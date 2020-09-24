Socialite’s Famous World’s Largest Closet and its Woodlands Mansion Finally Sell

The service kitchen, one of two kitchens in the Carlton Woods tucked into a posh corner of The Woodlands.

The formal dining room is one of many entertaining areas for the house with two kitchens.

The wide open spaces of the mansion and the pool terrace are large enough to entertain as many as 500.

A $10,000 designer gown gracing a mannequin is focal point of one of the three floors of the closet.

The $60,000 crystal chandelier from Egypt is one of several show-stopping elements in the vast mansion.

The 17,000 square foot home of Theresa and Lamar Roember, most noted for its 3,000 square foot closet, is finally under contract.

If you are like me, you enjoy peeking into the homes of those who would qualify for the old Lifestyles of the Rich & Famous television series, champagne wishes, caviar dreams and gobs of excess. So it is with a certain curiosity that I am delighted to have the opportunity to have you join me in perusing through the storied Woodlands home of Theresa Roemer.

The contemporary mass of extravagance has been on and off the market for more than five years and at last has a buyer.

Attention on the 17,350 square foot dwelling and on the blonde bombshell chatelaine, dubbed by Texas Monthly as “the ultimate real housewife,” spread wildly soon after a Neiman Marcus blog post reported on Roemer’s 3,000 square foot, $500,000 closet with its own champagne bar. Surely a selling point for a multi-millionaire with a taste for extravagance.

After having been on and off the market for more than five years, the residence at 47 Grand Regency Circle in the posh gated community of Carlton Woods is at last under contract. In 2014, the mansion was listed at $12.9 million, later the asking price was dropped to $7 million. In the latest HAR listing, handled by Nancy Almodovar with Nan & Company Properties/Christie’s International Real Estate, the asking price was $6,499,000. This time around, the mansion was on the market for only 50 days before Almodovar welcomed a buyer to the table. It is expected to close at the beginning of October.

Mum’s the word on who is buying and what they are paying.

Theresa and Lamar Roemer, a former tennis pro who did very well in the oil fields, have shared the home with their combined families of five children. Since those chicks have long left the nest, the couple is looking to downsize.

BUY ART NOW Swipe



























Next

The new owners will have plenty of space to move around and to entertain. The Roemers have held charity events for as many as 500 with a Saks Fifth Avenue fashion show taking place on a platform raised above the swimming pool à la the River Oaks Country Club tennis tournament luncheon.