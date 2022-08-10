Modern Luxury Meets Rustic Ranch Life at This Historic $5.5 Million Texas Estate
The Dreamy, 56-Acre Ranch is Armed with a Helipad, Party Barn, and Charming Guest HouseBY Caitlin Clark // 08.10.22
The historic Thornbridge Hill Estate in Whitesboro, Texas. (Photo by Sharp Frame Media for Douglas Elliman Realty)
The main house of Thornbridge Hill Estate. (Photo by Sharp Frame Media for Douglas Elliman Realty)
An elegant entrance. (Photo by Sharp Frame Media for Douglas Elliman Realty)
A formal dining area welcomes visitors to the main house. (Photo by Sharp Frame Media for Douglas Elliman Realty)
Built in 2018, the main house blends modern luxury and rural, rustic charm. (Photo by Sharp Frame Media for Douglas Elliman Realty)
A modern ranch house kitchen. (Photo by Sharp Frame Media for Douglas Elliman Realty)
Extra seating was added just off the kitchen for a sunny dining nook. (Photo by Sharp Frame Media for Douglas Elliman Realty)
A rustic, spiral staircase takes you to the main home's second floor. (Photo by Sharp Frame Media for Douglas Elliman Realty)
The master bedroom in the main residence. (Photo by Sharp Frame Media for Douglas Elliman Realty)
An idyllic spot to soak. (Photo by Sharp Frame Media for Douglas Elliman Realty)
A Dutch door leads the way to the laundry room. (Photo by Sharp Frame Media for Douglas Elliman Realty)
A sunny mudroom-slash-laundry room. (Photo by Sharp Frame Media for Douglas Elliman Realty)
The bunk room is perfect for sleepovers. (Photo by Sharp Frame Media for Douglas Elliman Realty)
Enjoy sprawling ranch views from the well-appointed back porch. (Photo by Sharp Frame Media for Douglas Elliman Realty)
The streamlined pool adds a serene, modern touch. (Photo by Sharp Frame Media for Douglas Elliman Realty)
The historic estate spreads across 56 acres in Whitesboro, Texas. (Photo by Sharp Frame Media for Douglas Elliman Realty)
The guest house at Thornbridge Hill Estate. (Photo by Sharp Frame Media for Douglas Elliman Realty)
Views of the chapel and party barn. (Photo by Sharp Frame Media for Douglas Elliman Realty)
A charming spot for a Texas wedding. (Photo by Sharp Frame Media for Douglas Elliman Realty)
The front of the party barn and event space at Thornbridge Hill Estate. (Photo by Sharp Frame Media for Douglas Elliman Realty)
The eye-catching barn is ready for guests. (Photo by Sharp Frame Media for Douglas Elliman Realty)
We’ve been fortunate to feature a pair of gorgeous farmhouses in the recent pages of PaperCity. From a vibrant, Wes Anderson-worthy project, to an idyllic Belgian country home in Bellville, Texas, the destinations were designed to offer quaint escapes. And while the aesthetics of 609 Old Center Church Road are similarly sophisticated and serene, the property’s function has historically been far from a rural retreat.
Situated on 56 acres just 45 minutes from Frisco, Thornbridge Hill Estate in Whitesboro, Texas dates back to the mid-1800s. And though you’ll still find a few remnants from the original owners’ covered wagon, the main home has been lovingly reimagined by its current sellers, who have long operated the estate as a privately owned event property. (They even launched a popular Instagram page that puts the sun-dappled property front and center.)
With plenty of room — and acreage — to spare, Thornbridge Hill Estate has set the scene for many a getaway (the cozy guesthouse goes for $187 a night on Airbnb) and Texan wedding at the grounds’ chapel and massive party barn (The Knot describes it as “the perfect retreat” with “a sense of rustic luxury”). There’s even a helipad to facilitate a fly-in, fly-out experience.
But despite the estate’s money-making potential, the main home’s masterful blend of modern luxury and rural charm — with its streamlined pool and classic, natural touches — makes the historic property even more alluring for homeowners looking to flex their hosting skills.