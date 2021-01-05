Texas Super Lawyer and His Fiancee Transform His East Ranch Into a Haven For Rescue Animals

Rescue horses from Habitat for Horses find a safe haven on the 7,000 acre Antioch Buzbee Ranch, owned by trial lawyer Tony Buzbee. (Photo courtesy of Frances Moody)

Freckles, the rescue mini-horse, has found a safe home at Antioch Buzbee Ranch, the domain of Houston trial lawyer Tony Buzbee. (Photo courtesy of Frances Moody)

Frances Moody & Tony Buzbee hosts for the Pet Rally advocating action on behalf of the city's homeless animals. (Photo by Quy Tran)

Frances Moody's pups, Buddy and Nobel, take top honors at the 2018 Citizens for Animal Protection Gala, held at the Royal Sonesta Hotel. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

This beautiful horse on the range at the East Texas Antioch Buzbee Ranch is a Habitat for Horses rescue. (Photo courtesy of Frances Moody)

The pine-forested terrain of Tony Buzbee's Antioch Buzbee Ranch in East Texas is a beautiful place for saving rescue animals. (Photo courtesy of Frances Moody)

Frances Moody gives a hug to Piggy Smalls at Tony Buzbee's Antioch Buzbee Ranch in the piney forests of East Texas.

The rescued pigs at Tony Buzbee's Antioch Buzbee Ranch have their own home amid the 7,000 acres in East Texas. (Photo courtesy of Frances Moody)

Piggles, given his name by Frances Moody, is one of the friendly porkers that call the Antioch Buzbee Ranch home. (Photo courtesy of Frances Moody)

Frances Moody & Tony Buzbee joined forces in 2019 to chair the Citizens for Animal Protection gala, which resulted in record proceeds of close to $800,000.(Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Oreo the goat is one of a many rescued animals who call Tony Buzbee's East Texas ranch home. (Photo courtesy of Frances Moody)

Trial lawyer Tony Buzbee's East Texas ranch is becoming a haven for rescued animals of every stripe. (Photo courtesy of Frances Moody)

Frances Moody embraces a rescue donkey that she and fiancé Tony Buzbee retrieved from Habitat for Horses. Buzbee's ranch in East Texas is home to numerous rescued animals.

Before colorful trial lawyer Tony Buzbee found his soulmate in Galveston beauty Frances Moody, his 7,000 acre ranch in East Texas was a relatively unremarkable pine-shaded estate populated by a modest herd of cattle. But as their romance blossomed, his Antioch Buzbee Ranch began evolving into a safe haven for unwanted animals.

Credit that transformation to Moody, who became a vegetarian at age 10 and has been involved in animal rescue for a number of years. In fact, it was their mutual love for nature’s four-legged creatures that brought them to one another’s attention as both were regulars at events supporting animal welfare.

Engaged last summer and set to wed this July, the couple has adopted seven horses and eight donkeys and merged six rescue pigs into their menagerie that also includes Buzbee’s cows, a number of exotics, two goats and two alligators.

“The ranch has evolved over time,” Buzbee tells PaperCity. “At first it was just a place to come and relax with about 50 head of cattle. Once I fully realized the problem and got to know some of the people involved in rescue, I really became passionate about using all this space we have out here to do something good.”

Most of the animals at the ranch have names — Buttercup, Piggles, Piggy Small, Freckles, etc. — and Moody knows them all. If her Instagram account is any indication, Moody has a loving relationship with each. She hand feeds them treats. She talks to them. And she regularly shares full-on hugs with the beasties.

“My favorites to feed. . . I truly love them all, but I would probably say the cows or donkeys,” she says. “They are just so gentle and loving.”

The ranch has plenty of hands on site to care for the animals when Moody and Buzbee are back in Houston or traveling.

Their love of animals is further evidenced by their household of pets. Between them, the couple has five dogs — her cocker spaniel Buddy and Bichon Frise Nobel and his three beagles, Lucy, Lacy and Lily. Moody allows that occasionally their brood grows with the addition of a foster pup or two.

“All of our fosters have thankfully found homes,” she says.

She officially entered the animal rights scene in March of 2017 when she co-chaired the PetSet Young Professionals launch party with Kimber Falgout Schelee. Moody’s biggest splash came in November of 2018 when she, along with Noble and Buddy, won top honors at the Citizens for Animal Protection Celebrity Paws of the Year gala.

When Buzbee ran for Houston Mayor in 2019, the duo hosted a Pet Rally in support of homeless animals and in November of that year the couple chaired the record breaking Celebrity Paws fundraiser. This Texas power couple is taking puppy love to new heights.