Sales of $1 Million-Plus Houses Skyrocket in New Year — Houston’s 10 Most Expensive Home Sales

This stunning traditional home at 17 Hedwig Circle in Hedwig Village was on the market for only 18 days before landing as the 10th most expensive home sale in Houston in January.

With a nod to plantations of the Old South, this home at 204 Kensington Court in Memorial was one of the top Houston sellers in January.

A Mediterranean dream, this house at 1839 Kirby drive was among the top sellers in Houston in January.

This Tanglewood home at 5561 Bordley Drive was among the top Houston home sales in January.

Less than a month on the market, this Memorial Villages home at 350 Tynebridge Lane was among Houston's top home sales in January.

This contemporary home at 5158 Huckleberry in Tanglewood was a top Houston home sale in January.

The home at 11537 Raintree Circle in Piney Point Village commanded the third highest sales price in Houston during January.

59 Tiel Way with a list price of $7,295 was the most expensive home sale in Houston in January.

The 8,435 square foot dwelling at 59 Tiel Way in River Oaks commanded the highest sales price in Houston in January.

Hello 2022 and hello skyrocketing Houston luxury home sales. January kicked off the year with the sale of homes priced at $1 million and above increasing a remarkable 52.2 percent year-over-year. Clearly the market for upscale dwellings is hotter than ever.

Houston Association of Realtors has released sales info on the highest-priced Houston home sales during January. With list prices of the priciest home sales ranging from a high of $7,295,000 to a “low” of $3,895,000, it’s clear Houstonians (and transplants) with money to spend are on the prowl for the perfect hacienda.

The three highest listings in the Houston area, however, haven’t budged. Check those Houston mansions out here and here.

59 Tiel Way

The ravine lot at 59 Tiel Way in River Oaks lends itself to dramatic hardscaping.

At 8,435 square feet, this Robert Dame-designed home boasts one of River Oaks’ most dramatic settings along a greenery-enshrouded ravine. The exterior loggia, summer kitchen and infinity pool set the stage for glamorous living while the classic French mood of the interiors completes the picture.

List price: $7,295,000. Listing agent: Dee Dee Guggenheim Howes of Compass. Selling agent: Morgan Allen of C & K Properties.

1039 Kirby Drive

The backyard oasis at 1039 Kirby Drive was a selling point for this $6,499,000 home.

Architect J. Marshall Porterfield designed this 9,010 square foot residence with five bedrooms, five full and two half baths, a guest suite apartment, a study and a wine vault large enough for more than 2,000 bottles.

List price: $6,499,000 Listing agent: Jeanine Kaminski-Ditzel of Douglas Elliman Real Estate. Selling agent: Adam Lambert with Real Equity TX.

11537 Raintree Circle

The home at 11537 Raintree Circle in Piney Point Village commanded the third highest sales price in Houston during January.

At 10,390 square feet, this was the largest house among Houston’s highest-priced homes with five bedrooms, six full and two half baths, and all the space one could want with a four-car garage, game room with wet bar, golf simulator, billiards room, walk-in pantry, butler’s pantry and more.

List price: $6,795,000. Listing agent: Liz Swan of R.K. Neblett Interests. Selling agent: Steve Baumgardner with Compass.

5158 Huckleberry Circle

This contemporary home at 5158 Huckleberry in Tanglewood was among the top Houston home sales in January.

This interiors of this modern home, built last year in Tanglewood, far outweigh the curb appeal. High ceilings and an abundance of windows and high ceilings throughout the seven bedroom home add a feeling of further spaciousness to the 7,133 square foot mansion. Bonus: Two of the bedrooms are in the guest house.

List price: $5,399,000. Listing agent and selling agent: REALM Real Estate professional Mike Ogbebor.

6246 Sewanee Avenue

6426 Sewanee Avenue in West University

This 8,577 square foot Robert Dame English Tudor style home, built in 2011, underwent major renovations in 2020 and 2021. The floor plan today includes an elevator to all three floors, a three-car garage, pool, outdoor loggia with a fireplace and a summer kitchen, pro workout room, media room, temperaure-controlled 360 bottle wine room, four bedrooms, and five full and two half baths.

List price: $5,199,000. Listing agent: Heidi Dugan with Greenwood King Properties. Selling agent: Nancy Lubbat with Houston Realty Group.

350 Tynebridge Lane

Less than a month on the market, this Memorial Villages home at 350 Tynebridge Lane was among Houston’s top home sales in January.

The 8,953 square foot home, built by Wiley Homes with interiors from Creole Design, was on the market for less than a month and features must-have 12-foot and 10-foot high ceilings, Segreto custom finishes, reclaimed white oak floors and reclaimed rustic beams. It’s six bedrooms, seven full and three half baths, with a game room, flex room and more.

List price: $4,795,000. Listing agent: Nicole Simpson with Beth Wolff Realtors. Selling agent: Rob Adams of Rob Adams of Rob Adams Properties Inc.

5561 Bordley

This Tanglewood home at 5561 Bordley Drive was among the top Houston home sales in January.

The 1,150 square foot master suite was just the beginning of the appeal of this Mediterranean-inspired romantic dwelling in Tanglewood. At 9,922 square feet, the home includes five bedrooms, one flex room, six full baths, one half bath, an elevator and an air conditioned loggia.

List price: $4,750,000. Listing agent: David Atkins of Martha Turner Sotheby’s International Realty. Selling agent: Katie Forney of Compass.

1839 Kirby Drive

A Mediterranean dream, this house at 1839 Kirby drive was among the top sellers in Houston in January.

Another Mediterranean-inspired home that measures in at 6,871 square feet and includes six bedrooms, six full baths, two half baths, an oversized three-car garage and elevator to the third floor which houses a guest suite/game room. This gem was on the market for less than two months.

List price: $4,150,000. Listing agent: Martha Adger with Martha Turner Sotheby’s International Realty. Selling agent: Janie Miller of Janie Miller Realty.

204 Kensington Court

With a nod to plantations of the Old South, this home at 204 Kensington Court in Memorial was one of the top Houston sellers in January.

At 9,642 square feet, this a special home with five bedrooms and five full baths and one half baths that spreads across a beautiful one-acre lot in Piney Point Village. A recent refresh of the dwelling built in 1970 brought it up to attractive 21st century imperatives.

List price: $4,250,000. Listing agent: Laurie King of Martha Turner Sotheby’s International Realty. Selling agent: Brittany Cassin of Compass.

17 Hedwig Circle

This stunning traditional home at 17 Hedwig Circle in Hedwig Village was the 10th most expensive home sale in Houston in January.

Perhaps it was genteel design or the spacious 7,731 square foot floor plan or the Hedwig Village location, but this showcase house designed by Potomac Custom Homes lasted on the market for only 18 days before the contract was signed.

List price: $3,895,000. Listing and selling agent: Kellie Geitner of Martha Turner Sotheby’s International Realty.