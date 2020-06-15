The new Pressed Juicery in Rice Village is donating all sales during the week to the NAACP.
Bakers Against Racism Box
Goodnight Hospitality will donate a portion of proceeds from sales of the Melba Pavlova to the Center for Healing Racism.
The new Pressed Juicery in Rice Village is donating all sales during the week to the NAACP.
01
04

The new Pressed Juicery in Rice Village is donating all sales during the week to the NAACP.

02
04

Underbelly Hospitality is creating a $40 dessert box to benefit Pure Justice.

03
04

Goodnight Hospitality will donate a portion of proceeds from sales of the Melba Pavlova to the Center for Healing Racism.

04
04

The new Pressed Juicery in Rice Village is donating all sales during the week to the NAACP.

The new Pressed Juicery in Rice Village is donating all sales during the week to the NAACP.
Bakers Against Racism Box
Goodnight Hospitality will donate a portion of proceeds from sales of the Melba Pavlova to the Center for Healing Racism.
The new Pressed Juicery in Rice Village is donating all sales during the week to the NAACP.
Restaurants

Houston Restaurants and a New Rice Village Juice Bar Join the Fight Against Racism

International Bakers Against Racism Movement Gets H-Town Support

BY // 06.15.20
The new Pressed Juicery in Rice Village is donating all sales during the week to the NAACP.
Underbelly Hospitality is creating a $40 dessert box to benefit Pure Justice.
Goodnight Hospitality will donate a portion of proceeds from sales of the Melba Pavlova to the Center for Healing Racism.
The new Pressed Juicery in Rice Village is donating all sales during the week to the NAACP.
1
4

The new Pressed Juicery in Rice Village is donating all sales during the week to the NAACP.

2
4

Underbelly Hospitality is creating a $40 dessert box to benefit Pure Justice.

3
4

Goodnight Hospitality will donate a portion of proceeds from sales of the Melba Pavlova to the Center for Healing Racism.

4
4

The new Pressed Juicery in Rice Village is donating all sales during the week to the NAACP.

As movements against racism grow larger and louder across the country, support is coming from perhaps unexpected corners. Two Houston hospitality groups have joined Bakers Against Racism, and a new juice bar is donating all proceeds from the week to the NAACP.

Underbelly Hospitality and Goodnight Hospitality are joining the international movement calling on bakers, chefs, home bakers, and cooks to create packages of baked goods for sale and to donate most, if not all, of the proceeds to charities that support Black Lives Matter causes.

The Instagram account announcing the effort notes: “We are armed to fight racism with the tools we know how to utilize, our FOOD.”

Internationally, pre-sales will be taken across all social media platforms beginning Monday, June 15, with pick-up on Saturday, June 20. The organization is asking each participant to bake at least 150 items for sale.

Chris Shepherd’s Underbelly Hospitality is creating a party pack of desserts that includes Ca phe sua da carrot cake “fried pie,” black lime pie bar, a mini Georgia James apple pie, Chris’ birthday cake push-pop, and a rainbow cookie sandwich. Orders for the $40 pack can be placed here. Proceeds will go to Pure Justice, a Houston organization focused on criminal justice reform and economic equity issues.

The Goodnight Hospitality pastry team, led by Shawn Gawle, is offering its Rosie Cannonball Melba Pavlova Kit for $24, with a portion of proceeds benefiting the Center for Healing of Racism. That kit includes French meringue, vanilla Chantilly, raspberry sauce, and a pint of peach sorbet. Order here for June 20 pickup.

NOW LEASING

Swipe
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace

Pressed Juicery

The first Houston location of the popular cold-pressed juice and plant-based snacks and treats haven opened Friday on University Boulevard in Rice Village. For this first week, 100 percent of sales at this new Pressed Juicery is being donated to the NAACP.

“We are a company that recognizes and celebrates the diversity in our communities and our team members, and we stand with our black communities across the nation in solidarity,” Pressed Juicery CEO Pawan Kalra says in a statement.

The company has also created an interactive mural for the store opening, allowing guests to add their names to publicly pledge to stand against racial injustice. “We wanted to use our store to raise awareness, and our interactive mural gives our customers an opportunity to show their support,”  Kalra says.

