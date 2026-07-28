10 Best Pizza Spots in Fort Worth — A Chicago Tavern-Style Newcomer, Downtown Italian Restaurants, and Other Top Destinations

A casual gourmet pizza restaurant, Pie Tap’s claim to fame is its signature, proprietary pizza dough, which is risen without the aid of commercial yeast, additives, or preservatives.

The former Funky Picnic Brewery and Cafe space turned out to be the perfect home for Felina, the pizza-focused restaurant by the team behind Boca Osteria Romana. (Courtesy)

The real treat at One Trick Pony Pizza Tavern is The Big Hurt, which featured a cracker-thin crust, chunks of piquant Italian sausage, pecorino, and giardiniera. (Courtesy)

Nothing beats a well-crafted slice of pizza, from the bright acidity of the sauce to the crisp, charred crust and rich, melty cheese. Fort Worth’s pizzerias serve everything from classic New York-style slices to Chicago tavern-style pies and inventive creations that push beyond tradition. Whatever your preference, these are the top restaurants and taverns to order a piping hot Italian pie.

One Trick Pony Pizza Tavern

313 South Main Street

The Windy City may be famed for deep-dish pies, but Travis and Emma Heim are bringing a lesser-known style to Fort Worth diners. One Trick Pony Pizza Tavern’s Chicago tavern-style pizzas feature a thin, crisp crust cut into squares rather than traditional slices. Our recommendation, The Big Hurt, comes topped with spicy Italian sausage imported from Chicago, pecorino, and giardiniera for a savory, feisty finish. Martinis are another major draw, with creative takes on the classic leaning into rum, botanical gins, pepperoncini, Granny Smith apple, and other unconventional — but delicious — ingredients.

Southside Cellar

125 South Main Street

Southside Cellar opened in 2020, bringing a thoughtful craft beer selection and eclectic atmosphere to South Main Street. The drafthouse and bottle shop later added scratch-made pizza to the menu, serving hand-stretched pies best paired with a frothy pint of ale. With unpretentious names like Cluckwork Orange (house-made Buffalo sauce, cheese, chicken, red onion, Ranch) and Str8 Cheesin’ (house red sauce, cheese, pecorino, basil), these pizzas back up their playful names with bold flavors.

Felina

401 Bryan Avenue, Suite 117

The team behind Bocca Osteria Romana launched this pizza-centric restaurant earlier this year not far from its South Main Street flagship. Felina specializes in Roman-style pies baked in a wood-fired brick oven, delivering a thin, crisp crust sturdy enough to support hearty toppings. The menu ranges from classics like the Margherita and Pepperoni to more inventive creations topped with whipped ricotta, Calabrian chili, roast poblano crema, wild mushrooms, and hot honey.

Brooklyn’s

401 South Main Street

Anyone else noticing a Near Southside trend here? Brooklyn’s pairs a classy cocktail bar atmosphere with an unexpected pizza menu built on house-made naan crust. Toppings stray from the ordinary with options like beef bulgogi, teriyaki chicken, blackened chicken béchamel, and a Meat Lovers pie for diehard carnivores.

Gemelle

4400 White Settlement Road

This River District favorite is a regular in our Best Patios roundups, but Gemelle’s wood-fired pizzas are every bit as compelling as its sprawling outdoor space. Order an Aperol Spritz, as is the fashion here, then choose between New York-style pies and Detroit-style pizzas made with thick, focaccia-like dough. Our picks include the House (pepperoni, pickled jalapeño, honey drizzle), T’s (rattlesnake sausage, pepperoni, hamburger, country ham), or a classic Margherita.

Cane Rosso

815 West Magnolia Avenue

You can’t beat a proper Neapolitan pizza. This West Magnolia stalwart has spent more than a decade turning out wood-fired pies with soft, charred crusts, San Marzano tomatoes, and house-made mozzarella. One go-to is the Honey Bastard, topped with soppressata, bacon marmalade, and a drizzle of habanero honey, though you can never go wrong with the classic Margherita. Round out your meal with a creamy gelato before continuing your evening along West Magnolia.

Pie Tap Pizza + Rotisserie + Bar

1301 West Magnolia Avenue

Pie Tap Pizza + Rotisserie + Bar takes its dough seriously. Every pie starts with a 300-year-old sourdough starter and a crust fermented for 72 to 96 hours using just four ingredients: flour, water, extra-virgin olive oil, and sea salt. The result is a light, flavorful crust that provides the foundation for everything from a classic Margherita to creative seasonal specials. The pizzeria also serves popular cocktails, like the Hugo Spritz or Frosé, that pair well with a leisurely lunch or happy hour.

il Modo

714 Main Street

Downtown’s il Modo is led by executive chef Irene Garza, whose attention to detail is evident from the handmade pasta to the meticulous plating of dishes like the Beef Carpaccio. Fortunately for pizza lovers, this polished Italian restaurant also turns out exceptional pies. You can’t go wrong with the Hot Honey Prosciutto, the Spicy Meatball, or whatever seasonal creation the chef is featuring.

Piatello Italian Kitchen

5924 Convair Drive, Suite 412

First, the big news: Piattello Italian Kitchen is moving to The Shops at Clearfork this fall. Marcus Paslay’s popular restaurant offers a lively, family-friendly atmosphere where bottles of Chianti flow and the wood-fired oven is always turning out another pizza. Order the Bianca, a creamy combination of ricotta, broccolini, chili flakes, and fennel sausage, or keep it classic with the Pepperoni, topped with creamy mozzarella and rich, slightly nutty caciocavallo cheese.

Mister 01 Extraordinary Pizza

628 Harrold Street, Suite 100

With a focus on quality and consistency — and a minimum of 72 hours allocated for dough to naturally leaven — the Mister 01 brand has become synonymous with exceptional artisan pizza. Founder Renato Viola was raised in Southern Italy and apprenticed with some of the country’s top chefs. Popular pies at the Artisan Circle location and the new Fort Worth Alliance restaurant include the Matteo 2.0 (Jimmy’s Italian sausage, jalapeños, roasted pepper purée), the Federica (mozzarella, ham, fresh mushrooms, Kalamata olives), and the Bella Margherita (Italian tomato sauce, fresh fior di latte mozzarella, basil).

You can’t go wrong with any of these amazing Fort Worth pizza restaurants.