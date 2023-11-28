Heim Barbecue Slides Into Burleson With a Holiday Boost — Beloved Fort Worth Institution Expands Again

Perhaps the most famous item on the Heim's menu remains burnt bacon ends.

Travis and Emma Heim's family is growing along with their restaurant footprint.

Behold the Heimburger topped with burnt bacon ends jam. You can get it at Heim Barbecue.

Travis and Emma Heim famously went all in on barbecue, draining their bank account to buy brisket. That gamble led to a food truck in Fort Worth’s Near Southside neighborhood. Soon lines began to form with people waiting to score the Heims’ luscious burnt bacon ends, brisket, ribs and a bit of their sweet and smoky sauce. A Texas barbecue legend was born. Now the Fort Worth and Arlington suburb of Burleson is getting its own Heim Barbecue.

The new Burleson Heim is set to opens at 139 West Ellison Street this Saturday, December 2.

“This project has been years in the making, and we are so thrilled to finally open our doors and serve BBQ lovers in the City of Burleson and Johnson County,” Travis and Emma Heim say in a statement. “You can expect all of the Heim Barbecue favorites like bacon burnt ends, HEIMburgers, ice cold beer and craft cocktails in a family-friendly, inclusive atmosphere.”

Emma Heim took the lead on the design of the new Burleson restaurant. This new Heim even has a second-story rooftop patio with a full bar, kitchen and live music stage for added entertainment opportunities.

A Heim Opening

When you open a new restaurant during the holiday season, you might as well lean into the magic of the season. And that’s exactly the plan for Heim Barbecue in Burleson.

Beginning this Saturday, December 2, the opening festivities will coincide with BTX-Mas, a wonderful Christmas-themed community event hosted by the Burleson Rotary Club. BTX-Mas includes a parade which begins at 6 pm. Following the parade, there is a tree lighting and drone show set for 8 pm.

Burleson’s Mayor Vera Calvin Plaza will be on hand, and the city’s Old Town area will be transformed as Santa and his helpers turn on a 34-foot-tall Christmas tree, covered with more than 20,000 lights, directly in front of the new Heim BBQ Burleson.

“Singers and dancers entertain the crowd while Santa breaks away from the parade and makes his way to the city stage,” a release promises. “The tree features an interactive Santa’s cabin at the base, creating a perfect backdrop for festive photos. Make sure to stay and watch the spectacular drone show, featuring magical Christmas displays set to holiday music.”

Yes, Heim is growing with some festive joy.

The first brick-and-mortar Heim Barbecue opened in 2016 on Magnolia Avenue. It was followed by Heim on the River in Fort Worth’s River District and Dallas got its first taste in 2020 on Mockingbird Avenue.

After celebrating their seventh year in business and welcoming their second child this year, Travis and Emma Heim are continuing to expand their barbecue gospel.