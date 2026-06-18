Fort Works Art Marks Marilyn Monroe’s Centennial and Its 10th Anniversary With a Fashion-Minded Photography Exhibition

Lawrence Schiller photographed Marilyn Monroe on the set of "Something's Got to Give" in 1962, capturing some of the final images taken before the actress's death. (Courtesy)

Fort Works Art collaborated with longtime friend Christi Braswell, owner of Wild Silks, to create a series of bespoke silk scarves emblazoned with one of Schiller’s images of Monroe. (Courtesy)

Few 20th-century figures are as instantly recognizable yet enigmatic as Marilyn Monroe. Born Norma Jeane Mortenson, Monroe overcame an unstable childhood to rise from model to actress and global icon before her death at age 36. Looking at mounted photographs of Monroe now on display at Fort Works Art, gallery owner Lauren Saba reflected on the final series of images taken of the actress before her untimely death.

“At the time, her career was struggling,” Saba tells PaperCity. “She had been labeled difficult, and studios didn’t necessarily want to hire her. She was still incredibly famous, but she was making about $100,000 for this film while Elizabeth Taylor was making $1 million for Cleopatra.”

At the center of this final chapter in Monroe’s life was a young photographer named Lawrence Schiller. Monroe was betting that a provocative photo shoot could generate buzz for Something’s Got to Give, a film that was never completed following her death in August 1962.

To mark Fort Works Art’s 10th anniversary and Marilyn Monroe’s Centennial, Saba is collaborating with Wild Silks (who Kendra Scott spotlighted in March), Jenya Renée, and partners from Texas Christian University to present Celebrate 100, a multidisciplinary exhibition combining Schiller’s photography, fashion, artwork, and archival elements inspired by Monroe’s life, legacy, and enduring cultural influence.

“I’m fascinated by the symbolism of Marilyn,” Saba says. “My kids know who she is. People focus on her beauty, but she was also a woman dealing with a career. She was asserting her agency and being labeled as ‘difficult.’ I can only imagine the difficulties she actually dealt with.”

A Ten-Year Milestone and Bold New Vision for Fort Works Art

Long before Saba owned and managed an art gallery, she was a working painter who understood the challenges and opportunities that came with that career choice. Many people with the means to purchase contemporary art prefer to do so while traveling, which has shaped how she thinks about the future of her gallery and the type of programming she’ll focus on moving forward.

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“More than half of our sales come from outside of Fort Worth,” she says, adding that they are either from out-of-state visitors or buyers from Austin and beyond. “Bowie House’s formula [for selling art] works great for them. We have all this space at Fort Works Art and connections that could draw people here from out of town.”

With Fort Worth continuing to grow as a top tourist destination, both nationally and globally, Saba is using Celebrate 100 as a test run for what future exhibitions could look like. The gallery owner collaborated with longtime friend Christi Braswell, owner of Wild Silks, to create a series of bespoke silk scarves emblazoned with Schiller’s images of Monroe. Braswell tells us the collaboration was a natural fit for her luxury brand.

“From the moment Fort Works Art approached us about commemorating Marilyn Monroe’s 100th birthday and Fort Works Art’s 10th anniversary, we knew this was a project we wanted to be part of,” Braswell says. “It has been an incredible honor to collaborate with an organization that has done so much to champion artists, preserve important cultural stories, and strengthen Fort Worth’s creative community.”

Like Saba, Braswell sees Monroe’s lasting legacy as one that should extend beyond her often objectified image.

“While Marilyn Monroe is remembered as a global icon, what inspires me most is her resilience. Beyond the glamour and fame was a woman who fought for her value, navigated immense challenges, and left an impact that continues to resonate generations later.”

The Fashion Partnership Behind Celebrate 100

The exhibition will conclude on August 22 with a fashion-focused event featuring collaborations with luxury retailer Forty Five Ten, TCU participants, and other creative partners brought together through Braswell’s extensive network. The event is part of a broader partnership between Braswell and Fort Works Art that will extend beyond the Monroe exhibition.

This year will see the launch of Collected By Christi, a dedicated Fort Works Art space that Braswell says will create opportunities to “celebrate artists, makers, storytellers, and the creative spirit that makes Fort Worth so special.”

Saba’s personal connections with famed photographers Kate Simon, Laura Wilson, and now, Schiller will allow for a renewed focus on photography shows. In an often challenging and unforgiving contemporary art market, Saba was noticeably excited about the future of her gallery.

“We’re 10 years old, and we’ve done so many shows,” Lauren Saba says. “Anything we can do to support other people in their careers is fulfilling to me. I’m always thinking about how we can better run this space, and events like a curated fashion show excite me.”

Celebrate 100 is on view at Fort Works Art through August 22 at Fort Works Art.