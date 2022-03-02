Cool Little Touches Everywhere You Look

When the Missouri-Kansas-Texas Railway extended its tracks through Dallas in the 1880s, the city was still in its youth. On the precipice of its transformation from a rural Texas town to a major metropolis, Dallas reaped the industrial rewards brought by the railroad (referred to in short as the K-T line, or Katy) to become a bustling commercial hub. In 1922, the Highland Park, Texas Depot opened at the corner of Abbott and Knox Streets, offering passenger service to commuters and cross-country travelers in luxuriously outfitted Pullman Railway sleeper cars.

Today, this corner is still filled with palpable energy. An entry point from prestigious Highland Park to one of Dallas’ most walkable shopping and dining districts, the Knox Street area is made even more desirable thanks to its proximity to the Katy Trail — the 3.5-mile-long public park and walking trail that was formerly the Katy railroad. The amount of investment and new development in recent years indicates the neighborhood has only barely begun to scratch the surface of its potential.

The Developing Future of Knox Street