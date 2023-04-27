5 Glamorous Waterfront Homes In The Woodlands — The Perks Of Lakefront Living Are Real

Stunning views are part of the package 10 West Isle Place, one of The Woodlands' waterfront homes.

It’s a scientifically proven fact that being beside water can have a calming effect on your mood. So it should be no surprise that lakeside homes are among the quickest to fly off the market in The Woodlands.

From stylish apartment living to modern mansions that take the high life to new lake levels, these homes will have you dreaming of a life by the water’s edge.

Here are 5 Glamorous Waterfront Homes In The Woodlands:

Listing Price: $2,990,000

Neighborhood: Panther Creek

This property is a tranquil retreat hidden inside an ultra-exclusive gated community. The Woodlands estate at 10 W Isle Place measures in at 10,000 square feet and has a pool, spa and gazebo overlooking Lake Woodlands for blissfully peaceful evenings. Spread over three floors, the views can be admired from several spacious terraces.

Running out of space will never be an issue here with six bedrooms, eight bathrooms and an in-law suite. You can say goodbye to your gym membership too. This mansion comes with its own exercise room.

Listed with Stephen Callander of Coldwell Banker Realty.

Listing Price: $3,850,000

Neighborhood: East Shore

38 S Windsail Place is no ordinary mansion. It is perched right on Lake Woodlands in the East Shore neighborhood.

Not many houses come with their own private dock for your speedboat. That’s not all, there is also an outside kitchen and fire pit that should provide the backdrop for years of memories. The expertly-designed infinity pool seemingly flows into the lake. Inside, you can escape to the wine grotto and make the most of having six en-suite bedrooms.

East Shore has only a few remaining waterfront lots, and this mansion is available at a fraction of the cost (and time) it would take to build a new property.

Listed with Kathleen Merchant of Compass.

Listing Price: $2,500,000

Neighborhood: East Shore

This three-bedroom home offers 3,456 square feet of pure opulence. It is just a stone’s throw from all the happenings in The Woodlands Town Center. It has sleek modern finishes throughout and a kitchen made for socializing, complete with double islands and a custom bar.

The backyard at 139 Vue Point Place features a remote-controlled pergola, perfect for providing shade on those sunny Texas summer days. There’s also a hot tub, fire pit and an outdoor kitchen, perfect for creating unforgettable memories with friends and family.

Listed with Terry Popowitz with Showcase Properties of Texas.

Listing Price: $810,000

Neighborhood: Woodlands Waterway

This spacious condo is designed to make life beautifully simple. It is perfectly situated with restaurants and bars at your fingertips, so you can make the most of all that The Woodlands has to offer.

Its open floor plan allows for generous living space, with a dream kitchen, massive closets and a huge balcony with gorgeous views of The Waterway. This one-bedroom condo also comes with some serious perks. These include a pool, grilling area and access to meeting room spaces.

Listed with Vladimir Restrepo with Realty Associates.

Listing Price: $1,685,000

Neighborhood: Grogan’s Mill

The sought-after neighborhood of Lakeside Cove is a serious draw of its own — and this three-story, four-bedroom townhouse is an elegant gem.

Its tasteful decor and natural wood finishes give it a light and airy feel. There are plenty of places in this Woodlands townhouse to enjoy the view of Lake Harrison, including the beautiful library and, of course, the contemporary backyard pool.

Listed with Jamie Bechtold with RE/MAX Signature.