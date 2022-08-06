Dallas Landmark Gets a $12 Million Facelift — A Closer Look at The Crescent’s Arty Makeover

Newly acquired art by Matt Kleberg, shown next to the original collection's concrete art by Brad Goldberg.

New art by Saif Azzuz, juxtaposed with art from The Crescent's original collection - statue Apollo and Daphne by Paolo Borghi.

The Crescent is one of architect Philip Johnson's many love letters to Dallas.

An iconic Dallas landmark has just received a $12 million facelift. One of Dallas’ most enduring marvels The Crescent was originally brought to life by legendary architect Philip Johnson and the vision of his patron Caroline Rose Hunt.

Rose Hunt, an heiress and hotelier, died in 2018, leaving behind a remarkable legacy. Including her Rosewood Hotels & Resorts and its Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek and The Crescent. Both brought European architecture, fine dining and shopping to Dallas.

The success of The Crescent, which rose from an inner city car lot to open in 1986, led to the renaissance of the neighborhood surrounding it and eventually to the Uptown Dallas we know today. Now that’s vision.

Johnson left a lasting imprint all over Dallas, also designing The Beck House, The Kennedy Memorial, Thanksgiving Square and The Cathedral of Hope. His design for The Crescent is reminiscent of The Louvre in Paris ― complete with its striking mansard roofs, arched porticos, limestone façade and hidden inner courtyards.

The most recent renovations and multi-million dollar investment comes after Crescent Real Estate, through its GP Invitation Fund II, reacquired the mixed-use development for the third time in March 2021 in a nearly $700 million sale.

Now, the entire first floor of the office towers has been updated.

“Every surface of the first floor, except the timeless marble, has been replaced or enhanced,” a Crescent Real Estate release notes. “The improvements include rejuvenating the lobbies and common areas with lighting, new and additional furniture, commissioned artwork by renowned artists, and upgraded multi-tenant corridors and restrooms, along with a new, state-of-the-art 12,000-square-foot fitness center.”

“The Crescent experience begins at our front doors,” Crescent Real Estate managing director John Zogg says. “As our customers continue to return to the workplace, this is the perfect time to make some changes and add amenities to reflect the desires of those who work and visit The Crescent.”

Gone are the original mosaic tile ceilings. They have been raised and replaced with painted surfaces and modern lighting, which includes upgraded pendant fixtures, LED lighting coves, directional lighting and floor-to-ceiling lighting panels at all corners of each lobby. The space is now bright and airy.

Visitors and tenants will also notice new flooring, wallcoverings and doors. The elevators have had tile and brass inlay installed on the floor and mirrors put in on their back wall.

The fitness center redo is one of the showcases of the $12 million Crescent renovation. A new sleek design brings floor-to-ceiling windows and wide-open spaces, with wood ceilings and marble surfaces. The finishing touches are still being put on the fitness center, which is expected to be completed soon.

The Crescent’s Art

The Crescent has always been a home to fine artworks. But the enhanced lobbies now feature new original artworks from several nationally renowned artists. These commissions were acquired with the help of John Runyon of Dallas-based Runyon Arts who was in tune with the art goal and brought some incredible artists to the project. The Crescent’s new art roster includes:

Artist ― Brie Ruais

Title ― Compressing from West and East, Six Times 135 lbs, 2020

Ruais creates human-scale works of abstract, ceramic sculptures and this work can be viewed in the 100 North Lobby.

Artist ― Landon Metz

Title ― Untitled, 2022

By pouring diluted dye onto the canvas surface, Metz creates a language of abstraction. His work can be seen in 200 North Lobby.

Artist ― Matt Kleberg

Title ― Certain Curtain (Cascade), 2022

Kleberg hails from Fort Worth. His paintings incorporate architectural elements through boldly abstracted forms of archways facades and niches. Certain Curtain is located in the 300 North Lobby.

Artist ― Saif Azzuz

Titled ― Untitled, 2022

Libyan-Yurok artist Saif Azzuz uses a series of personal ges­tural marks and an iconography derived from the traditions and the native land of his peoples. His work is installed at The Crescent’s 200 South Lobby.

Artist ― Tom Faulkner

Title ― Table Base

A new table base was crafted by Faulkner of Wiltshire in the United Kingdom. The table base was made by hand in his workshop. It is located in the 200 South Lobby.

The Crescent’s original 1986 commissioned art also remains in full view. It includes:

Artist ― Brad Goldberg

Title ― concrete platforms and columns

Goldberg has degrees in sculpture and landscape architecture. His concrete platforms and columns can be found in the 100 and 300 North lobbies

Artist ― Paolo Borghi

Title ― Apollo and Daphne Statue

Paolo Borghi takes on the Greek myth of Apollo and Daphne in his statue located in the 200 South Lobby.

Artist ― Miley Busiek, who later became Miley Frost

Title ― The Dream is Passed on, dedicated October 22, 1989

The outdoor bronze sculpture of a family dressed in Victorian clothing, including hats bonnets and knickers, sits at the corner of McKinney Avenue and Pear Street.

Not to be outdone the grounds of The Crescent are also home to The Hotel Crescent Court and Spa, as well as 11 fine dining and casual restaurants. These include The Capital Grille, Sixty Vines, Moxie’s Grill & Bar, Nobu, The Crescent Club, The Conservatory, Ascension, East Hampton, Shake Shack, Starbucks and Everbowl.

Stores include Loro Lino, which crafts luxurious linens, and the very exclusive Stanley Korshak, which has put service and selection on a whole other level ever since Rose Hunt opened it in The Crescent’s courtyard in 1986. Good news for loyal fans, Stanley Korshak recently renewed its lease for another 15 years in June.

The Crescent’s jewel box setting continues to shine.