10 West Isle Place
South Windsail
The gorgeous sitting room at 38 S Windsail Place
26 Secluded Trail
The Library at 26 Secluded Trail
Outdoor terrace at 139 Vue Point Place
139 Vue Point Place
Stunning views are part of the package 10 West Isle Place, one of The Woodlands’ waterfront homes.
3 Waterway Court, Unit 4C
The kitchen at 3 Waterway Court, Unit 4C
01
10

10 West Isle Place is one of the stunning Waterfront houses in The Woodlands.

02
10

The Entrance to 38 S Windsail Place

03
10

The gorgeous sitting room at 38 S Windsail Place

04
10

26 Secluded Trail

05
10

The Library at 26 Secluded Trail

06
10

Outdoor terrace at 139 Vue Point Place

07
10

The kitchen and bar at 139 Vue Point Place

08
10

Stunning views are part of the package 10 West Isle Place, one of The Woodlands' waterfront homes.

09
10

3 Waterway Court, Unit 4C

10
10

The kitchen at 3 Waterway Court, Unit 4C

10 West Isle Place
South Windsail
The gorgeous sitting room at 38 S Windsail Place
26 Secluded Trail
The Library at 26 Secluded Trail
Outdoor terrace at 139 Vue Point Place
139 Vue Point Place
Stunning views are part of the package 10 West Isle Place, one of The Woodlands’ waterfront homes.
3 Waterway Court, Unit 4C
The kitchen at 3 Waterway Court, Unit 4C
Real Estate / Houses

5 Glamorous Waterfront Homes In The Woodlands — The Perks Of Lakefront Living Are Real

From Stunning Mansions to Townhome Wonders, These Are Next Level Retreats

BY // 04.27.23
10 West Isle Place is one of the stunning Waterfront houses in The Woodlands.
The Entrance to 38 S Windsail Place
The gorgeous sitting room at 38 S Windsail Place
26 Secluded Trail
The Library at 26 Secluded Trail
Outdoor terrace at 139 Vue Point Place
The kitchen and bar at 139 Vue Point Place
Stunning views are part of the package 10 West Isle Place, one of The Woodlands' waterfront homes.
3 Waterway Court, Unit 4C
The kitchen at 3 Waterway Court, Unit 4C
1
10

10 West Isle Place is one of the stunning Waterfront houses in The Woodlands.

2
10

The Entrance to 38 S Windsail Place

3
10

The gorgeous sitting room at 38 S Windsail Place

4
10

26 Secluded Trail

5
10

The Library at 26 Secluded Trail

6
10

Outdoor terrace at 139 Vue Point Place

7
10

The kitchen and bar at 139 Vue Point Place

8
10

Stunning views are part of the package 10 West Isle Place, one of The Woodlands' waterfront homes.

9
10

3 Waterway Court, Unit 4C

10
10

The kitchen at 3 Waterway Court, Unit 4C

It’s a scientifically proven fact that being beside water can have a calming effect on your mood. So it should be no surprise that lakeside homes are among the quickest to fly off the market in The Woodlands.

From stylish apartment living to modern mansions that take the high life to new lake levels, these homes will have you dreaming of a life by the water’s edge.

Here are 5 Glamorous Waterfront Homes In The Woodlands:

Stunning views are part of the package 10 West Isle Place, one of The Woodlands' waterfront homes.
Stunning views are part of the package 10 West Isle Place, one of The Woodlands’ waterfront homes.

10 W Isle Place

Listing Price: $2,990,000

Neighborhood: Panther Creek

This property is a tranquil retreat hidden inside an ultra-exclusive gated community. The Woodlands estate at 10 W Isle Place measures in at 10,000 square feet and has a pool, spa and gazebo overlooking Lake Woodlands for blissfully peaceful evenings. Spread over three floors, the views can be admired from several spacious terraces.

SHOP FOR MOM

Swipe
  • Valobra April 2023
  • Valobra April 2023
  • Valobra April 2023
  • Valobra April 2023
  • Valobra April 2023
  • Valobra April 2023
  • Valobra April 2023
  • Valobra April 2023
  • Valobra April 2023

Running out of space will never be an issue here with six bedrooms, eight bathrooms and an in-law suite. You can say goodbye to your gym membership too. This mansion comes with its own exercise room.

Listed with Stephen Callander of Coldwell Banker Realty.

38 S Windsail Place is another impressive waterfront home in The Woodlands.
38 S Windsail Place is another impressive waterfront home in The Woodlands.

38 S Windsail Place

Listing Price: $3,850,000

Neighborhood: East Shore

38 S Windsail Place is no ordinary mansion. It is perched right on Lake Woodlands in the East Shore neighborhood.

Not many houses come with their own private dock for your speedboat. That’s not all, there is also an outside kitchen and fire pit that should provide the backdrop for years of memories. The expertly-designed infinity pool seemingly flows into the lake. Inside, you can escape to the wine grotto and make the most of having six en-suite bedrooms.

East Shore has only a few remaining waterfront lots, and this mansion is available at a fraction of the cost (and time) it would take to build a new property.

Listed with Kathleen Merchant of Compass.

139 Vue Point Place is another home with serious waterfront views in The Woodlands.
139 Vue Point Place is another home with serious waterfront views in The Woodlands.

