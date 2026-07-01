A Creekside $6.85 Million Highland Park Home That’s Primed For an Art Collector

So many of the downstairs gathering spaces provide spectacular views of the park space outside. (Photo by Allie Beth Allman & Associates)

There is a patio with a fireplace near the front door. (Photo by Allie Beth Allman & Associates)

Vaulted ceilings flood the primary bedroom with natural light, and an attached balcony overlooks the creek. (Photo by Allie Beth Allman & Associates)

The lacquered lapis blue family room provides the perfect spot for family movie nights, a competitive game of mahjong, or leisurely afternoons reading. (Photo by Allie Beth Allman & Associates)

The breakfast room, cloaked in Fortuny wallpaper and drapes, provides a view of the tennis court. (Photo by Allie Beth Allman & Associates)

Fittingly, 3606 Saint Johns Drive provides a service kitchen that houses the SubZero refrigerator and freezer, as well as the wine cooler. (Photo by Allie Beth Allman & Associates)

This home includes five fireplaces. The best one, though, is in the dining room, which offers seating for 12 and is surrounded by bookshelves. (Photo by Allie Beth Allman & Associates)

Upon entering the house, one quickly recognizes it as a perfect canvas for either a seasoned or aspiring art collector, with abundant wall space to showcase a collection. (Photo by Allie Beth Allman & Associates)

Let’s be honest. Whenever a privacy hedge and white wall protect a house from view, it piques our curiosity further. We all want to peek behind the proverbial curtain and see what lies just beyond the hedges.

3606 Saint Johns Drive sits on a pristine creek lot that overlooks Hackberry Park in Highland Park. As a person who regularly peruses real estate, I’m always seeking something *interesting* in the abyss of cookie-cutter new builds that offer giant steel windows and lack personality (and a point of view).

The exterior of 3606 Saint Johns Drive drew me in and alluded to its 1973 birth year. The listing affirmed that, during a “thoughtful renovation,” the owners took the house down to the studs in 2015. A trip to the “beauty farm,” as I call it, tempts even the most striking and well-cared-for 53-year-old Dallasites. Thankfully, even Steven Levine would approve of this glow-up.

The first day of July in Texas seems like perfect timing to tell you that this home includes five fireplaces. The best one, though, is in the dining room, which offers seating for 12 and is surrounded by bookshelves. I imagine planning candlelit book club dinners in this room — an elegant night, even if you’re discussing smut (we won’t tell!).

Let’s go ahead and hire a private chef to prepare dinner for book club. Relax! He or she won’t even dirty the pristine marble kitchen. Fittingly, 3606 Saint Johns Drive provides a service kitchen that houses the SubZero refrigerator and freezer, as well as the wine cooler. There’s plenty of space for the *staff* to prepare and plate a thematic meal that’s as complex and effortless as the fee suggested.

Upon entering the house, one quickly recognizes it as a perfect canvas for either a seasoned or aspiring art collector, with abundant wall space to showcase a collection. The 5,445-square-foot Highland Park sparkler has four bedrooms, all upstairs with ensuite bathrooms, as well as two powder rooms. So many of the downstairs gathering spaces provide spectacular views of the park space outside.

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Some personal highlights from the listing include:

The breakfast room, cloaked in Fortuny wallpaper and drapes, provides a view of the tennis court. Imagine taking your morning coffee and eggs and soldiers here.

Speaking of, let’s go ahead and include *the tennis court* as a highlight.

The lacquered lapis blue family room (with one of the aforementioned fireplaces) provides the perfect spot for family movie nights, a competitive game of mahjong, or leisurely afternoons reading.

Vaulted ceilings flood the primary bedroom with natural light, and an attached balcony overlooks the creek. There’s an office off of the primary, which also boasts ample storage space and separate vanities.

To quote George Banks, “It’s a great house, and I never want to move.”

3606 Saint Johns Drive is represented by Mellie Cline with Allie Beth Allman & Associates and is currently listed for $6,850,000.