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Fort Worth’s 16 Best Happy Hours

Downtown Stalwarts, a Stockyards Newcomer, and Other Great Reasons to Take Off Early

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Fort Worth's Provender Hall runs a great happy hour Monday through Friday from 2 pm to 6 pm. (Courtesy)

Fort Worth's Provender Hall runs a great happy hour Monday through Friday from 2 pm to 6 pm. (Courtesy)

The upstairs bar has been rebranded Escondite with late-night agave-forward cocktails served late on weekends. (Photo by Burciaga Hospitality Group)

The upstairs bar has been rebranded Escondite with late-night agave-forward cocktails served late on weekends. (Photo by Burciaga Hospitality Group)

The Sheraton Fort Worth Downtown Hotel underwent a $50 million renovation that was completed in spring 2024, and the retreat’s new restaurant and bar, West + Stone, offers elevated food and drink options from 5 to 7 pm. (Courtesy)

The Sheraton Fort Worth Downtown Hotel underwent a $50 million renovation that was completed in spring 2024, and the retreat’s new restaurant and bar, West + Stone, offers elevated food and drink options from 5 to 7 pm. (Courtesy)

The Shania Twain cocktail at Sidesaddle Saloon blends Empress Gin, raspberry mint syrup, lemon, and Prosecco for a bold and bubbly sip. (Courtesy)

The Shania Twain cocktail at Sidesaddle Saloon blends Empress Gin, raspberry mint syrup, lemon, and Prosecco for a bold and bubbly sip. (Courtesy)

Del Frisco’s Grille keeps the math easy: Everything on its happy hour menu costs $10. (Courtesy)

Del Frisco’s Grille keeps the math easy: Everything on its happy hour menu costs $10. (Courtesy)

Enjoy small plates, live music, and superlative cocktails at Annex. (Courtesy)

Enjoy small plates, live music, and superlative cocktails at Annex. (Courtesy)

Quince Riverside makes the most of its sweeping riverside views.

Quince Riverside makes the most of its sweeping riverside views.

Stone fruit martini at Hudson House (Courtesy Vandelay Hospitality Group)

Stone fruit martini at Hudson House (Courtesy Vandelay Hospitality Group)

Some days, it’s OK just to shut the laptop, gather your compatriots, and make a beeline for the nearest bar before the clock strikes 5 pm. Fortunately, Fort Worth’s hotels, taverns, and cocktail lounges offer plenty of reasons to call it a day early. These are the 16 best Happy Hours in Fort Worth.

Tinie’s

113 South Main Street

When Fort Worth’s Burciaga Hospitality Group began managing Tinie’s earlier this year, they reimagined the possibilities for both the restaurant and upstairs bar, Escondite, which is run by Aaron Garcia. Wherever you perch, happy hour runs 4 pm to 6 pm Monday through Thursday. The $4 cocktail and $3 appetizer discounts can put a welcome dent in the final bill at this buzzy Latin restaurant.

Atlas Fort Worth

314 South Main Street, Suite 100

The Near Southside’s destination for globally-inspired cocktails makes happy hour even more enticing with $7 specialty drinks — including Old Fashioned, French 75, or Bee’s Knees — and $5 bites. Italian meatballs and a handcrafted cocktail for $12? Yes, please!

Atlas Fort Worth
Cocktail bar Atlas Fort Worth offers an exceptional Happy Hour. (Photo by Robert Underwood IV)

Grace Fort Worth

777 Main Street

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We recently spoke with the wine team at this Grace Fort Worth about their vino selections, and we’re giving our readers another reason to stop by. During daily Bubble Hour from 4 to 6 pm, sparkling wines by the glass are half off, making it easy to kick off the evening with a celebratory sip.

Provender Hall

122 East Exchange Avenue, Suite 110

Chef Marcus Paslay has gifted Fort Worth with some top-level restaurants, including his popular Piattello Italian Kitchen, which is moving to the Shops at Clearfork later this year. We remain huge fans of his Provender Hall, which runs its happy hour Monday through Friday from 2 pm to 6 pm.

Sidesaddle Saloon Fort Worth
Happy hour at Sidesaddle Saloon runs from 3 pm to 6 pm, Monday through Friday. (Courtesy)

Sidesaddle Saloon

122 East Exchange Avenue, Suite 240

Sidesaddle Saloon serves one of our favorite cocktails in town — the Beth Dutton, a fittingly feisty blend of TX Whiskey, Licor 43, Ancho Reyes, spicy apple cinnamon syrup, and lemon. It has a kick. Happy hour at this chic cocktail bar runs from 3 pm to 6 pm, Monday through Friday. 

Bricks and Horses

3700 Camp Bowie Boulevard

Before dinner at Bricks and Horses, you can enjoy selections from a special cocktail menu and light bites served at The Bar at Bowie House from 4 pm to 6 pm. From August 13 to 15, Bowie House welcomes Martiny’s, the top-rated New York City-based bar, for a three-day pop-up. The Bar Series at Bowie House brings the top cocktail teams in North America for unique residencies.

