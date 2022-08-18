best ramen in dallas
Since 2015, Wabi House has been serving top-notch ramen in Lower Greenville. (Courtesy of Wabi House)

Restaurants / Lists

The 8 Absolute Best Spots for Ramen in Dallas

Ready, Set, Slurp

BY // 08.18.22
The warm, slurpy, delicious dish has become a force in Texas — and its grip is only growing. Ahead, we’ve rounded up eight Dallas spots with killer broths, top-tier noodles, and perfectly seasoned jammy eggs. From Japanese imports to local favorites, these are the eight best ramen bars and restaurants in Dallas.

*It should be noted: the amount of great ramen spots across North Texas — like Ramen Hakata (Addison, Frisco, Allen) and Hanabi (Carrollton) — is vast. For a more focused roundup, we’ve kept this list limited to Dallas proper.

Hinodeya Ramen

Lower Greenville

2023 Greenville Avenue
Dallas, TX 75206  |  Map

 

Website

New ramen spot from Japan, Hinodeya Ramen, opened in Lower Greenville in 2019.

In 2019, this Japan-based ramen restaurant debuted in Lower Greenville (in the former BBBbop space). Founder Masao Kuribara is a Japan native  and fourth-generation ramen maker. What makes this spot unique is that its chefs use dashi broth — bonito skipjack tuna (katsuo) and kombu — instead of chicken or pork stock. The menu includes house ramen, clam ramen, chicken ramen, and even vegan ramen.

Ichigoh Ramen Lounge

Deep Ellum

2724 Commerce Street
Dallas, TX 75226  |  Map

 

Website

This Japanese spot in Deep Ellum, opened by George Itoh and Andy Tam in 2018, serves some stellar ramen. Everything from broths to chashu meats are made from scratch, while noodles are imported from Sapporo, Japan. You can’t get much fresher than this.

Favorites include the Spicy Soboro Shoyo, Yuzu Shio Ramen, and Niboshi Shoyu Ramen.

Ichiro Ramen Shop

Medical District

4906 Maple Avenue
Dallas, TX 75235  |  Map

 

Website

This Medical District restaurant offers some of the best ramen in Dallas. Founded in 2016, Ichiro features several authentic ramen styles, including Hokkaido, Tokyo, and traditional. Don’t miss the Spicy Miso Ramen and Tan Tan Ramen.

JINYA Ramen Bar

Victory Park

625 High Market Street, Suite 185
Dallas, TX  |  Map

 

Opened in Victory Park in 2019, this California import was one of my favorites restaurants when I lived in Los Angeles. I was excited to have a location so close to downtown Dallas, offering the popular JINYA Chicken Ramen I grew to love. Other favorite ramen dishes include the Spicy Chicken, Spicy Creamy Vegan, and Tonkotsu Black.

Oni Ramen

Multiple Locations

2822 Elm Street
Dallas, TX 75226  |  Map

 

Website

A Deep Ellum hot spot, this local ramen joint earned even more attention when Rihanna and A$AP Rocky were spotted dining at the restaurant in 2021. Oni also recently expanded to a second location in Richardson’s CityLine.

Don’t miss the classic dishes with light ramen (a clear broth with pork belly, bamboo shoots, greens, and more) or the Signature Miso with creamy pork broth. There is also a fantastic sesame dashi broth-based ramen called the Tan Tan Men topped with tempura shrimp.

TEN Ramen

West Dallas

1888 Sylvan Avenue
Dallas, TX 75208  |  Map

 

Located in West Dallas’ Sylvan Thirty development, this ramen shop debuted in 2017, and has become a go-to spot for great noodle dishes. A fact-casual offshoot of chef Teiichi Sakurai’s beloved sushi spot Tei-An, TEN offers tonkatsu and shoyu ramen, mazemen ramen (with no broth), and rice bowls. The Spicy Lobster Ramen is a favorite.

Wabi House

Lower Greenville

1802 Greenville Avenue, Suite 100
Dallas, TX 75206  |  Map

 

Website

Also in Lower Greenville, this Japanese restaurant has been serving top-notch ramen since 2015. Opened by chef Dien Nguyen, Wabi House offers several kinds of tonkotsu bowls with a pork bone broth. A few popular dishes are the dried garlic miso, spicy miso ramen, and tonkotsu ramen.

WAYA Japanese Izakaya

Lakewood

6334 Gaston Avenue
Dallas, TX 75214  |  Map

 

Website

Opened in 2017 in Lakewood Shopping Center, the restaurant is known for its tonkotsu ramen — a Japanese favorite crafted with rich pork bone broth.

