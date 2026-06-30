Houston’s Best Bookstores — 11 Havens For Readers In This Underrated Book Land With Galveston and The Woodlands Chipping In
When Turning the Page Is a Way Of Life
By Danielle N. Bartholet //
Most visitors to Houston and even many Houstonians don’t realize just how strong the Bayou City’s bookstore scene is. While Houston does not boast legendary bookstores like New York City’s The Strand or Powell’s City of Books in Portland, Oregon, H-Town is blessed with more than a few surprisingly underrated spots. And The Woodlands and Spring area, along with Galveston, contribute to create a strong book region.
Summer — particularly a Texas summer with its often oppressive heat — is the perfect time to find a spot or tucked away nook in your favorite bookstore and chill an afternoon away. And who doesn’t need a great new beach read? Great bookstores also bring the events, from author signings to readings, book club meetings and more. But not all bookstores are created equal.
These are the 11 Best Bookstores In Houston (and Beyond):
1. Brazos Bookstore
This classic Houston bookstore is the OG, having been in business for more than 50 years. Brazos attracts literary heavyweights, drawing interesting and notable authors for decades. This is also a bookstore that hosts a variety of events across all age groups. This bookstore is cooperatively owned with more than 25 book-loving people helping keep a Houston institution alive.
2. The Book Cycle
For all the book lovers dreaming about books in a bookstore being free, Book Cycle makes that fantasy actually come true. Book Cycle is a nonprofit that aims to expand the life cycle of books by keeping them in circulation — for free. This Houston bookstore runs entirely off donations, so word lovers can drop off old reads and pick up new ones at the same time.
This space is a great retreat and there’s always something to new to find when you’re browsing these shelves.
3. Buy the Book
Right next to The Woodlands favorite Third Gen Coffee, this bookstore beckons you to do the one thing you really want to do deep down: BUY the book. The small space offers a variety of books at good prices, and the central display with an old-timey typewriter is perfect for a photo op. This is a Houston bookstore that understands the Gram.
4. Good Books in the Woods
This bookstore is as far into “the woods” as you can get without going on a camping trip. Located about 40 minutes from downtown Houston in Spring, not far from The Woodlands, Good Books invites you to get lost in stacks upon stacks of second hand and vintage books. This is a used and collectible bookstore
Good Books In The Woods specializes in Western Americana, Texana, literature, poetry and finely bound books.
5. Good on Paper Books and Stationary
This gem tucked off West 19th street in Houston’s The Heights neighborhood is just over a year old, and it is already expanding. Good on Paper Books and Stationary’s modern yet inviting space has recently doubled in size to meet the community it serves through its various book clubs and kids’ reading programs.
This Houston bookstore’s Blind Date with a Book packages include pens and other goodies alongside a mystery pick. This is also a great spot to grab cute new cards and notepads for summer.
6. Kaboom Books
This eclectic Houston bookstore sells a unique selection of used titles, many of which are out of print. Kaboom also runs a sale and trade program so people can bring in used books. With scores of subsections of books in stock, there is certain to be something for everyone on Kaboom’s sprawling shelves.
After all, variety is certainly the spice of any great bookstore.
7. Menil Bookstore
The Menil Museum boasts the premier art bookstore in Houston. With titles from newer artists to classic collections from established names, as well as branded merchandise that includes bags and baseball caps, this is the perfect last stop after visiting The Menil or Rothko Chapel.
For more art books, check out the nearby Museum of Fine Arts, Houston’s own bookstore and gift shop.
8. Mossrose Bookshop
This is Houston’s only romance-focused bookshop. Mossrose is Latina owned and just opened 2025. This Houston bookstore started as a tiny popup tucked into the Ironworks building in the East End of Houston. Now it’s a permanent staple for Houston based romance lovers.
Mossrose is also dedicated to hosting fun events throughout the year for romance novel lovers.
9. Murder by the Book
Look for the awning that resembles an open book to find Murder by the Book. If you like anything in the mystery/crime/thriller genre, this is the Houston bookstore for you. This mystery focused bookstore has everything and anything concerning the genre, from classic detective favorites to international crime novels translated into English.
Murder by the Book also sells fun bookish paraphernalia that makes for great gifts for the mystery lovers in your life.
10. Quarter Price Books
This Houston bookstore institution recently relocated and is open for business in its new space. Quarter Price Books is a used bookstore with a cozy reading area. This is must visit for both the variety of books available and the cheap prices.
11. Then and Now Bookshop
This bookstore in Galveston is the perfect spot to pick up a beach read on a weekend visit to island. Conveniently located next to local favorite Mod Coffee House in downtown Galveston, the bright and airy space spotlights Galveston books and local authors, while offering a variety of books on rainbow color coded shelf displays.
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