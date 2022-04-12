The Village People — Inside Dallas’ Cool-Again Apartment Community

the village dallas
179 Greenery at The Village .jpg MUST RUN
321 Aerial shot of The Village
The dining room at Meridian
181 Sea Scallop Moqueca with charred plantain and coconut broth, dende oil and steamed rice at Meridian.
Barstools at Meridian
Vignette at the Drey Hotel
A room at the Drey Hotel
La Mina
La Mina-582A7845
178 Corner banquette at Apatito, the speakeasy at La Mina
A vignette from Apatito, the speakeasy at La Mina
Vignette at Linger (gift shop)
Entry to Linger from Buzz & Bustle coffee house
The Lanai Bar at the Village Golf Club
182 The dining room at Anise
180 Mezze at Anise
A vignette at Roundhouse food hall
Chairs at Squared Away, The Village’s barber shop
The soda fountain at MoGo (Modern Goods) market
177 Breads from Doughregarde’s Bake Shop
01
21

The lagoon pool and cabanas at The Village Country Club.

02
21

Greenery at The Village in Dallas, Texas.

03
21

An aerial shot of The Village, a bustling neighborhood north of Lovers Lane and east of Highway 75.

04
21

The dining room at chef Junior Borges' buzzy Brazilian concept Meridian.

05
21

Sea Scallop Moqueca with charred plantain and coconut broth, dende oil and steamed rice at Meridian.

06
21

Barstools at Meridian.

07
21

A corner of the Drey, The Village's on-site boutique hotel.

08
21

A room at the Drey Hotel, The Village's on-site boutique hotel.

09
21

La Mina is located underneath the Drey Hotel at The Village and is meant to feel like a hideaway. (Courtesy)

10
21

La Mina's cocktail menu offers several great tequila, mezcal, and rum concoctions.

11
21

A corner banquette at Apatito, the speakeasy at La Mina.

12
21

A moment at Apatito, the speakeasy at La Mina.

13
21

Linger, The Village's gift shop.

14
21

The entryway to Linger from Buzz & Bustle coffee house.

15
21

The Lanai Bar at the Village Golf Club.

16
21

The dining room at Anise in The Village.

17
21

Mezze at Anise.

18
21

A cozy corner at Roundhouse food hall.

19
21

Chairs at Squared Away, The Village’s barber shop.

20
21

The soda fountain at MoGo (Modern Goods) Market, in The Village.

21
21

Breads from Doughregarde’s Bake Shop at The Village.

the village dallas
179 Greenery at The Village .jpg MUST RUN
321 Aerial shot of The Village
The dining room at Meridian
181 Sea Scallop Moqueca with charred plantain and coconut broth, dende oil and steamed rice at Meridian.
Barstools at Meridian
Vignette at the Drey Hotel
A room at the Drey Hotel
La Mina
La Mina-582A7845
178 Corner banquette at Apatito, the speakeasy at La Mina
A vignette from Apatito, the speakeasy at La Mina
Vignette at Linger (gift shop)
Entry to Linger from Buzz & Bustle coffee house
The Lanai Bar at the Village Golf Club
182 The dining room at Anise
180 Mezze at Anise
A vignette at Roundhouse food hall
Chairs at Squared Away, The Village’s barber shop
The soda fountain at MoGo (Modern Goods) market
177 Breads from Doughregarde’s Bake Shop
Real Estate / Neighborhoods

The Village People — Inside Dallas’ Cool-Again Apartment Community

A Rocking Neighborhood in the '70s and '80s for 21+ Singles, The Village is Renewed — But Far From Subdued

