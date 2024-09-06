Waterfront Homes In The Woodlands — The Best Of Lakeside Living With the Perks Of Being In a Bustling Community

The balcony includes an outdoor kitchen and plenty of space to entertain friends and family.

The interior is designed with taste, including the chef's kitchen on the second floor.

The deck and outside patio area are one of the property's main perks.

The pool area at this waterfront home in The Woodlands is perfect for family fun and endless sunny days.

At 27 Pleasure Cove, the backyard has direct access to Lake Woodlands and your own boat dock.

Enjoy views of the lake from several parts of the home, with tall ceilings and plentiful natural light throughout.

15 Shoreline Point Drive is in one of the most sought-after locations in The Woodlands. Is is just one of the waterfront homes that are coveted in The Woodlands.

Living by the water is a luxury that many aspire to, and in The Woodlands, waterfront homes are some of the most coveted houses of all. In this pioneering master planned community that will celebrate its 50th anniversary this October, living on the water is attainable. It may not come with a beach or ocean breezes, but the perks are real.

The Woodlands can offer real lakeside living, complete with private docks for a boat or kayak. Those dreaming of a lake house with a healthy budget to spend can certainly find something to swoon over. Let’s take a closer look at some of The Woodlands’ waterfront stunners:

Neighborhood: Panther Creek

Listing Price: $3,695,000

The Important Numbers: 1990 (year built), 4,775 square feet, five to six bedrooms, five full and two half bathrooms

This glamorous home, perched on Lake Woodlands, recently hit the market. It offers buyers something a little extra special with a 1,350 square-foot addition, perfect for an in-law suite. The one-bedroom guest apartment boasts its own kitchen, two-story family room and elevator access.

The main part of the house includes an inviting open floor plan, with high ceilings, large windows, updated kitchen appliances and elegant touches throughout.

Outside, the landscaping is beautifully designed with a pool, a covered patio and even your own boat dock. This is an estate that allows you to go out on Lake Woodlands whenever you feel like it.

The Allen Swipe















Next

Listed with Paul Edwards, eXp Realty LLC.

Neighborhood: Panther Creek

Listing Price: $2,250,000

The Important Numbers: 1990 (year built), 4,742 square feet, five to six bedrooms, five full and one half bathrooms

Just around the corner from 27 Pleasure Cove Drive, there’s another chance to be part of the ultra-exclusive Lake Woodlands community. This gorgeous Panther Creek property is a J. Wendell custom home, with plenty of space to raise a family with three living areas, and five bedrooms.

A carefully manicured pathway leads down to the lake and boat dock. You can also enjoy views of Lake Woodlands from the second-floor balcony. Want more? An outside kitchen and fire pit add to the outdoor wonderland feel — with all the conveniences of living in The Woodlands still close by.

From this location, you are right in the heart of The Woodlands, minutes away from all the Town Center’s restaurants, stores and entertainment venues.

Listed with Manuel Molina, RE/MAX The Woodlands & Spring.

Neighborhood: Grogan’s Mill

Listing Price: $1,575,000

The Important Numbers: 2014 (year built), 4,452 square feet, four bedrooms, four full and two half bathrooms

The gated neighborhood of Lakeside Cove is a serious draw of its own — and this three-story, four-bedroom townhouse is a stunning waterfront option in its own right. Inspired by Mediterranean villas of Grenada in Spain, this enclave is just minutes from Grogan’s Mill, the first village in The Woodlands.

With a sparkling kitchen and clean aesthetics throughout, the living and socializing spaces in this house are chic and spacious.

You can enjoy views of Lake Harrison and The Woodlands Resort’s golf course from several spots, including the first-floor master bedroom and the second-floor balcony, which boasts a built-in outdoor kitchen.

On the ground level, enjoy serene waterfront views from the comfort of a swing seat, or take a kayak and paddle away from the townhome’s private docking area.

Listed with Michael Seder, eXp Realty LLC.