The PaperCity Magazine

Summer Issue

Read Now
Special Series
Presented by NorthPark Center

StyleFile

In Conversation With Cornelia Guest, ’80s It-Girl and Dallas’ Newest Social Force
In Conversation With Cornelia Guest, ’80s It-Girl and Dallas’ Newest Social Force
New Experience Platform Celebrates Galentine’s Day With Balloons, Treats and Plenty of Photo Opps
New Experience Platform Celebrates Galentine’s Day With Balloons, Treats and Plenty of Photo Opps
NorthPark Ambassadors Dinner Brings Dallas’ Most Influential Philanthropists to The Mansion
NorthPark Ambassadors Dinner Brings Dallas’ Most Influential Philanthropists to The Mansion
<em>PaperCity</em> Presents Dallas’ Best Dressed List
PaperCity Presents Dallas’ Best Dressed List
Dallas’ Glittering $6.8 Million Night — the Crystal Charity Ball Raises the Bar Again
Dallas’ Glittering $6.8 Million Night — the Crystal Charity Ball Raises the Bar Again
This Zany 1980s Party Proves Best Buddies Rule in Dallas
This Zany 1980s Party Proves Best Buddies Rule in Dallas
read full series
When others see a home,
We see a Work of Art
View Properties

Featured Properties

Swipe
2800 Lakeside Parkway Villa 103
Lakeside Tower
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway Villa 103
Flower Mound, TX

$1,152,000 Learn More about this property
Rick Wegman
This property is listed by: Rick Wegman (817) 584-7033 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway Villa 103
11727 High Forest Drive
Forest Creek
FOR SALE

11727 High Forest Drive
DALLAS, TX

$775,000 Learn More about this property
Gaynelle Henger
This property is listed by: Gaynelle Henger (214) 507-1013 Email Realtor
11727 High Forest Drive
2800 Lakeside Parkway
Lake Grapevine
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway
Lake Grapevine, TX

$3,235,500 Learn More about this property
Rick Wegman
This property is listed by: Rick Wegman (817) 584-7033 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway
2800 Lakeside Parkway
Lake Grapevine
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway
Lake Grapevine, TX

$3,235,500 Learn More about this property
Rick Wegman
This property is listed by: Rick Wegman (817) 584-7033 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway
6808 Southridge Drive
Lakewood
FOR SALE

6808 Southridge Drive
DALLAS, TX

$899,000 Learn More about this property
Anne Lasko
This property is listed by: Anne Lasko (214) 597-8842 Email Realtor
6808 Southridge Drive
1074 Manacor Lane
Trinity Groves
FOR SALE

1074 Manacor Lane
DALLAS, TX

$490,000 Learn More about this property
Laura Nelson
This property is listed by: Laura Nelson (972) 966-9985 Email Realtor
1074 Manacor Lane
3607 Edgar Place
Dallas
FOR SALE

3607 Edgar Place
DALLAS, TX

$355,000 Learn More about this property
Laura Nelson
This property is listed by: Laura Nelson (972) 966-9985 Email Realtor
3607 Edgar Place
2606 Shelby Avenue
Oaklawn
FOR SALE

2606 Shelby Avenue
DALLAS, TX

$482,500 Learn More about this property
Anne Lasko
This property is listed by: Anne Lasko (214) 597-8842 Email Realtor
2606 Shelby Avenue
5505 Roland Drive
Plano
FOR SALE

5505 Roland Drive
Plano, TX

$1,150,000 Learn More about this property
Laura Nelson
This property is listed by: Laura Nelson (972) 966-9985 Email Realtor
5505 Roland Drive
900 Alta Drive
River Crest
FOR SALE

900 Alta Drive
Fort Worth, TX

$4,950,000 Learn More about this property
John Giordano
This property is listed by: John Giordano (817) 991-1862 Email Realtor
900 Alta Drive
440 Easton Road
Dallas
FOR SALE

440 Easton Road
DALLAS, TX

$336,700 Learn More about this property
Laura Nelson
This property is listed by: Laura Nelson (972) 966-9985 Email Realtor
440 Easton Road
4227 Rawlins Street
Oak Lawn
FOR SALE

4227 Rawlins Street
Dallas, TX

$625,000 Learn More about this property
Doug Wingfield
This property is listed by: Doug Wingfield (214) 728-3399 Email Realtor
4227 Rawlins Street
2800 Lakeside Parkway
Lake Grapevine
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway
Lake Grapevine, TX

$3,853,500 Learn More about this property
John Giordano
This property is listed by: John Giordano (817) 991-1862 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway
1180 Grandview Drive
Possum Kingdom Lake
FOR SALE

1180 Grandview Drive
Possum Kingdom Lake, TX

$799,000 Learn More about this property
Deborah Bailey
This property is listed by: Deborah Bailey (817) 706-0252 Email Realtor
1180 Grandview Drive
Presented by Ulterre
Featured Properties
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email

Like PaperCity Dallas on Facebook

Beyond the magazine. Get more of Dallas’ top restaurant, real estate, society, fashion and art in your news feed.

X
X