BY Dani Grande // 04.12.22
The lagoon pool and cabanas at The Village Country Club.
Greenery at The Village in Dallas, Texas.
An aerial shot of The Village, a bustling neighborhood north of Lovers Lane and east of Highway 75.
The dining room at chef Junior Borges' buzzy Brazilian concept Meridian.
Sea Scallop Moqueca with charred plantain and coconut broth, dende oil and steamed rice at Meridian.
Barstools at Meridian.
A corner of the Drey, The Village's on-site boutique hotel.
A room at the Drey Hotel, The Village's on-site boutique hotel.
La Mina is located underneath the Drey Hotel at The Village and is meant to feel like a hideaway. (Courtesy)
La Mina's cocktail menu offers several great tequila, mezcal, and rum concoctions.
A corner banquette at Apatito, the speakeasy at La Mina.
A moment at Apatito, the speakeasy at La Mina.
Linger, The Village's gift shop.
The entryway to Linger from Buzz & Bustle coffee house.
The Lanai Bar at the Village Golf Club.
The dining room at Anise in The Village.
Mezze at Anise.
A cozy corner at Roundhouse food hall.
Chairs at Squared Away, The Village’s barber shop.
The soda fountain at MoGo (Modern Goods) Market, in The Village.
Breads from Doughregarde’s Bake Shop at The Village.
1
21

The lagoon pool and cabanas at The Village Country Club.

2
21

Greenery at The Village in Dallas, Texas.

3
21

An aerial shot of The Village, a bustling neighborhood north of Lovers Lane and east of Highway 75.

4
21

The dining room at chef Junior Borges' buzzy Brazilian concept Meridian.

5
21

Sea Scallop Moqueca with charred plantain and coconut broth, dende oil and steamed rice at Meridian.

6
21

Barstools at Meridian.

7
21

A corner of the Drey, The Village's on-site boutique hotel.

8
21

A room at the Drey Hotel, The Village's on-site boutique hotel.

9
21

La Mina is located underneath the Drey Hotel at The Village and is meant to feel like a hideaway. (Courtesy)

10
21

La Mina's cocktail menu offers several great tequila, mezcal, and rum concoctions.

11
21

A corner banquette at Apatito, the speakeasy at La Mina.

12
21

A moment at Apatito, the speakeasy at La Mina.

13
21

Linger, The Village's gift shop.

14
21

The entryway to Linger from Buzz & Bustle coffee house.

15
21

The Lanai Bar at the Village Golf Club.

16
21

The dining room at Anise in The Village.

17
21

Mezze at Anise.

18
21

A cozy corner at Roundhouse food hall.

19
21

Chairs at Squared Away, The Village’s barber shop.

20
21

The soda fountain at MoGo (Modern Goods) Market, in The Village.

21
21

Breads from Doughregarde’s Bake Shop at The Village.

As a newcomer to Dallas, I get lost a lot, and I’m just discovering what it means to “avoid the Mixmaster.” But a few weeks
ago, my lack of street-savvy became a good thing: I stumbled across a bustling neighborhood north of Lovers Lane and east of Highway 75. Flocks of friends in their 20s and 30s were shuffling in and out of modern glass structures, walking dogs in the surrounding parks, pushing strollers, and shaking their protein drinks.

This neighborhood is called The Village, and its rebranding and renovation were completed only a few months ago (the pandemic led to quiet openings along the way). If you’re from Dallas and have brushed up on its history, you’ve probably heard stories about the legendary party scene in The Village in the ’70s and ’80s, when the neighborhood required you be 21+ and single to live there.

 

The dining room at chef Junior Borges’ buzzy Brazilian concept Meridian.

The Village Today — A Culinary Destination in Dallas

Today, The Village is a bit tamer, but a celebratory energy remains at its core — a sort of campus for young adults that still maintains its 21+ rule to sign a lease. It’s becoming known as a food destination, with restaurants such as Junior Borges’ Brazilian restaurant Meridian (Borges oversees all culinary aspects of The Village). “We’re mixing it up daily with the programs that we have on the streets,” says Rebekah Wright, senior VP of All Things Fun for the neighborhood. “Whether it be live music, mixology classes, food tastings … It’s really just about connecting the people that live here.”

The entryway to Linger from Buzz & Bustle coffee house.

The Village’s 18 apartment complexes, lofts, and townhomes (deemed “neighborhoods) are all within a 10-minute walk from The Village center. Most parking is underground, to encourage Villagers to walk rather than isolate themselves in cars. Roaming through the center, you’ll see nature parks and sports fields, cafes and restaurants, The Village Golf Club with tropical bar, gourmet markets, and salons for humans and pups. Drey Hotel, with Junior Borges’ restaurants La Mina and Anise, has become a hub. But perhaps the most historically famous haunt is The Village Country Club.

