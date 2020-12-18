$160 mansion in Los Angeles
Volk Estates Dallas 14391945 (Photo by Alex Perry , Allie Beth Allman & Assoc.)
14391945-25-alt (Photo by Alex Perry , Allie Beth Allman & Assoc.)
2 – 120 Carnavon Drive – Houston, TX-6
8 – 120CarnarvonDr.0357
5 – 120CarnarvonDr.0262
01
06

This $160 million mansion in Los Angeles appears to be the most expensive listing in the US at this time. (Photo by Jim Bartsch for Coldwell Banker)

02
06

One of the most prominent homes in Volk Estates in Dallas ranks at the top of pricey totem pole.(Photo by Alex Perry, Allie Beth Allman & Assoc.)

03
06

The backyard pool and entertaining areas of the Volk Estates house in Dallas. (Photo by Alex Perry, Allie Beth Allman & Assoc.)

04
06

The Carnarvon Drive mansion is the top priced home in Houston at $29.5 million. (Photo by Nathan Schroder/Douglas Elliman)

05
06

The lady's elaborate bath in the Carnarvon mansion features an antique cabriolet-leg sink cabinet with sculpted marble deck, jetted tub surrounded by smoked mirrors, and an etched-glass and marble shower. (Photo by Nathan Schroder/Douglas Elliman)

06
06

In the Carnarvon residence, walls of the formal dining room, which boasts a working fireplace, are upholstered in red Fortuny fabric. (Photo by Nathan Schroder/Douglas Elliman)

$160 mansion in Los Angeles
Volk Estates Dallas 14391945 (Photo by Alex Perry , Allie Beth Allman & Assoc.)
14391945-25-alt (Photo by Alex Perry , Allie Beth Allman & Assoc.)
2 – 120 Carnavon Drive – Houston, TX-6
8 – 120CarnarvonDr.0357
5 – 120CarnarvonDr.0262
Real Estate / Mansions

Luxury Home Buying Rankings Put Dallas as 10th Most Expensive Starter Metropolis — With Houston and San Antonio Much Lower

Where the Big Money Really Is?

BY // 12.17.20
This $160 million mansion in Los Angeles appears to be the most expensive listing in the US at this time. (Photo by Jim Bartsch for Coldwell Banker)
One of the most prominent homes in Volk Estates in Dallas ranks at the top of pricey totem pole. (Photo by Alex Perry, Allie Beth Allman & Assoc.)
The backyard pool and entertaining areas of the Volk Estates house in Dallas. (Photo by Alex Perry, Allie Beth Allman & Assoc.)
The Carnarvon Drive mansion is the top priced home in Houston at $29.5 million. (Photo by Nathan Schroder/Douglas Elliman)
The lady's elaborate bath in the Carnarvon mansion features an antique cabriolet-leg sink cabinet with sculpted marble deck, jetted tub surrounded by smoked mirrors, and an etched-glass and marble shower. (Photo by Nathan Schroder/Douglas Elliman)
In the Carnarvon residence, walls of the formal dining room, which boasts a working fireplace, are upholstered in red Fortuny fabric. (Photo by Nathan Schroder/Douglas Elliman)
1
6

This $160 million mansion in Los Angeles appears to be the most expensive listing in the US at this time. (Photo by Jim Bartsch for Coldwell Banker)

2
6

One of the most prominent homes in Volk Estates in Dallas ranks at the top of pricey totem pole.(Photo by Alex Perry, Allie Beth Allman & Assoc.)

3
6

The backyard pool and entertaining areas of the Volk Estates house in Dallas. (Photo by Alex Perry, Allie Beth Allman & Assoc.)

4
6

The Carnarvon Drive mansion is the top priced home in Houston at $29.5 million. (Photo by Nathan Schroder/Douglas Elliman)

5
6

The lady's elaborate bath in the Carnarvon mansion features an antique cabriolet-leg sink cabinet with sculpted marble deck, jetted tub surrounded by smoked mirrors, and an etched-glass and marble shower. (Photo by Nathan Schroder/Douglas Elliman)

6
6

In the Carnarvon residence, walls of the formal dining room, which boasts a working fireplace, are upholstered in red Fortuny fabric. (Photo by Nathan Schroder/Douglas Elliman)

We’re not sure that the science is perfect but the concept is entertaining when conjuring what the threshold sales price is for a home to be considered “luxury” in various cities across the country. Just as beauty is in the eye of the beholder, perhaps so is luxury.

