Ultra Private Houston Retreat Opens to the Public For a VIP Wine Event Like No Other

The Clubs at Houston Oaks in Hockley to host is third annual Wine & Food Classic with more than 60 wine companies on February 12.

Wine aficionados and real estate connoisseurs will both find something to their liking on February 12 when the swank Clubs at Houston Oaks opens its very private oak-shrouded grounds and pavilions for the third annual Wine & Food Classic. That’s right. The public is invited with tickets starting at $250 per person.

From 1 to 4 pm, an afternoon of tasting and touring will feature an international mix of 65 wine and spirits companies offering samples of 350 wines, a VIP experience with Houston-based Danish chef Soren Pedersen, food stations from the Houston Oaks’ chef Nick Zaputil and guest chef Lee White, seminars led by master sommeliers, a market of lifestyle vendors and live music performed by Joseph Rauma and by Charlie Harrison.

Vendors making the day all the more interesting in addition to the wine merchants include Serenity Knives, Lee’s Laser Creations, CBD Store of Woodforest, Jewelry by Cameo Dreams, Lakonia Olive Oils, Gourmet Tours World Wide, Big Swing Sparkling Water and Riedel, which is providing a souvenir wine tasting glass for each attendee.

“Beyond being our largest event, the Wine & Food Classic is an awesome opportunity to engage with our member community and their guests,” Marci Alvis, one of Houston Oaks’ owners, says in a statement. “The spectacular array of fine wines and culinary offerings complement our property and its surroundings.

“This year, we have more wines than ever and can’t wait to share them. We’re proud of how much this event continues to grow each year.”

Among the wineries participating are Flowers Vineyards & Winery, Domaine de la Vougeraie, Alexander Valley Vineyards, Fattoria dei Barbi, Champagne Billecart-Salmon, Chateau Cal-a-Vie, Dow’s Port, W&J Graham’s Port and Hudson Vineyards.

For those who have not visited The Clubs at Houston Oaks, this a prime opportunity to discover the allure of the 1,000-acre private residential development boasting hundreds of mature live oaks and 17 lakes in the Hockley area. The “clubs” offer golf, swimming, fishing, equestrian, wine, wellness, tennis, archery, skeet shooting and a gun club.

Details and tickets (it costs $250 for general admission and $315 for early entry at noon) are available here. The event takes place rain or shine and there will be no refunds.