Palatial River Oaks Mansion With a Coveted Perk Brings a $12.9 Million Asking Price — An Inside Look at 2445 Pine Valley Court

View of the back garden from the edge of the pool pavilion at 2445 Pine Valley Court. (Photo by Sonya Bertolino)

Close up of the kitchen with its magnificent oven, butcher block island with marble counter for baking. (Photo by Sonya Bertolino)

Another view of the main salon at 2445 Pine Valley Court in River Oaks with views to the grand rear garden. (Photo by Sonya Bertolino)

The palatial dwelling at 2445 Pine Valley Court in River Oaks rising atop one of Houston's rare hills is listed with Martha Turner Sotheby's International Realty. (Photo by Sonya Bertolino)

If “palatial mansion” are the buzz words in your search for a new home, you must take a look at the imposing 8,900-square-foot residence on a mini-hilltop lot at 2445 Pine Valley Court in River Oaks. If the $12,900,000 list price is above your pay grade, you will want to check it out here at any rate for a little arm chair Houston house shopping.

Alone, it would be enough considering the quiet circular street, surrounding a pine and oak-shaded pocket park, in the coveted 77019 zip code area. Add a gently rising terrain that places the dwelling far from the reach of any potential flood waters and provides a certain pleasing esthetic. And, of course, one must applaud the talent of Mirador Builders and the firm’s designer Jennifer Hamelet along with the architectural sophistication of Murphy Mears Architects.

When completed just last year, the River Oaks home opened as a European-inspired standout in the intimate community of tasteful mansions along Pine Valley Court. This is an au courant home where Old World charm segues beautifully with modern-day conveniences and scale.

By the numbers, the house boasts five bedrooms, six full and four half baths, six gas log/wood burning fireplaces, a game room, den, home office/study, elevator, two staircases, an attached four-car garage with EV capability and a whole-house generator. We have to mention the fabulous kitchen which features an 87″ Lacanche “Piano Gastronome” range, superior appliances, a butcher block island with marble insert for baking and a scullery with well-appointed pantries and storage.

The outdoor amenities are equal to the luxe interiors. Al fresco entertaining begins in the loggia beneath a groin vaulted and arched ceiling and where European limestone flooring (as is employed throughout much of the house) sets the stage. The vast backyard with in-ground pool and spa is fully landscaped and includes and richly designed pool pavilion. It features a stucco exterior and stone facade wood-burning fireplace, wood plan and wood beamed ceiling.

The mansion is listed with Patricia Reed of Martha Turner Sotheby’s International Realty. Go here to watch a spectacular video that takes you inside the dramatic River Oaks house. Click thru the photo gallery above this story for a closer look at 2445 Pine Valley Court.