Nevertheless, My Affordable Luxury blog has analyzed numbers from Zillow and Redfin to determine what the starting point is for buying a “luxury” home in 51 metropolises, that luxury being determined by pricing of the Top 10 percent of real estate listings in each market. (We, however, would have preferred the research referencing MetroTex Association of Realtors and the Houston Association of Realtors. But this was their study and not ours.)

Four Texas cities were included in the analysis and Dallas comes in at No. 10 nationwide with $1.85 million as the starting point for “luxury” properties. The top listing in that market is $22.5 million. (Since the study was made, the property listed with Allie Beth Allman & Associates has sold.)

Austin checked in at 14 with its luxury home entry level at $1.75 million and the highest asking price in the state’s capitol is $12,999,000.

Houston ranked No. 21, which could be somewhat insulting as well off Houstonians for the most part consider H-Town to glow high on the luxury living scale. My Affordable Luxury’s calculation reasons that $1.2 million will get you into a luxury property as that is the starting point for the Top 10 percent of listings in Houston.

As we said, luxury is in the eye of the beholder. For clearly, the River Oaks, Tanglewood and Memorial crowd, $1.2 million is a mere starter home. Whereas the priciest listing in Houston is $29.50 million. Now we are talking luxury.

FERN FREEMAN

Swipe
  • Cotton Club Deck - October
  • Cotton Club Deck - October
  • Cotton Club Deck - October
  • Cotton Club Deck - October
  • Cotton Club Deck - October
  • Cotton Club Deck - October
  • Cotton Club Deck - October
  • Cotton Club Deck - October
  • Cotton Club Deck - October
  • Cotton Club Deck - October
The Carnarvon Drive mansion is the top priced home in Houston at $29.5 million. (Photo by Nathan Schroder/Douglas Elliman)
The Carnarvon Drive mansion is the top priced home in Houston at $29.5 million. (Photo by Nathan Schroder/Douglas Elliman)

San Antonio weighed in at No. 51 with the luxury home sales market starting at $535,000 and the highest listing there coming in at $6.75 million. We would assume that half a million goes a lot further in San Antonio than in her Texas brethren.

While you can find the entire list here, we’ll fill you in on a few of the interesting finds from this evaluation.

Manhattan topped the list with the priciest 10 percent of home listings starting at $6,495,000 with its most expensive listing an astounding $90 million. That top listing price is easily beat by Los Angeles which boasts an astronomical listing of $160 million and the entry level for “luxury” defined at $4.999 million.

Coming in behind those in descending order are San Diego, San Francisco, Boston, Honolulu, San Jose, Washington D.C. and Texas’ beloved Dallas.

Condominiums for sale now at The Parklane
Visit The Parklane
Elevate Your View Take a look now!

Featured Properties

Swipe
3915 Prescott Avenue
Oaklawn
FOR SALE

3915 Prescott Avenue
DALLAS, TX

$669,000 Learn More about this property
Abigail Davis
This property is listed by: Abigail Davis (214) 907-5618 Email Realtor
3915 Prescott Avenue
1120 Pebble Creek
Rivercrest
FOR SALE

1120 Pebble Creek
Fort Worth, TX

$4,950,000 Learn More about this property
The Coulborn Group
This property is listed by: The Coulborn Group (817) 703-7491 Email Realtor
1120 Pebble Creek
203 La Jolla Cove
Westworh Park
FOR SALE

203 La Jolla Cove
Westworth Village, TX

$1,550,000 Learn More about this property
Hollie Lancarte
This property is listed by: Hollie Lancarte (817) 229-3238 Email Realtor
203 La Jolla Cove
5505 Roland Drive
Plano
FOR SALE

5505 Roland Drive
Plano, TX

$1,140,000 Learn More about this property
Laura Nelson
This property is listed by: Laura Nelson (972) 966-9985 Email Realtor
5505 Roland Drive
9050 County Road 519
Rafter 28 Ranch
FOR SALE

9050 County Road 519
Alvarado, TX

$3,499,000 Learn More about this property
Kolby Simonson-Stewart
This property is listed by: Kolby Simonson-Stewart (970) 749-7404 Email Realtor
9050 County Road 519
2800 Lakeside Parkway #1103
Grapevine Lake
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway #1103
Flower Mound, TX

$3,137,500 Learn More about this property
Rick Wegman
This property is listed by: Rick Wegman (817) 584-7033 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway #1103
4507 Holland Avenue #105
Dallas
FOR SALE

