$2.3 Million Night Shows Houston’s Beloved Heart Ball is All the Way Back

Roslyn Bazzlle Mitchel models the heart-shaped ruby and diamond ring donated to the ball by Franco Valobra of Valobra Master Jewelers. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

The fact that the 39,000 square foot Grand Ballroom of the Hilton Americas-Houston was opened to its fullest and tables spread wide wasn’t the only indication that the American Heart Association’s annual Heart Ball was a bit different from previous years. Guests were required to bring recent proof of negative COVID tests or visit a testing room in the hotel. Masks were available at the check-in desk and most guests arrived in masks, though soon put them away during the cocktail reception.

The minor restraints did nothing to dampen the enthusiasm of AHA supporters who contributed $2.3 million for the Saturday night black-tie gala, matching proceeds of the 2020 Heart Ball which took place only days before the COVID shutdowns. Last year’s virtual event with a year-long fundraising campaign brought in $1.5 million. All proving that the association’s mission of continuing life saving research, scientific advancements and advocacy work addressing the root causes of heart disease and stroke enjoys significant support.

Applause, applause for ball chairs Joanne Houck and Tim Singletary, a congenital heart defect survivor and 2013 open heart surgery patient, experiences that have led the couple to become confirmed supporters of AHA.

Taking bows were Community Honorees Ann and Peter Fluor and Lacey (Fluor) and Matt Goossen who received a standing ovation following their introduction by AHA Houston Division senior vice president and executive director Mel Edwards. The international firm EY was recognized as Corporate Honoree with Dr. Doug Lawson, John King and Suzie Kupiec representing the company.

American Heart Association Heart Ball emcee Khambrel Marshall (Photo by Wilson Parish)

Contributing to the fundraising were big board items including a heart-shaped ruby and diamond ring from Valobra Master Jewelers, modeled by the glamorous Roslyn Bazzelle Mitchell, who was adorned in a fabulous suite of diamonds from the River Oaks area fine jewelry emporium. A host of magical trips, one including private jet transport, and the wine auction, which resulted in a bidding war, contributed to the fundraiser’s bottom line. Congrats to wine auction co-chairs Russ Labrasca and April and Dr. Jorge Salazar who assembled a collection of wines all rated above 95 points.

The “Journeys of the Heart” theme was executed by Ward & Ames. The Heart Ball after-party featured the dance tunes of the Taylor Pace Orchestra.

PC Seen: Randa and K.C. Weiner, Lisa and Jerry Simon, Judy Labrasca, Brenda and Marc Watts, Janiece Longoria, Molly and Jim Crownover, John Schlosser, Teresa and José Ivo, Lydia Davies and Andrew Johnson, Debbie and Jack B. Moore, and Kathy and Marty Goossen.