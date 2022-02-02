P3130015
01
05

The Clubs at Houston Oaks in Hockley to host is third annual Wine & Food Classic with more than 60 wine companies on February 12.

02
05

03
05

04
05

05
05

Danish chef Soren Pedersen (Photo by Katy Anderson)

P3130015
Foodie Events / Restaurants

Ultra Private Houston Retreat Opens to the Public For a VIP Wine Event Like No Other

Expect Samples of More Than 350 Wines in This International Affair

BY // 02.01.22
photography Emily Jaschke
The Clubs at Houston Oaks in Hockley to host is third annual Wine & Food Classic with more than 60 wine companies on February 12.
Weather during the 2021 Wine & Food Classic at The Clubs at Houston Oaks was frosty but on February 12, the weather is expected to be warmer. (Photo by Emily Jaschke)
A host of California wines are in the offering at The Clubs of Houston Oaks Wine & Food Classic on February 12. (Photo by Emily Jaschke)
An international selection of wines will be on the table when The Clubs at Houston Oaks holds its third annual Wine & Food Classic. (Photo by Emily Jaschke)
Danish chef Soren Pedersen (Photo by Katy Anderson)
1
5

The Clubs at Houston Oaks in Hockley to host is third annual Wine & Food Classic with more than 60 wine companies on February 12.

2
5

3
5

4
5

5
5

Danish chef Soren Pedersen (Photo by Katy Anderson)

Wine aficionados and real estate connoisseurs will both find something to their liking on February 12 when the swank Clubs at Houston Oaks opens its very private oak-shrouded grounds and pavilions for the third annual Wine & Food Classic. That’s right. The public is invited with tickets starting at $250 per person.

From 1 to 4 pm, an afternoon of tasting and touring will feature an international mix of 65 wine and spirits companies offering samples of 350 wines, a VIP experience with Houston-based Danish chef Soren Pedersen, food stations from the Houston Oaks’ chef Nick Zaputil and guest chef Lee White, seminars led by master sommeliers, a market of lifestyle vendors and live music performed by Joseph Rauma and by Charlie Harrison.

Vendors making the day all the more interesting in addition to the wine merchants include Serenity Knives, Lee’s Laser Creations, CBD Store of Woodforest, Jewelry by Cameo Dreams, Lakonia Olive Oils, Gourmet Tours World Wide, Big Swing Sparkling Water and Riedel, which is providing a souvenir wine tasting glass for each attendee.

“Beyond being our largest event, the Wine & Food Classic is an awesome opportunity to engage with our member community and their guests,” Marci Alvis, one of Houston Oaks’ owners, says in a statement. “The spectacular array of fine wines and culinary offerings complement our property and its surroundings.

“This year, we have more wines than ever and can’t wait to share them. We’re proud of how much this event continues to grow each year.”

Among the wineries participating are Flowers Vineyards & Winery, Domaine de la Vougeraie, Alexander Valley Vineyards, Fattoria dei Barbi, Champagne Billecart-Salmon, Chateau Cal-a-Vie, Dow’s Port, W&J Graham’s Port and Hudson Vineyards.

Visit South Walton

Swipe
  • Visit South Walton - Fort Worth
  • Visit South Walton - Fort Worth
  • Visit South Walton - Fort Worth
  • Visit South Walton - Fort Worth
  • Visit South Walton - Fort Worth
  • Visit South Walton - Fort Worth
  • Visit South Walton - Fort Worth
  • Visit South Walton - Fort Worth
  • Visit South Walton - Fort Worth
  • Visit South Walton - Fort Worth
  • Visit South Walton - Fort Worth
  • Visit South Walton - Fort Worth
  • Visit South Walton - Fort Worth
  • Visit South Walton - Fort Worth
  • Visit South Walton - Fort Worth
  • Visit South Walton - Fort Worth

For those who have not visited The Clubs at Houston Oaks, this a prime opportunity to discover the allure of the 1,000-acre private residential development boasting hundreds of mature live oaks and 17 lakes in the Hockley area. The “clubs” offer golf, swimming, fishing, equestrian, wine, wellness, tennis, archery, skeet shooting and a gun club.

