIONS: AD 100, Elle Decor A-List

BOOK: OP! Optimistic Interiors (2024 Rizzoli)

WHY YOU CAN’T MISS: Oliver Furth masterfully combines a bipartisan enthusiasm for classical and contemporary influences with California cool, to create sophisticated, livable spaces with relaxed rigor, infused with color and joy.

WHERE: Roche Bobois, 4810 San Felipe, valet parking

TXDW SPONSORS: Roche Bobois, New Orleans Auction Galleries, The Houstonian, Noeka Home

“Furth is a true son of Los Angeles, deeply immersed in the city’s rich design history, from the tony mansions of Beverly Hills and Bel Air to the studios of the trailblazing artists and artisans who have colonized L.A.’s scrappy Eastside.” – Architectural Digest

“This Los Angeles-based decorator is thoroughly grounded in classical traditions, though he approaches them with aristo irreverence and West Coast optimism.” – Elle Decor

So, Oliver, tell us. . .

Favorite room designed by anyone, at any time.

Rotunda at The Pantheon. Built (and eventually rebuilt) by Emperor Hadrian in 125 AD; this remains the world’s largest unreinforced concrete dome. A wonder of science, and a truly magical space inside.

Go-to white paint.

Farrow & Ball All White No. 2005. A very pure and even white — not too warm or too cool. A great backdrop color.

Favorite restaurants and hotels anywhere in the world.

Château La Coste in Aix-en-Provence, France.

Ett Hem in Stockholm.

Villa d’Este, Como.

Aman Tokyo.

Historical, vintage design books in your library.

Rose Tarlow: The Private House (2001, rereleased 2024).

Parish-Hadley: Sixty Years of American Design (1995).

Jansen/Decoration (1971).

Design, architecture Instagram feeds.

@eveningsmagazine.

What’s next.

My book OP! Optimistic Interiors comes out this month. So excited to launch this into the world.

Texas Design Week Houston: Salon talk and book signing with Oliver Furth, discussing his new book, OP! Optimistic Interiors, is set for Tuesday, April 23, 2 pm to 4 pm, at Roche Bobois, 4810 San Felipe. Books will be for sale at the event. For tickets, go to TexasDesignWeek.com.

Cocktails with Adam Lippes, OKA Founder Sue Jones, and Marie Flanigan, in Conversation: Becoming Multi-Hyphenate Creators and Building a Design Empire, Moderated by Mieke ten Have, at OKA

WHEN: Tuesday, April 23, 6 pm to 8 pm

WHO: Designer Adam Lippes, New York City; OKA founder Sue Jones, London; designer Marie Flanigan, Houston; Mieke ten Have, New York City.

WHAT: Cocktails and Illustrated talk with Adam Lippes, Sue Jones and Marie Flanigan, exploring Multi-Hyphenate Creators: Building a Design Empire — Balancing Your Design Business while Expanding in Creative Ways

STREET CRED: Adam Lippes, New York City, began his fashion career at Ralph Lauren before joining Oscar de la Renta, where he became one of the youngest creative directors of a luxury fashion house. In addition to his fashion collection, Lippes designs home collections for OKA, and is passionate about art, architecture, interiors, antiques, textiles, gardens, and travel. His homes in Brooklyn Heights, his farm in the Berkshires, and his antiques collections have been published numerous times. Lippes is opening a retail store in Houston in late April in River Oaks District carrying his full fashion collection, as well as home decor and objects.

Sue Jones, London, began her design career at Colefax and Fowler in London before working for Jasper Conran for 10 years. She founded OKA in early 1999 with two friends, Annabel Astor and Lucinda Waterhous. OKA has grown into an omni-channel retailer operating 13 stores across the United Kingdom and three in the United States, alongside a well-established online store, a quarterly magazine, and a trade service. Jones holds the role of creative director, overseeing the design and sourcing of the OKA collection.

Marie Flanigan, Houston, is a respected interior designer and clasically trained architect, with 600,000 social media followers, an e-commerce platform, collaborations with Visual Comfort and Annie Selke, and in fall 2024 her second book will be published by Rizzoli. Her projects have appeared in Architectural Digest, Elle Decor, Vogue, House Beautiful and showcased on HGTV’s Property Bothers: Brother vs Brother.

Mieke ten Have, New York City, is an interiors stylist for national brands, designers, architects and publications, is a former home editor at Vogue and former design editor at large at Elle Decor, and is a contributor to Architectural Digest and Elle Decor UK. Her first book, Interiors Styled by Mieke ten Have publishes October 2024.

WHY YOU CAN’T MISS: Adam, Sue, Marie and Mieke dissect and discuss how a designer creates and navigates multi-hyphenate bodies of work, from collaborations with design brands to creating private label, creating a successful e-commerce platform, and opening retail stores.

WHERE: OKA, 3461 West Alabama, valet parking

TXDW SPONSORS: OKA, New Orleans Auction Galleries, The Houstonian, Noeka Home

Texas Design Week Houston: Adam Lippes, OKA founder Sue Jones and Marie Flanigan discuss the multi-hyphenate designer, on Tuesday, April 23, from 6 pm to 8 pm, at OKA, 3461 West Alabama. For tickets, go to TexasDesignWeek.com.