4507 Holland Avenue #105
Dallas, TX

$319,000 Learn More about this property
Abigail Davis
This property is listed by: Abigail Davis (214) 907-5618 Email Realtor
4507 Holland Avenue #105
1074 Manacor Lane
Trinity Groves
FOR SALE

1074 Manacor Lane
DALLAS, TX

$490,000 Learn More about this property
Laura Nelson
This property is listed by: Laura Nelson (972) 966-9985 Email Realtor
1074 Manacor Lane
4140 E Renfro Street
Burleson
FOR SALE

4140 E Renfro Street
Fort Worth, TX

$2,900,000 Learn More about this property
John Giordano
This property is listed by: John Giordano (817) 991-1862 Email Realtor
4140 E Renfro Street
4601 Palencia Drive
Montserrat
FOR SALE

4601 Palencia Drive
Fort Worth, TX

$1,795,000 Learn More about this property
Rick Wegman
This property is listed by: Rick Wegman (817) 584-7033 Email Realtor
4601 Palencia Drive
2800 Lakeside Parkway #103
Lakeside Tower
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway #103
Flower Mound, TX

$1,152,000 Learn More about this property
Rick Wegman
This property is listed by: Rick Wegman (817) 584-7033 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway #103
2656 San Marcus
East Dallas
FOR SALE

2656 San Marcus
DALLAS, TX

$310,000 Learn More about this property
Laura Nelson
This property is listed by: Laura Nelson (972) 966-9985 Email Realtor
2656 San Marcus
2800 Lakeside Parkway #403
Lakeside Tower
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway #403
Flower Mound, TX

$1,322,500 Learn More about this property
John Giordano
This property is listed by: John Giordano (817) 991-1862 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway #403
2800 Lakeside Parkway #1502
Lakeside Tower
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway #1502
Flower Mound, TX

$3,853,500 Learn More about this property
Bryan Bell
This property is listed by: Bryan Bell (817) 694-5848 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway #1502
2800 Lakeside Parkway #1203
Lake Grapevine
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway #1203
Lake Grapevine, TX

$3,235,500 Learn More about this property
Rick Wegman
This property is listed by: Rick Wegman (817) 584-7033 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway #1203
3824 Aviemore Drive
Montserrat
FOR SALE

3824 Aviemore Drive
Fort Worth, TX

$2,650,000 Learn More about this property
John Giordano
This property is listed by: John Giordano (817) 991-1862 Email Realtor
3824 Aviemore Drive
2100 N Fitzhugh Avenue #0
Knox-Henderson
FOR SALE

2100 N Fitzhugh Avenue #0
DALLAS, TX

$315,000 Learn More about this property
Laura Nelson
This property is listed by: Laura Nelson (972) 966-9985 Email Realtor
2100 N Fitzhugh Avenue #0
2800 Lakeside Parkway #505
Lake Grapevine
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway #505
Lake Grapevine, TX

$1,578,450 Learn More about this property
Rick Wegman
This property is listed by: Rick Wegman (817) 584-7033 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway #505
2800 Lakeside Parkway #503
Lakeside Tower
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway #503
Flower Mound, TX

$1,450,000 Learn More about this property
John Giordano
This property is listed by: John Giordano (817) 991-1862 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway #503
2525 N Pearl Street #1506
Ritz-Carlton Tower
FOR SALE

2525 N Pearl Street #1506
DALLAS, TX

$1,495,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: Jennifer Cannon (817) 882-6450 Email Realtor
2525 N Pearl Street #1506
2126 Aylesport Drive
Farmers Market Square
FOR SALE

2126 Aylesport Drive
DALLAS, TX

$669,000 Learn More about this property
Abigail Davis
This property is listed by: Abigail Davis (214) 907-5618 Email Realtor
2126 Aylesport Drive
7001 Kenswick Drive
Plano
FOR SALE

7001 Kenswick Drive
Plano, TX

$583,000 Learn More about this property
Heather Buskuhl
This property is listed by: Heather Buskuhl (817) 713-3737 Email Realtor
7001 Kenswick Drive
4227 Rawlins Street #3
Oak Lawn
FOR SALE

4227 Rawlins Street #3
Dallas, TX

$625,000 Learn More about this property
Doug Wingfield
This property is listed by: Doug Wingfield (214) 728-3399 Email Realtor
4227 Rawlins Street #3
Presented by Ulterre
Featured Properties
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email

Like PaperCity Dallas on Facebook

Beyond the magazine. Get more of Dallas’ top restaurant, real estate, society, fashion and art in your news feed.

X
X