Socialite’s Famous World’s Largest Closet and its Woodlands Mansion Finally Sell

Theresa Roemer home, Carlton Woods, The Woodlands, home theater
This home theater is more living room than movie theater, a comfy corner for watching Schitt’s Creek.
01
25

The 17,000 square foot home of Theresa and Lamar Roember, most noted for its 3,000 square foot closet, is finally under contract.

02
25

The Roemer house overlooks Nicklaus Course in CW and Bear Branch Reserve.

03
25

The open floor plan allows for heavy-duty entertaining.

04
25

The elevated bar serves at the center of social gatherings.

05
25

This home theater is more living room than movie theater, a comfy corner for watching Schitt's Creek.

06
25

http://www.ambia-photography.com

07
25

The $60,000 crystal chandelier from Egypt is one of several show-stopping elements in the vast mansion.

08
25

The sitting area of the master suite is larger than some Houston apartments.

09
25

The master suite is the largest of the seven bedrooms.

10
25

The master bath embodies Hollywood glamour.

11
25

The 3,000 square foot closet that stills has much of the country agog.

12
25

A $10,000 designer gown gracing a mannequin is focal point of one of the three floors of the closet.

13
25

The champagne bar on the second floor of the three-story closet.

14
25

One of seven bedrooms complimented by 10 full and three half baths.

15
25

The wide open spaces of the mansion and the pool terrace are large enough to entertain as many as 500.

16
25

The formal dining room is one of many entertaining areas for the house with two kitchens.

17
25

A wide open kitchen bespeaks of classy cooking and home entertaining.

18
25

http://www.ambia-photography.com

19
25

It's easy access to vino in this open wine nook.

20
25

Dramatic angles add high notes to the contemporary design.

21
25

The service kitchen, one of two kitchens in the Carlton Woods tucked into a posh corner of The Woodlands.

22
25

Larger than life chess board delivers outdoor entertainment and challenges.

23
25

The elaborate summer kitchen invites outdoor entertaining.

24
25

The outdoors feels as elegant as the indoors.

25
25

The swimming pool adds exterior glamour to the dwelling.

Real Estate / Mansions

Socialite’s Famous World’s Largest Closet and its Woodlands Mansion Finally Sell

Theresa Roemer is Moving on From the House Where She Held Memorable Charity Bashes

BY // 09.23.20
The 17,000 square foot home of Theresa and Lamar Roember, most noted for its 3,000 square foot closet, is finally under contract.
The Roemer house overlooks Nicklaus Course in CW and Bear Branch Reserve.
The open floor plan allows for heavy-duty entertaining.
The elevated bar serves at the center of social gatherings.
This home theater is more living room than movie theater, a comfy corner for watching Schitt's Creek.
http://www.ambia-photography.com
The $60,000 crystal chandelier from Egypt is one of several show-stopping elements in the vast mansion.
The sitting area of the master suite is larger than some Houston apartments.
The master suite is the largest of the seven bedrooms.
The master bath embodies Hollywood glamour.
The 3,000 square foot closet that stills has much of the country agog.
A $10,000 designer gown gracing a mannequin is focal point of one of the three floors of the closet.
The champagne bar on the second floor of the three-story closet.
One of seven bedrooms complimented by 10 full and three half baths.
The wide open spaces of the mansion and the pool terrace are large enough to entertain as many as 500.
The formal dining room is one of many entertaining areas for the house with two kitchens.
A wide open kitchen bespeaks of classy cooking and home entertaining.
http://www.ambia-photography.com
It's easy access to vino in this open wine nook.
Dramatic angles add high notes to the contemporary design.
The service kitchen, one of two kitchens in the Carlton Woods tucked into a posh corner of The Woodlands.
Larger than life chess board delivers outdoor entertainment and challenges.
The elaborate summer kitchen invites outdoor entertaining.
The outdoors feels as elegant as the indoors.
The swimming pool adds exterior glamour to the dwelling.
If you are like me, you enjoy peeking into the homes of those who would qualify for the old Lifestyles of the Rich & Famous television series, champagne wishes, caviar dreams and gobs of excess. So it is with a certain curiosity that I am delighted to have the opportunity to have you join me in perusing through the storied Woodlands home of Theresa Roemer.

The contemporary mass of extravagance has been on and off the market for more than five years and at last has a buyer.

Attention on the 17,350 square foot dwelling and on the blonde bombshell chatelaine, dubbed by Texas Monthly as “the ultimate real housewife,” spread wildly soon after a Neiman Marcus blog post reported on Roemer’s 3,000 square foot, $500,000 closet with its own champagne bar. Surely a selling point for a multi-millionaire with a taste for extravagance.

After having been on and off the market for more than five years, the residence at 47 Grand Regency Circle in the posh gated community of Carlton Woods is at last under contract. In 2014, the mansion was listed at $12.9 million, later the asking price was dropped to $7 million. In the latest HAR listing, handled by Nancy Almodovar with Nan & Company Properties/Christie’s International Real Estate, the asking price was $6,499,000. This time around, the mansion was on the market for only 50 days before Almodovar welcomed a buyer to the table. It is expected to close at the beginning of October.

Mum’s the word on who is buying and what they are paying.

Theresa and Lamar Roemer, a former tennis pro who did very well in the oil fields, have shared the home with their combined families of five children. Since those chicks have long left the nest, the couple is looking to downsize.

The new owners will have plenty of space to move around and to entertain. The Roemers have held charity events for as many as 500 with a Saks Fifth Avenue fashion show taking place on a platform raised above the swimming pool à la the River Oaks Country Club tennis tournament luncheon.

