11 Unique Valentine’s Day Date Ideas in Dallas

Our modern Valentine’s Day may be a commercialized product of Victorian-era traditions, but that doesn’t mean celebrating it can’t be worth your while. For those looking for something beyond those impossible-to-snag reservations, we’ve discovered 11 unique date ideas to celebrate V-Day 2023 in Dallas.

*Note: All scheduled events (apart from the Cupcake Experience class) take place on Tuesday, February 14, 2023.

Pack a Gourmet Picnic — Skip the reservation fuss and head to classic Dallas shops like Jimmy’s Food Store or Festive Kitchen for a top-tier (and potentially ultra-stylish) picnic.

Make it a Spa Day — Treat yourselves with a Valentine’s Day spa package for two. Pro tip: Vivian’s Boutique Spa does these better than most.

Have a Feel-Good Dinner with Café Momentum — Everyone should experience the magic of Chad Houser’s downtown café — which doubles as a nonprofit helping at-risk youths learn culinary skills. A four-course dinner with a complimentary champagne toast is the perfect opportunity to feel the love.

Slip into a Speakeasy — Their clandestine nature (and killer cocktails) beautifully lends itself to the romantic holiday. Visit Dallas’ best secret bars and speakeasies for a more covert night out.

Witness a Masterpiece Take Shape — Renowned contemporary artist JD Miller returns to Samuel Lynne Galleries in the Design District to paint a floral arrangement live at this annual, family-friendly Valentine’s Day event.

Host a Game Night for Aesthetes — Blue Print Store’s chic take on classic games like dominos, connect four, and chess let you play pretty.

Whip Up Your Own Valentine’s Day Cocktails at a Secret Bar — Akai, the hidden gem within the Dallas Arts District’s Musume, is hosting an interactive cocktail course inspired by the love-filled holiday. For $200 a couple, expect to learn (and drink) three cocktail recipes, enjoy light bites from Musume, and a swag bag with tools to recreate the magic at home.

Send an Edible Arrangement They’ll Actually Want to Eat — No shade to the honeydew devotees of the world, but we’ll take The Cupcake Experience’s sugary florals any day.

… And for those who like to be more hands-on, Cupcake Experience owner Ginger Taylor is hosting a Valentine’s Day cupcake decorating class on February 7.

Swap a Romantic Dinner for a Murder Mystery One — The Drey Hotel in the new and (very much) improved Village Dallas will host “Happily Never After: A Murder Mystery Dinner” on Valentine’s Day evening, complete with chicken piccata, tiramisu, and plenty of intrigue.

Throw Down at a Pottery Class for Two — Enjoy an evening of throwing on the potter’s wheel and decorating handmade mugs at James Olney’s cozy Oak Cliff bungalow. ($260 covers two people).

Catch a Fleetwood Mac Tribute Band at the Perot — The Dallas science museum’s Valentine’s On Tap event features live music by Little Lies, Mi Cocina, and sips from Community Beer Co.