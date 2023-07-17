Houston’s 10 Most Expensive Homes Put River Oaks, Galveston and West University In the Spotlight

A massive, living fiddle leaf fig tree rises in the center of the River Oaks dream house at 3404 Chevy Chase. (Photo by TK Images)

From a new build in Piney Point Village to a 1946 home in River Oaks, the most expensive homes sold in the Houston area in June present a picture of a varied real estate market. From Galveston to The Woodlands, from beachfront to high-rise, the pace of selling offered just as much range.

One property sold in five days. Two others went in eight days of listing. While one of these expensive Houston houses was on the market for more than a year.

3404 Chevy Chase Drive

It didn’t take long for this 9,652-square-foot River Oaks dream house to sell. Five days on the market and a buyer snapped up the dwelling designed by Houston architect S.I. Morris for construction mogul Leo Linbeck Jr. in 1976 and fully renovated since.

List price: $9.1 million.

Listing agent: Alexandra Heins of Greenwood King Properties.

Selling agent: Joe Lucia of Douglas Elliman Real Estate.

11206 Tyne Court

Just shy of 7,000 square feet, this new build in Piney Point Village features five bedrooms, six full and one half bathrooms, a gourmet kitchen and integrated living and entertaining spaces.

List price: $5,49s5,000.

Listing agent: Moni Bohnisch.

Selling agent: Non-MLS agent.

106 Mediterra Way Court, The Woodlands

Three acres of verdant estate in the gated community of Carlton Woods Creekside is the setting for this Patrick Barrios custom home that overlooks the 12th fairway of the Tom Fazio golf course.

List price: $5,450,000 million.

Listing agent: Diane Kink of Keller Williams The Woodlands.

Selling agent: Ivan Arjona of RE/MAX The Woodlands & Spring.

3433 Westheimer, No. 205

The spectacular, two-story condominium in The River Oaks high-rise features a rare private garden and a 637 square foot terrace in addition to the 4,215 square feet of living space.

List price: $4,170,000

Listing agent: Amy Bernstein of Bernstein Realty.

Selling agent: Kelli Blumrosen of Bernstein Realty.

Panoramic beach views from all three floors were surely instrumental in this Galveston home in Beachside Pirates Beach selling in a mere 10 days. The near-5,000-square-foot home was designed by architect Michael Dreef, built by LeBoef Homes Inc., with interiors done by Sandy Lucas of Lucas/Eilers Design Associates.

List price: $3,850,000.

Listing agent: Walter Bering of Martha Turner Sotheby’s International Realty.

Selling agent: Reid Allen Nelson of Coldwell Banker.

3730 Del Monte

This 1946 four-bedroom home in the heart of River Oaks was updated in 2013 which included updated baths and a state-of-the art kitchen with all the necessary gourmet equipment

List price: $3,795,000.

Listing agent: Nicole Vachon of HomeSmart.

Selling agent: Shyon Haghpeykar of Douglas Elliman Real Estate.

4224 Villanova

This 6,000-square-foot home in the West University area boasts a full-home generator, a built-in vault, an elevator, a kitchen seriously outfitted for a gourmet chef, a heated pool and spa, an outdoor kitchen with wood burning fireplace and turfed green space.

List price: $3,450,000.

Listing agent: Margaret Garza of Compass RE Texas.

Selling agent: Kendyl Mauyrer-Somer of Weichert, Realtors – The Murray Group.

869 Country Lane

With 6,587 square feet of living space rising from a tree-shrouded acre in Hunters Creek Village, this home was on the market for just eight days before being snapped up by a happy buyer.

List price: $3,575,000.

Listing agent: Laura Mudd with Douglas Elliman Real Estate.

Selling agent: Rachel Conkling of Compass RE, Texas.

3709 Locke Lane

Winfrey Design Build constructed the spacious modern Tudor transitional plan created by Brickmoon Design. The 5,754 square foot home has five bedrooms, a gourmet kitchen and a spectacular summer kitchen.

List price: $3,394,000.

Listing agent: Gregory East of Texas Signature Realty.

Selling agent: Also Gregory East.

2521 Westgate Drive

The allure of Glendower Court is enhanced by the dramatic Neoclassical design of this home that features a central courtyard with heated/chilled swimming pool, two-story outdoor fireplace and loggia with summer kitchen, not to mention the interior glamour.

List price: $3,299,000.

Listing agent: Laura Sweeney of Compass RE, Texas.

Selling agent: Kianoosh Kamali.