For the Good Folks at Equest, Home is Where the Horses Are

Well, it finally happened. I met someone. At the 2023 Equest Gala in Dallas.

Ominous clouds loomed overhead and brought with them a powerful gust. I declined the valet attendants’ protection of a large golf umbrella, opting instead to cantor the short uncovered distance from the car.

Dressed to the nines in metallic Miron Crosby cowboy boots and a crimson Mi Golondrina dress embroidered with gold hearts, I stepped a mere 10 feet into the barn, and there he was: brooding in the corner with his back turned to me. Just my type!

Later, I’d learn the red flags, like the fact that Potter was born the year I graduated from college or that his online profile listed his interests solely as “Swedish women, short and stout.”

My rattan clutch, glimmering like golden hay, caught his attention, and he came over to say hi. He wasn’t the tall drink of water I’m normally drawn to. Rather, he had a thick tuft of blonde bangs. Like my Small King Timothée Chalamet, he possessed that indefinable je ne sais quoi. I was smitten.

I suppose I should mention that Potter is a horse. Not just any horse, though. He’s one of a few dozen therapy horses in the herd at Equest, a Dallas-based charity whose mission is to bring hope and healing through equine-assisted therapy.

I donned my boots for a fitting occasion — The Blue Ribbon Ball, Equest’s annual fundraiser that raised more than $550,000 for the organization that serves the diverse needs of children, adults, and veterans.

After arriving, guests meandered down the horse barn’s blue carpet and posed for selfies with eager equines. Inside the Al Hill, Jr. Arena, emcee Jody Dean welcomed the event’s 550 guests, who sipped cocktails from the event’s tequila bar.

“Tonight,” he said, “we are celebrating 42 years of blue-ribbon moments in the lives of every client served at Equest, and the unwavering dedication of those who have made this mission possible since 1981.”

After a patriotic start to the evening (Color Guard! Pledge of Allegiance! America the Beautiful!), newly-minted CEO Myrshem George expanded on the theme of this year’s event.

“My vision is that we truly soar to new heights together. The funds raised tonight directly support Equest’s equine-assisted programs including our Physical and Occupational Therapy, Therapeutic Horsemanship and Equine Facilitated Counseling.” George thanked the donors in attendance for “helping to improve the lives of hundreds of children, adults, and veterans through the human-horse connection.”

Guests turned their attention to screens for a moving segment from CW33 that highlighted Equest’s military and veterans’ programs.

As George concluded, “Tonight, we celebrate our clients and programs, and in particular we will shine a light on our veterans and their families. There’s so much about mental health in the news today – and you’re going to see how our programs improve that aspect of life for our clients.”

Co-chairs Lindsay Ballotta and Jenny Merkle recognized honorary chairs Kristina and Phil Whitcomb for their steadfast support of Equest. A symphony of forks and knives clinking served as comforting background noise for the quintessential fundraising fare: awards and acknowledgments, appeals and arugula.

Among those acknowledged:

– Nancy and Ron Natinsky, who received the 2023 Citation Award and were instrumental in the oversight of the construction of the Al Hill, Jr. Arena.

– Lili Kellogg, who received the Founder’s Award after retiring following 28 years of service

After the awards, Dean introduced the evening’s featured speaker, Clint Bruce, a Garland, Texas native and former Navy Special Warfare Officer who co-founded Carry the Load. Bruce emphasized the challenges veterans frequently face when they return home after serving and how programs like Equest help with this transition.

Poignantly, Bruce said, “There is a difference between being here and being home. Here is geography, but home is knowing why you are here and what your purpose is. That’s what Equest does.”

They may not be able to articulate it, but Potter and the other horses in that barn? They know why they’re there and what their purpose is.

To them and so many others, Equest is home.