It’s an interesting time to be buying or selling a home. After an understandable decline in home sales in April and May, the real estate market seems to be making a comeback. And with that resurgence comes a renewed interest in one of the more fun aspects of buying a home: open house hunting.

Normally, I’m a proponent for casual, open house perusing — there’s nothing quite like meandering into a beautifully staged home that isn’t yours while out on a walk. But given the care and risk realtors are taking to show homes this summer, maybe only schedule a visit if you’re truly interested. If you’re not on the hunt for a new home, feel free to follow the link to the below properties’ full slide shows (I promise they’ll still satisfy).

7557 Benedict Drive in Lakewood (courtesy of Compass Real Estate)

Perhaps you saw the headline of this article and thought we were speaking in hyperbole, but this Lakewood open house truly is “extremely charming.” It has a glorious Pietra Imperiale waterfall island in the kitchen, Ann Sacks tile, a shower straight out of The Parker Hotel in Palm Springs, and was recently redesigned by the master charmers at Maestri Studio. Its backyard also just happens to be White Rock Lake (just think of the quarantine-friendly picnics). Who among us wouldn’t want to ride out our pandemic days from the patio’s Acapulco chairs?

4675 Beverly Drive in Highland Park (courtesy of Allie Beth Allman)

Amid the shiny new builds on Highland Park’s coveted Beverly Drive, this open house and its bright blue front door recalls a different era. Built in 1936, the home offers distinction in its layout — open concept devotees, there’s plenty of Dallas real estate for you, but this isn’t it — with a sunroom, and atrium, and plenty of shaded seating throughout the property. If you told me a John Hughes movie was filmed here in the ’80s, I would believe you.

There are certain spaces that may be in need of a loving 2020 update, but many of us would welcome an at-home project right now.

5530 W Stanford Avenue in Devonshire. (courtesy of Compass Real Estate)

For those visiting this darling Devonshire open house this weekend, keep an eye out for the pops of designer wallpaper, the sun soaked family room, and the steam room within the recent master bathroom remodel. The 1940s-era home is the perfect blend of old and new.