139 Vue Point Place

Listing Price: $2,500,000

Neighborhood: East Shore

This three-bedroom home offers 3,456 square feet of pure opulence. It is just a stone’s throw from all the happenings in The Woodlands Town Center. It has sleek modern finishes throughout and a kitchen made for socializing, complete with double islands and a custom bar.

The backyard at 139 Vue Point Place features a remote-controlled pergola, perfect for providing shade on those sunny Texas summer days. There’s also a hot tub, fire pit and an outdoor kitchen, perfect for creating unforgettable memories with friends and family.

Listed with Terry Popowitz with Showcase Properties of Texas. 

3 Waterway Court, Unit 4C is a waterfront home of a different sort in The Woodlands.
3 Waterway Court, Unit 4C is a waterfront home of a different sort in The Woodlands.

3 Waterway Court 4C

Listing Price: $810,000

Neighborhood: Woodlands Waterway

This spacious condo is designed to make life beautifully simple. It is perfectly situated with restaurants and bars at your fingertips, so you can make the most of all that The Woodlands has to offer.

Its open floor plan allows for generous living space, with a dream kitchen, massive closets and a huge balcony with gorgeous views of The Waterway. This one-bedroom condo also comes with some serious perks. These include a pool, grilling area and access to meeting room spaces.

Listed with Vladimir Restrepo with Realty Associates.

26 Secluded Trail is a waterfront home in The Woodlands with some serious perks.
26 Secluded Trail is a waterfront home in The Woodlands with some serious perks.

26 Secluded Trail

Listing Price: $1,685,000

Neighborhood: Grogan’s Mill

The sought-after neighborhood of Lakeside Cove is a serious draw of its own — and this three-story, four-bedroom townhouse is an elegant gem.

Its tasteful decor and natural wood finishes give it a light and airy feel. There are plenty of places in this Woodlands townhouse to enjoy the view of Lake Harrison, including the beautiful library and, of course, the contemporary backyard pool.

Listed with Jamie Bechtold with RE/MAX Signature.

The Residences at The Allen
A parkside oasis with unrivaled amenities.
COMPROMISE NOTHING
Starting at $1.8M / 75% sold
LEARN MORE
DC Partners

Curated Collection

Swipe
4342 Margate Drive
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

4342 Margate Drive
Dallas, TX

$2,650,000 Learn More about this property
Jackie Converse
This property is listed by: Jackie Converse (214) 673-7852 Email Realtor
4342 Margate Drive
3201 Greenbrier Drive
University Park
FOR SALE

3201 Greenbrier Drive
Dallas, TX

$2,999,000 Learn More about this property
Teffy Jacobs
This property is listed by: Teffy Jacobs (214) 676-3339 Email Realtor
3201 Greenbrier Drive
9851 Kingsway Avenue
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

9851 Kingsway Avenue
Dallas, TX

$2,995,000 Learn More about this property
Ani Nosnik
This property is listed by: Ani Nosnik (972) 896-5432 Email Realtor
9851 Kingsway Avenue
4500 Long Cove Drive
Malakoff
FOR SALE

4500 Long Cove Drive
Malakoff, TX

$6,195,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: Holly Davis (214) 697-4019 Email Realtor
4500 Long Cove Drive
6035 Joyce Way
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

6035 Joyce Way
Dallas, TX

$2,750,000 Learn More about this property
Catherine Cole
This property is listed by: Catherine Cole (214) 641-5760 Email Realtor
6035 Joyce Way
11259 Shelterwood Lane
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

11259 Shelterwood Lane
Dallas, TX

$2,200,000 Learn More about this property
Eric Narosov
This property is listed by: Eric Narosov (214) 529-1282 Email Realtor
11259 Shelterwood Lane
9511 Inwood Road
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

9511 Inwood Road
Dallas, TX

$8,175,000 Learn More about this property
Susan Baldwin
This property is listed by: Susan Baldwin (214) 763-1591 Email Realtor
9511 Inwood Road
4255 Cochran Chapel Road
Bluffview
FOR SALE

4255 Cochran Chapel Road
Dallas, TX

$8,895,000 Learn More about this property
Alex Perry
This property is listed by: Alex Perry (214) 926-0158 Email Realtor
4255 Cochran Chapel Road
11333 W Ricks Circle
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

11333 W Ricks Circle
Dallas, TX

$10,000,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: Holly Davis (214) 697-4019 Email Realtor
11333 W Ricks Circle
3505 Turtle Creek #9E
Turtle Creek
FOR SALE

3505 Turtle Creek #9E
Dallas, TX

$8,000 Learn More about this property
Jeanne Milligan
This property is listed by: Jeanne Milligan (214) 649-4375 Email Realtor
3505 Turtle Creek #9E
3518 Armstrong Avenue
Highland Park
FOR SALE

3518 Armstrong Avenue
Dallas, TX

$11,750,000 Learn More about this property
Elizabeth Wisdom
This property is listed by: Elizabeth Wisdom (214) 244-0181 Email Realtor
3518 Armstrong Avenue
14911 Lake Forest Drive
Addison
FOR SALE

14911 Lake Forest Drive
Addison, TX

$3,000,000 Learn More about this property
Kimberly Cocotos & Kristen Scott
This property is listed by: Kimberly Cocotos & Kristen Scott (214) 682-5754 Email Realtor
14911 Lake Forest Drive
Presented by Allie Beth Allman
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X