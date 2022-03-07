Situated in a Storied Preston Hollow Enclave, the Original Kips Bay Decorator Show House Dallas Can Now Be Yours

The estate occupies close to two acres in Old Preston Hollow. (Photo by Costa Christ Media)

Hand-painted wallpaper by Fromental still serves as the backdrop for the ultra-chic laundry room. (Photo by Costa Christ Media)

Traci Connell’s “Martini Muse” bar room, situated off the poolside veranda, is almost identical to its Kips Bay days. Glamorous leather sconces and Arte’s lush hand-painted wall covering also got to stay. (Photo by Costa Christ Media)

Other features that remain in the Yates Desgyn basement include paint by Benjamin Moore in Essex Green, Spiced Apple Cider, and Ruby Dusk, as well as Bravas audiovisual and lighting systems. (Photo by Costa Christ Media)

Also in the basement, a fully functional kitchen features sleek fixtures and appliances by Kohler and Signature Kitchen Suite, custom cabinetry by Helene’s Luxury Kitchen, and a delicate fixture by Wired Custom Lighting. (Photo by Costa Christ Media)

While most of the most colorful rooms were wiped clean post-Kips Bay, Ever Atelier’s hand-painted suede walls still wrap the immersive basement. A Strike fireplace by Chad Dorsey and a curved B&B Italia sofa also stayed behind. (Photo by Costa Christ Media)

Much of the work from Dallas-based Burkle Creative remains in the master closet, including bespoke built-ins, the rattan chandelier, and detailed trim work by Casci Plaster. (Photo by Costa Christ Media)

Lighting sourced from Dallas antiques dealer John Gregory Studios can also be found in the master bath. (Photo by Costa Christ Media)

Aptly titled “The Sanctuary” by designer Brant McFarlain during its Kips Bay days, the master bathroom features Kohler fixtures and faucetry. (Photo by Costa Christ Media)

Alexa Hampton's deep rouge walls have been painted a more soothing hues, but a gorgeous brass chandelier and crisp plaster moldings still ground the master bedroom. (Photo by Costa Christ Media)

Though the more mystical components of Ken Fulk’s three-part space have gone, the deep blue hues and one bold Art Deco reference still make a statement. (Photo by Costa Christ Media)

Studio 6F’s fern green cabinetry remains in the kitchen, as well as the custom Cambria quartz island. (Photo by Costa Christ Media)

In this stately living area, you’ll still find traditional plaster moldings made by Casci Ornamental Plaster, along with the strié painted walls that accented Michael Aiduss’ Kips Bay work. (Photo by Costa Christ Media)

The pops of bright pink and zebra print may be gone, but the warmth of the living room remains. (Photo by Costa Christ Media)

Although most light fixtures were swapped out to create cohesion, the gorgeous light sculpture by Dallas metal artist Larry Whiteley still hangs in the entry hall. (Photo by Costa Christ Media)

While a more subdued palette of creams, greys, and olives bring the former fantasyland down to earth, the vestiges of the illustrious 2021 event make the estate truly one-of-a-kind. (Photo by Costa Christ Media)

After hosting the first Texas Kips Bay Decorator Show House in 2021, 5138 Deloache Avenue underwent a three month renovation and is currently on the market. (Photo by Costa Christ Media)

If you found yourself in the inaugural Kips Bay Decorator Show House Dallas of 2021, you’ll remember its fantastical, high-design world. Ken Fulk’s surreal, celestial study, Sees Design’s maximalist, Bunny Mellon-inspired wet bar, a pink-draped guest room by Martyn Lawrence Bullard that evoked the romantic Indian city of Jaipur… each room in the stately, 11,000-square-foot Old Preston Hollow estate was a lush, fully realized design dream. But when the bespoke furnishings and carefully placed accents were whisked away at the end of October, 5139 Deloache Avenue remained — a classic Georgian home with excellent bones and a fresh allure.

Constructed in the late ’90s and designed by noted late Dallas architect Cole Smith, the home occupies nearly two acres in an enclave of Preston Hollow known for attracting the country’s finest architectural talents. After the Kips Bay Decorator Show House (a major fundraiser as well as a design attraction) decamped, the six-bedroom home underwent a three-month redesign that, as listing agent Alex Perry told The Dallas Morning News, preserved some designer additions while creating a more uniform aesthetic for a future dweller. New windows and lighting were added, as well as a brand new HVAC system.

While a more subdued palette of creams, greys, and olives brings the former fantasyland down to earth, the vestiges of the illustrious 2021 event make the estate truly one-of-a-kind.

Visit the slideshow to explore what remains in the sprawling estate, now available for just under $11 million.

5139 Deloache Avenue in the Old Preston Hollow neighborhood of Dallas, Texas is listed with Alex Perry for Allie Beth Allman. It features six bedrooms, 7.2 bathrooms, one five-car garage, and approximately 11,185 square feet.