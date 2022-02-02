The New Dallas Restaurants We’re Most Excited About This Spring

From a French-inspired brasserie in downtown Dallas to an incredible amount of new Italian spots, these are the restaurant openings we’re most excited about this spring.

Fiatto was designed by Coeval Studio and inspired by Southern Italy. (Photo by Kathy Tran)

Fiatto

3700 McKinney Avenue, Suite 126

Coming to West Village this spring, this new casual chef-driven Italian restaurant will serve dinner and brunch only. The concept comes from executive chef Kylil Henson (formerly of Flora Street Café) and general manager John Dal Canton. Focusing on pasta and pizza, the concept will source seasonal, organic ingredients from local farms. Along with signature dishes like Agnolotti, Roman Spiced Lamb Shank, and 24K Risotto, Fiatto will serve creative, seasonally-inspired cocktails like a tiramisu martini and riffs on Negronis. Designed by Coeval Studio, the space will feature neutral, earth tones and a dog-friendly outdoor patio.

Toussaint Brasserie will serve Moules-frites, a French dish of mussels and fries. (Photo by Kevin Marple)

Toussaint Brasserie

1907 Elm Street

Next

This new French-inspired restaurant will open as a part of the soon-to-debut Renaissance Hotel Saint Elm (currently Cambria) in the downtown Dallas’ Tower Petroleum Building. The New Orleans-style spot (the restaurant is named after NOLA writer and performer Allen Toussaint after all) will offer breakfast, lunch, and dinner seven days a week, with dishes like Moules Frites, steak tartare, and lobster Thermidor. Designed by architecture firm Droese Raney, the elevated space will have the look and feel of a French brasserie.

La Stella Cucina Verace will be a new Italian restaurant in the Dallas Arts District. (Photo by Kathy Tran)

La Stella Cucina Verace

2330 Flora Street, Suite 150

This spring, a new Italian concept from Tricolore Pride LLC is coming to the Dallas Arts District. It will be the company’s flagship location of La Stella Cucina Verace, led by chef Luigi Iannuario (formerly of Da Mario Ristorante Autentico at The Star). The new spot will serve authentic, nostalgic Italian family recipes including Gnocco Fritto con Salumi e Formaggi Misti, Paccheri All’Astice, and Risotto Oro del Maestro. Taking over the former Flora Street Café space, the new restaurant will include a centerpiece bar, cozy booths, and a privacy screen for more intimate parties. Expect an extensive wine list and cocktail program to round out the experience.

Chef Tatsuya Sekiguchi is opening Tatsu Dallas in Deep Ellum this spring. (Courtesy of Michelin Guide)

Tatsu Dallas

3309 Elm Street

Finally opening in Deep Ellum’s Continental Gin Building this April, this omakase-style sushi concept comes from renowned chef Tatsuya Sekiguchi. Tatsu will be an intimate, eight-seat restaurant specializing in edomae-style sushi, a difficult-to-master technique where fish is cured, marinated, or aged before being served. In keeping with the spirit of omakase, there will be no set menu at Tatsu — the chef will decide the dishes in real time based on interactions with diners.

California’s Pizzana is opening its first location outside of the state in Dallas in 2022. (Courtesy)

Pizzana

3219 Knox Street

Co-founded by actor Chris O’Donnell (NCIS) and Candace Nelson, co-creator of Sprinkles cupcakes, this celeb-loved pizza joint is making its Dallas debut (and first foray out of California) this spring in the Knox Street area. Pizzana chef Daniele Uditi offers his own “interpretation of the Naples staple,” according to the restaurant website. Pie options include the Carnivoro (lots of meats), a Cacio E Pepe creation, Pignatiello (with braised short rib), and so many more creative pizzas. There are also a couple of vegan options, as well as antipasto, salads, and desserts.

Douglas Bar and Grill comes from Dallas pitmaster Doug Pickering. (Courtesy)

Douglas Bar and Grill

6818 Snider Plaza

As first reported by the Dallas Morning News, Dallas barbecue pitmaster Doug Pickering is opening his first restaurant, appropriately named Douglas Bar and Grill, in Snider Plaza this February. After leaving the finance world to become a barbecue caterer under the name DWP BBQ, Pickering is opening his first-ever restaurant for brisket, ribs, sausage, and more. He also tells DMN that he plans to serve salmon, burgers, and salads. There will be a Santa Maria grill in the restaurant, as well as an Old Hickory smoker.

Sfuzzi is a neighborhood Italian spot, opening in 2022. (Photo by Kathy Tran)

Sfuzzi

2401 Henderson Avenue

Expected to open this spring, this neighborhood Italian spot will come back to life in the former Capitol Pub space on Henderson. Shuttered in Uptown in 2013, Sfuzzi is returning to Dallas for another go-around. The concept comes from This & That Hospitality (High Fives, Tiny Victories) partners Brandon Hays and Phil Schanbaum. Wallace Johnson Studios (Alice, Sachet) is designing the new spot, which will include a wrap-around patio, U-shaped bar, lounge seating, and traditional dining. A Woodstone wood-burning oven will serve as a centerpiece, and provide the pizzas.