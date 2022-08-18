The 8 Absolute Best Spots for Ramen in Dallas
08.18.22
Since 2015, Wabi House has been serving top-notch ramen in Lower Greenville. (Courtesy of Wabi House)
Ichiro Ramen Shop is located in the Medical District in Dallas. (Courtesy)
Lakewood's WAYA Japanese Izakaya is a cozy spot for ramen. (Courtesy)
Ichigoh Ramen Lounge is a must-try ramen shop in Dallas. (Courtesy)
The Spicy Lobster Miso Ramen is a favorite at TEN Ramen. (Photo by Andrew N. via Yelp)
Oni Ramen is one of the best ramen shops in Dallas. (Courtesy)
The warm, slurpy, delicious dish has become a force in Texas — and its grip is only growing. Ahead, we’ve rounded up eight Dallas spots with killer broths, top-tier noodles, and perfectly seasoned jammy eggs. From Japanese imports to local favorites, these are the eight best ramen bars and restaurants in Dallas.
*It should be noted: the amount of great ramen spots across North Texas — like Ramen Hakata (Addison, Frisco, Allen) and Hanabi (Carrollton) — is vast. For a more focused roundup, we’ve kept this list limited to Dallas proper.
In 2019, this Japan-based ramen restaurant debuted in Lower Greenville (in the former BBBbop space). Founder Masao Kuribara is a Japan native and fourth-generation ramen maker. What makes this spot unique is that its chefs use dashi broth — bonito skipjack tuna (katsuo) and kombu — instead of chicken or pork stock. The menu includes house ramen, clam ramen, chicken ramen, and even vegan ramen.
This Japanese spot in Deep Ellum, opened by George Itoh and Andy Tam in 2018, serves some stellar ramen. Everything from broths to chashu meats are made from scratch, while noodles are imported from Sapporo, Japan. You can’t get much fresher than this.
Favorites include the Spicy Soboro Shoyo, Yuzu Shio Ramen, and Niboshi Shoyu Ramen.
This Medical District restaurant offers some of the best ramen in Dallas. Founded in 2016, Ichiro features several authentic ramen styles, including Hokkaido, Tokyo, and traditional. Don’t miss the Spicy Miso Ramen and Tan Tan Ramen.
JINYA Ramen Bar
Opened in Victory Park in 2019, this California import was one of my favorites restaurants when I lived in Los Angeles. I was excited to have a location so close to downtown Dallas, offering the popular JINYA Chicken Ramen I grew to love. Other favorite ramen dishes include the Spicy Chicken, Spicy Creamy Vegan, and Tonkotsu Black.
A Deep Ellum hot spot, this local ramen joint earned even more attention when Rihanna and A$AP Rocky were spotted dining at the restaurant in 2021. Oni also recently expanded to a second location in Richardson’s CityLine.
Don’t miss the classic dishes with light ramen (a clear broth with pork belly, bamboo shoots, greens, and more) or the Signature Miso with creamy pork broth. There is also a fantastic sesame dashi broth-based ramen called the Tan Tan Men topped with tempura shrimp.
TEN Ramen
Located in West Dallas’ Sylvan Thirty development, this ramen shop debuted in 2017, and has become a go-to spot for great noodle dishes. A fact-casual offshoot of chef Teiichi Sakurai’s beloved sushi spot Tei-An, TEN offers tonkatsu and shoyu ramen, mazemen ramen (with no broth), and rice bowls. The Spicy Lobster Ramen is a favorite.
Also in Lower Greenville, this Japanese restaurant has been serving top-notch ramen since 2015. Opened by chef Dien Nguyen, Wabi House offers several kinds of tonkotsu bowls with a pork bone broth. A few popular dishes are the dried garlic miso, spicy miso ramen, and tonkotsu ramen.
Opened in 2017 in Lakewood Shopping Center, the restaurant is known for its tonkotsu ramen — a Japanese favorite crafted with rich pork bone broth.