Best Patio – Quince Riverside makes the most of its sweeping riverside views.
Quince Riverside makes the most of its sweeping riverside views.

Quince Riverside

1701 River Run, Suite 181

This picturesque restaurant commonly makes our Best Patio lists, and for good reason. Overlooking the Trinity River in Westbend, Quince pairs scenic views with an inviting happy hour from 3 pm to 6 pm Monday through Friday. Settle in with discounted drinks and bites, then stay awhile as the patio and balcony become one of Fort Worth’s best spots to watch the evening unfold.

Waters

301 Main Street

Chef Jon Bonnell’s Waters pairs wild, seasonal seafood with an impressive wine program and craft cocktails. Here, gin martinis — finished with blue cheese-stuffed olives — and discounted raw oysters are the draw. If you’re lingering, the signature seafood gumbo and “Dirty Dozen” premium oyster flight make it easy to turn happy hour into dinner.

Del Frisco’s Grille

154 East 3rd Street

Del Frisco’s Grille keeps the math easy: Everything on its happy hour menu costs $10, including crowd favorites like Cheesesteak Eggrolls, Ahi Tacos, and the Grille Margarita. Specials run from 3 pm to 6 pm Sunday through Friday and 2 pm to 5 pm on Saturdays.

Del Frisco’s Grille
Del Frisco’s Grille keeps the math easy: Everything on its happy hour menu costs $10. (Courtesy)

West + Stone

1701 Commerce Street

The Sheraton Fort Worth Downtown Hotel underwent a $50 million renovation that was completed in spring 2024, and the retreat’s new restaurant and bar, West + Stone, offers elevated food and drink options from 5 pm to 7 pm. Cocktails include the Raspberry Manhattan (Canadian whisky, raspberry bitters), Summertime Spritzer (apricot brandy, Aperol, peach purée, sparkling wine), and The Classic (bourbon, Demerara syrup, orange bitters), all for $8.

Basement Lounge

6323 Camp Bowie Boulevard

Basement bars are a rarity in Fort Worth, and none is as effortlessly refined as The Basement Lounge. The downstairs space — bathed in blue lights and livened by light house music — features rotating contemporary art shows curated by owner Jesse Meráz, himself an accomplished artist and seasoned mixologist. Save Tuesdays for $2 tacos and $5 margs, while normal happy hours run Tuesday through Friday from 5 pm to 7 pm with $2 off signature cocktails.   

Annex
Enjoy small plates, live music, and superlative cocktails at Annex. (Courtesy)

Le Méridien Fort Worth Downtown

811 Commerce Street

With skyline views and one of downtown’s more polished cocktail menus, Le Méridien’s Annex Bar offers an elevated way to end the workday. The rooftop lounge’s lineup includes the Parisian Martini (Grey Whale gin, dry vermouth, Grand Marnier), the Claude Moët 75 (Moët & Chandon Champagne, Botanist gin, lemon), and the Man of War (Garrison Brothers rye, sweet vermouth, Cointreau, grapefruit). 

Wabi House Fort Worth

1229 8th Avenue, Suite 227

The promise of hot sake and a steaming bowl of tonkotsu or spicy ramen makes every step up those three flights worth it. Between 3 pm and 7 pm, this bustling ramen bar, with communal tables and a spacious patio, sweetens the deal with discounted small plates, beer, sake, wine, and cocktails.

Toro Toro Fort Worth

200 Main Street

Toro Toro keeps things lively with a rotating lineup of daily specials. Monday through Thursday from 4 pm to 7 pm, expect $6 well drinks, half-off wines by the glass, and $4 draft beers, while Taco Tuesdays, discounted tequila and mezcal flights on Thursdays, and half-priced bottles of Latin wine on Wednesdays might make you a regular at this downtown hotspot.

Hudson House burger and martini (Photo by Becca Wright)
One of the signatures of the Hudson House menu is the cheeseburger built on two beef patties. By its side, one of their signature chilly martinis. (Photo by Becca Wright)

Hudson House Fort Worth

4600 Dexter Avenue

With half-priced martinis, Bellinis, and wines by the glass, Hudson House Fort Worth has earned a devoted happy hour following. Pull up a barstool between 3 pm and 6 pm on weekdays for $3 East Coast oysters and the restaurant’s beloved $10 cheeseburger — a combination thats hard to beat.

Le Margot

3150 South Hulen Street

We recently featured this gem of a restaurant on our list of Fort Worths best French restaurants, and heres another reason to visit. Daily happy hour at Le Margot runs from 3 pm to 6 pm, while Mondays bring half-priced bottles of wine all day long. Pair your favorite vintage with classic French fare, and youll be tempted to linger well past happy hour.

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