An aerial shot of The Village, a bustling neighborhood north of Lovers Lane and east of Highway 75.

Once one of the few places in Dallas that served alcohol by the glass, the country club has survived, sleek and renewed with state-of-the-art fitness center (The Village Fit) and serving Villagers cocktails at the new serpentine pool and swim-up bar.

SHOP

Swipe
  • River Oaks District
  • River Oaks District
  • River Oaks District
  • River Oaks District
  • River Oaks District
  • River Oaks District
  • River Oaks District
  • River Oaks District
  • River Oaks District
  • River Oaks District
  • River Oaks District
the village dallas
179 Greenery at The Village .jpg MUST RUN
321 Aerial shot of The Village
The dining room at Meridian
181 Sea Scallop Moqueca with charred plantain and coconut broth, dende oil and steamed rice at Meridian.
Barstools at Meridian
Vignette at the Drey Hotel
A room at the Drey Hotel
La Mina
La Mina-582A7845
178 Corner banquette at Apatito, the speakeasy at La Mina
A vignette from Apatito, the speakeasy at La Mina
Vignette at Linger (gift shop)
Entry to Linger from Buzz & Bustle coffee house
The Lanai Bar at the Village Golf Club
182 The dining room at Anise
180 Mezze at Anise
A vignette at Roundhouse food hall
Chairs at Squared Away, The Village’s barber shop
The soda fountain at MoGo (Modern Goods) market
177 Breads from Doughregarde’s Bake Shop
Featured Events

Connecting the inspired with the extraordinary

ULTERRE-CHRISTIES-LOCK UP-VERT-WHITE v2-min
View Luxury Listings

Featured Properties

Swipe
251 Piney Point
Piney Point Village
FOR SALE

251 Piney Point
Piney Point Village, TX

$2,695,000 Learn More about this property
Clint Simpson
This property is listed by: Clint Simpson (281) 639-7191 Email Realtor
251 Piney Point
2727 Kirby #14L
Upper Kirby
FOR SALE

2727 Kirby #14L
Houston, TX

$1,995,000 Learn More about this property
Cathy Cagle
This property is listed by: Cathy Cagle (713) 298-6190 Email Realtor
2727 Kirby #14L
3020 Lake
Upper Kirby
FOR SALE

3020 Lake
Houston, TX

$1,549,000 Learn More about this property
Caroline Billipp
This property is listed by: Caroline Billipp (713) 670-4214
3020 Lake
10931 Wickwild
Hunters Creek Village
FOR SALE

10931 Wickwild
Hunters Creek Village, TX

$2,950,000 Learn More about this property
Sharon Ballas
This property is listed by: Sharon Ballas (713) 822-3895 Email Realtor
10931 Wickwild
2221 Welch #502
Chateau 10
FOR SALE

2221 Welch #502
Houston, TX

$1,445,000 Learn More about this property
Kathryn R. Hamilton
This property is listed by: Kathryn R. Hamilton (713) 299-5011 Email Realtor
2221 Welch #502
1011 E 26th St
Heights
FOR SALE

1011 E 26th St
Houston, TX

$1,350,000 Learn More about this property
Sharon Brier
This property is listed by: Sharon Brier (713) 882-9800 Email Realtor
1011 E 26th St
2148 Chilton
River Oaks
FOR SALE

2148 Chilton
Houston, TX

$5,650,000 Learn More about this property
Alex Heins & Kristin Tillman
This property is listed by: Alex Heins & Kristin Tillman (281) 785-3566 Email Realtor
2148 Chilton
2006 North Blvd
Southampton
FOR SALE

2006 North Blvd
Houston, TX

$2,550,000 Learn More about this property
Kristin Tillman
This property is listed by: Kristin Tillman (281) 785-3566 Email Realtor
2006 North Blvd
Presented by Greenwood King
Take Video Tours View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X