This Sprawling Spring Branch Home Is a Custom Wonderland — The Latest NextGen Listing From Julia Wang

There's plenty of room to spread out in this 7,038-square-foot abode. (Photo by Ambia Photography)

The only thing hotter in Houston right now than its temperatures is its real estate market. New to the hotter-than-hot market is 1422 Huge Oaks Street. The home is listed by Julia Wang, the founder of Houston’s most dynamic brokerage — NextGen Real Estate.

Offered for $2.65 million, the five-bedroom and six-bathroom home is a sprawling 7,038 square feet. Located in the idyllic Spring Branch on one of the area’s most beautiful and walkable streets, the home is close to the city while also being zoned to the prestigious Valley Oaks Elementary School and Memorial High School.

It’s not just the home’s curb appeal that catches your eye when it comes to 1422 Huge Oaks Street. No detail or amenity was spared in this airy and bright palatial property. Luxurious features adorn every space, and the open floor plan creates the perfect home for both relaxing and entertaining. Tasteful, thoughtful, and unique light fixtures decorate each room. Large windows throughout the home allow for sunshine to radiate through every corner, including in the first-floor primary suite that exudes tranquility as it merges with the en-suite bathroom, creating a true retreat. It’s impossible not to feel at peace within this home’s walls.

As every Texan knows, the kitchen is always the heart of the home. It’s no different at 1422 Huge Oaks Street. The chef’s kitchen includes a butler’s pantry and top-of-the-line appliances, including a 48-inch Wolf range and a 66-inch Sub-Zero Refrigeration. No matter what’s on the menu, from Tex-Mex to barbecue, this kitchen is capable of churning out some culinary classics.

“1422 Huge Oaks Street would be ideal for a family,” says Wang. “Between its six-car parking capacity (hello four car garage), large square footage, and multiple bonus rooms — including a game room with a wet bar and upstairs media room — it’s the perfect family house. Plus, it’s immaculate and completely move-in ready. Its current owners were meticulous in the home’s maintenance and upkeep.”

The property is just as enchanting on the outside as on the inside. The home boasts a spacious outdoor entertaining area with an expansive covered patio and outdoor kitchen, as well as a heated pool. With such a luscious backyard oasis, there’s hardly a need to leave the property.

And, if the party goes late into the night and you end up hosting overnight guests, have no fear. The house has separate guest quarters that include its own private entrance.

1422 Huge Oaks Street is calling your name this summer.

For a closer look at 1422 Huge Oaks Street’s custom wonders, click thru the photo gallery above. To learn more about NextGen Real Estate and its very different approach, click here.