A Fort Worth Regular Closes and a New Mediterranean Fast-Casual Restaurant Moves In — CAVA is Here

One of the first restaurants at Fort Worth’s Waterside shopping center was Zoës Kitchen. But now it’s closed and the space long inhabited by the fast-casual brand will soon be taken over by another style of Mediterranean food that’s currently exploding across the country. Get ready for CAVA.

Washington, D.C.-based CAVA boasts no less than 11 restaurants in Texas, (four in Austin, six in and around Dallas and one in Southlake). This Waterside CAVA will be the chain’s first restaurant in Fort Worth. It takes over the space next door to Tricky Fish, and is near Piatello Italian and The Rim, which also just opened.

Lemon chicken and creamy Crazy Feta.

CAVA’s rapid expansion comes thanks to its merger with Zoës Kitchen in 2018, which allowed the brand to add to its existing real estate portfolio, rebrand some Zoe’s Kitchen restaurants and introduce CAVA to new people. Repurposing and converting existing restaurants into CAVAs is efficient and diners are already trained to expect Mediterranean food in these spots.

Fresh is in at CAVA, where you can customize your meal to your taste with a build-your-own menu.

Start with the base — greens, grains or pita. Then add sauces such as harissa, hummus or roasted eggplant, and a choice of proteins, toppings and dressings. CAVA is all about having choices.

You can go carnivore with the spicy lamb meatballs, or harissa honey chicken. Or veg-out with crispy falafel, roasted vegetables, or white sweet potatoes seasoned with coriander and paprika. Dress it all up with a special tahini Caesar, preserved lemon vinaigrette, or yogurt dill dressing. And that’s just a few of the options.

CAVA has customized bowls for every taste.

A selection of CAVA’s dips and spreads are even available at either Whole Foods (one happens to be right around the corner), or Central Market grocery stores, too. And CAVA prides itself on its digital prowess, with orders made ready for pick up, or delivery through its app.

Interior spaces are modern and spartan, with plenty of exposed brick, raw wood tones and concrete floors. The line forms around the walls leading to the food assembly line ― Chipotle, Blaze Pizza or Subway Sandwich style.

CAVA will pick up where Zoës Kitchen left off when the revamp and CAVA transformation is complete.