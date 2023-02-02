jd miller sammuel lynne galleries
Renowned contemporary artist JD Miller returns to Samuel Lynne Galleries in the Design District to paint a floral arrangement live at this annual, family-friendly Valentine's Day event.

Culture / Holiday

11 Unique Valentine’s Day Date Ideas in Dallas

Throw Pottery, Catch a Live Painting, or Take in a Fleetwood Mac Tribute Band at the Perot

BY // 02.02.23
Renowned contemporary artist JD Miller returns to Samuel Lynne Galleries in the Design District to paint a floral arrangement live at this annual, family-friendly Valentine's Day event.
Our modern Valentine’s Day may be a commercialized product of Victorian-era traditions, but that doesn’t mean celebrating it can’t be worth your while. For those looking for something beyond those impossible-to-snag reservations, we’ve discovered 11 unique date ideas to celebrate V-Day 2023 in Dallas.

*Note: All scheduled events (apart from the Cupcake Experience class) take place on Tuesday, February 14, 2023. 

Creative Valentine’s Day date ideas in Dallas to keep love interesting in 2023. (images courtesy)

Pack a Gourmet Picnic — Skip the reservation fuss and head to classic Dallas shops like Jimmy’s Food Store or Festive Kitchen for a top-tier (and potentially ultra-stylish) picnic.

Make it a Spa Day — Treat yourselves with a Valentine’s Day spa package for two. Pro tip: Vivian’s Boutique Spa does these better than most.

Have a Feel-Good Dinner with Café Momentum — Everyone should experience the magic of Chad Houser’s downtown café — which doubles as a nonprofit helping at-risk youths learn culinary skills. A four-course dinner with a complimentary champagne toast is the perfect opportunity to feel the love.

Slip into a SpeakeasyTheir clandestine nature (and killer cocktails) beautifully lends itself to the romantic holiday. Visit Dallas’ best secret bars and speakeasies for a more covert night out.

Witness a Masterpiece Take Shape Renowned contemporary artist JD Miller returns to Samuel Lynne Galleries in the Design District to paint a floral arrangement live at this annual, family-friendly Valentine’s Day event.

Host a Game Night for AesthetesBlue Print Store’s chic take on classic games like dominos, connect four, and chess let you play pretty.

Whip Up Your Own Valentine’s Day Cocktails at a Secret BarAkai, the hidden gem within the Dallas Arts District’s Musume, is hosting an interactive cocktail course inspired by the love-filled holiday. For $200 a couple, expect to learn (and drink) three cocktail recipes, enjoy light bites from Musume, and a swag bag with tools to recreate the magic at home.

Send an Edible Arrangement They’ll Actually Want to Eat — No shade to the honeydew devotees of the world, but we’ll take The Cupcake Experience’s sugary florals any day.

… And for those who like to be more hands-on, Cupcake Experience owner Ginger Taylor is hosting a Valentine’s Day cupcake decorating class on February 7.

Swap a Romantic Dinner for a Murder Mystery One — The Drey Hotel in the new and (very much) improved Village Dallas will host “Happily Never After: A Murder Mystery Dinner” on Valentine’s Day evening, complete with chicken piccata, tiramisu, and plenty of intrigue.

Throw Down at a Pottery Class for TwoEnjoy an evening of throwing on the potter’s wheel and decorating handmade mugs at James Olney’s cozy Oak Cliff bungalow. ($260 covers two people). 

Catch a Fleetwood Mac Tribute Band at the Perot — The Dallas science museum’s Valentine’s On Tap event features live music by Little Lies, Mi Cocina, and sips from Community Beer Co.