Details and tickets (it costs $250 for general admission and $315 for early entry at noon) are available here. The event takes place rain or shine and there will be no refunds.

Connecting the inspired with the extraordinary

ULTERRE-CHRISTIES-LOCK UP-VERT-WHITE v2-min
View Luxury Listings

Featured Properties

Swipe
14148 Cross Oaks Place
Walsh
FOR SALE

14148 Cross Oaks Place
Aledo, TX

$794,500 Learn More about this property
The WWG Team
This property is listed by: The WWG Team (817) 882-6450 Email Realtor
14148 Cross Oaks Place
1209 Fox Hunt Trail
Ridge Haven Estates
FOR SALE

1209 Fox Hunt Trail
Willow Park, TX

$775,000 Learn More about this property
Sloan Yorek
This property is listed by: Sloan Yorek (817) 223-5435 Email Realtor
1209 Fox Hunt Trail
5100 Crestline Road
The Baldrige House
FOR SALE

5100 Crestline Road
Fort Worth, TX

$6,995,000 Learn More about this property
Eric Walsh
This property is listed by: Eric Walsh (817) 312-9586 Email Realtor
5100 Crestline Road
3705 Northcrest Drive
North Crest
FOR SALE

3705 Northcrest Drive
Cleburne, TX

$1,250,000 Learn More about this property
Karan Wethington
This property is listed by: Karan Wethington (817) 929-8998 Email Realtor
3705 Northcrest Drive
9424 Boat Club Road
West Fork
FOR SALE

9424 Boat Club Road
Fort Worth, TX

$719,000 Learn More about this property
Karan Wethington
This property is listed by: Karan Wethington (817) 929-8998 Email Realtor
9424 Boat Club Road
5329 Byers Ave
Chamberlain Arlington Heights
FOR SALE

5329 Byers Ave
Fort Worth, TX

$1,800,000 Learn More about this property
Lee Owen
This property is listed by: Lee Owen (469) 203-1801 Email Realtor
5329 Byers Ave
10638 County Road 1016
Hg Catlett
FOR SALE

10638 County Road 1016
Burleson, TX

$849,900 Learn More about this property
Karan Wethington
This property is listed by: Karan Wethington (817) 929-8998 Email Realtor
10638 County Road 1016
4153 Annetta Centerpoint Road
FOR SALE

4153 Annetta Centerpoint Road
Aledo, TX

$3,250,000 Learn More about this property
The WWG Team
This property is listed by: The WWG Team (817) 882-6450 Email Realtor
4153 Annetta Centerpoint Road
185 Bay Hill Drive
Possum Kingdom Lake
FOR SALE

185 Bay Hill Drive
Graford, TX

$1,899,000 Learn More about this property
Rick Wegman
This property is listed by: Rick Wegman (817) 584-7033 Email Realtor
185 Bay Hill Drive
3901 Barton Chapel Road
Gray
FOR SALE

3901 Barton Chapel Road
Jacksboro, TX

$3,937,500 Learn More about this property
Eric Walsh
This property is listed by: Eric Walsh (817) 312-9586 Email Realtor
3901 Barton Chapel Road
4937 Bryce Avenue
Rivercrest
FOR SALE

4937 Bryce Avenue
Fort Worth, TX

$1,999,900 Learn More about this property
Rick Wegman
This property is listed by: Rick Wegman (817) 584-7033 Email Realtor
4937 Bryce Avenue
889 Mobley Road
Dogwood Canyon
FOR SALE

889 Mobley Road
Cedar Hill, TX

$5,700,000 Learn More about this property
Eric Walsh
This property is listed by: Eric Walsh (817) 312-9586 Email Realtor
889 Mobley Road
Presented by Ulterre Fort Worth
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X