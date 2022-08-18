The 8 Absolute Best Spots for Ramen in Dallas

Oni Ramen is one of the best ramen shops in Dallas. (Courtesy)

The Spicy Lobster Miso Ramen is a favorite at TEN Ramen. (Photo by Andrew N. via Yelp)

Ichiro Ramen Shop is located in the Medical District in Dallas. (Courtesy)

Since 2015, Wabi House has been serving top-notch ramen in Lower Greenville. (Courtesy of Wabi House)

The warm, slurpy, delicious dish has become a force in Texas — and its grip is only growing. Ahead, we’ve rounded up eight Dallas spots with killer broths, top-tier noodles, and perfectly seasoned jammy eggs. From Japanese imports to local favorites, these are the eight best ramen bars and restaurants in Dallas.

*It should be noted: the amount of great ramen spots across North Texas — like Ramen Hakata (Addison, Frisco, Allen) and Hanabi (Carrollton) — is vast. For a more focused roundup, we’ve kept this list limited to Dallas proper.