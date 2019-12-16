Fort Worth Modern Art Museum
Carefully strung lights illuminate the Modern.

The Christmas Tree at The Shops At Clearfork

The dance floor at Billy Bob’s Texas.

Culture / Entertainment

Fort Worth Holiday Events Worth Your Precious Time

The Best Things to do in Cowtown This December

BY // 12.16.19
I have a confession — December is my favorite month of the year. Cliche or not, I love Christmas music, twinkling lights and the overall hustle and bustle of the season. However, time seems to go by in an instant and many people, myself included, feel they’ve missed out on some of the month’s best events — which are often some of the best events all year.

Especially in holiday mad Fort Worth.

In an effort to help you prioritize some fun activities, these are the Fort Worth Holiday events worth your time:

Tuesdays in December — Lights, Flights and Bites

The Modern Art Museum is opening its cafe doors for Fort Worthians to admire their impressive Christmas light display. While you gaze at the lights, you can enjoy a selection of three various wine flights, appetizers, desserts and holiday beverages for purchase.

Lights, Flights and Bites takes place every Tuesday in December from 4 pm to 7 pm, excluding Christmas Eve. While you’re there, be sure to to advantage of free gallery admission after 5pm on Tuesdays also. For all things Modern Art Museum visit themodern.org.

December 21st — Holiday Evergreen Extravaganza Eleganza

Local celebrity, Tony Green makes his triumphant return to the Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth to celebrate the holidays with a live show. As usual with anything associated with Tony Green, you are guaranteed a great time. Get ready for a lineup of local celebrities, multiple costume changes, giveaways, photo booths, cocktails and musical performances. Tickets are available on Evenbrite.com. 

December 21st — Parents Night Out at the Zoo

Parent’s Night Out has come back to the Fort Worth Zoo. You can drop your kids off at the zoo from 5 pm to 10 pm and they can enjoy pizza, a movie, crafts and a night hike through the zoo, while you get to enjoy a date night. Register quickly on edureseservations.fortworthzoo.org. Spaces fill up quickly.

Polar Express at the Omni Theater

Bring the kids to watch Polar Express at the Omni Theater at the Fort Worth Museum of Science and History. This holiday classic will be featured in the only domed IMAX presentation in the region. Check fwmuseum.org for ticket info and showtimes.

The Nutcracker at Bass Hall

Going to see The Nutcracker at Bass Hall is a right of passage in Fort Worth. This holiday classic will be sure to entertain with beautiful choreography and ornate costumes. After the show, be sure to meander to Sundance Square to see the Christmas Tree and stop off for dinner and drinks, or both, For ticket and showtime information, visit texasballettheater.org.

December 31st — Billy Bob’s New Years Eve

Come ring in the new decade at a Fort Worth institution. New Years Eve at Billy Bob’s is a surefire way to start the new year right. This year, Cole Swindell will grace the stage. With his latest album “All of It”, debuting at No. 1 on the billboard charts, you can count on a legendary show. For tickets, visit Ticket.billybobstexas.com.

