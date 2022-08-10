8-web-or-mls-608 Old Center-124 (Photo by Sharp Frame Media for Douglas Elliman Realty)
Real Estate / Mansions

Modern Luxury Meets Rustic Ranch Life at This Historic $5.5 Million Texas Estate

The Dreamy, 56-Acre Ranch is Armed with a Helipad, Party Barn, and Charming Guest House

BY // 08.10.22
photography Sharp Frame Media for Douglas Elliman Realty
We’ve been fortunate to feature a pair of gorgeous farmhouses in the recent pages of PaperCity. From a vibrant, Wes Anderson-worthy project, to an idyllic Belgian country home in Bellville, Texas, the destinations were designed to offer quaint escapes. And while the aesthetics of 609 Old Center Church Road are similarly sophisticated and serene, the property’s function has historically been far from a rural retreat.

Situated on 56 acres just 45 minutes from Frisco, Thornbridge Hill Estate in Whitesboro, Texas dates back to the mid-1800s. And though you’ll still find a few remnants from the original owners’ covered wagon, the main home has been lovingly reimagined by its current sellers, who have long operated the estate as a privately owned event property. (They even launched a popular Instagram page that puts the sun-dappled property front and center.)

With plenty of room — and acreage — to spare, Thornbridge Hill Estate has set the scene for many a getaway (the cozy guesthouse goes for $187 a night on Airbnb) and Texan wedding at the grounds’ chapel and massive party barn (The Knot describes it as “the perfect retreat” with “a sense of rustic luxury”). There’s even a helipad to facilitate a fly-in, fly-out experience.

But despite the estate’s money-making potential, the main home’s masterful blend of modern luxury and rural charm — with its streamlined pool and classic, natural touches — makes the historic property even more alluring for homeowners looking to flex their hosting skills.

608 Old Center Church Road is listed with Victor Vo of Douglas Elliman. The single-family home features four bedrooms, three-and-a-half bathrooms, and was constructed in 2018. It is currently listed for $5.5 million. 

