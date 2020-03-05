Americano
Foxyco Dallas
il Bracco
Partenope
Kenny’s Italian Kitchen
01
05

Americano serves its meatballs as a shareable appetizer. (Courtesy of Americano)

02
05

The Wagyu meatballs at Foxyco are a must-try appetizer. Courtesy of Foxyco

03
05

The meatballs at il Bracco are a mixture of beef, lamb and pork and topped with house tomato sauce and 24-month aged parmesan reggiano.

04
05

Pair Partenope's meatballs with focaccia bread for the best experience.

05
05

A classic, Kenny's Midnight Meatballs only need red sauce and mozzarella to create perfection. (Courtesy of Kenny's)

Americano
Foxyco Dallas
il Bracco
Partenope
Kenny’s Italian Kitchen
Restaurants / Lists

These Are The Best Meatballs in Dallas

From Wagyu and Parmesan Aioli to Simple Red Sauce and Mozzarella, These Pasta-Less Dishes Stand Out on Their Own

BY // 03.05.20
Americano serves its meatballs as a shareable appetizer. (Courtesy of Americano)
The Wagyu meatballs at Foxyco are a must-try appetizer. Courtesy of Foxyco
The meatballs at il Bracco are a mixture of beef, lamb and pork and topped with house tomato sauce and 24-month aged parmesan reggiano.
Pair Partenope's meatballs with focaccia bread for the best experience.
A classic, Kenny's Midnight Meatballs only need red sauce and mozzarella to create perfection. (Courtesy of Kenny's)
1
5

Americano serves its meatballs as a shareable appetizer. (Courtesy of Americano)

2
5

The Wagyu meatballs at Foxyco are a must-try appetizer. Courtesy of Foxyco

3
5

The meatballs at il Bracco are a mixture of beef, lamb and pork and topped with house tomato sauce and 24-month aged parmesan reggiano.

4
5

Pair Partenope's meatballs with focaccia bread for the best experience.

5
5

A classic, Kenny's Midnight Meatballs only need red sauce and mozzarella to create perfection. (Courtesy of Kenny's)

Meatballs are one of those dishes you don’t typically think about until you start browsing a menu’s appetizer section. And even then, they might go unnoticed, even when they’re not taking a back seat to spaghetti. But sometimes, the seemingly simple dish becomes a restaurant’s must-try shining star.

With National Meatball Day is coming up on March 9 (really), we took the opportunity to highlight the best in Dallas.

Foxyco Dallas
The Wagyu meatballs at Foxyco are a must-try appetizer. Courtesy of Foxyco

Foxyco

The Wagyu meatballs at Design District restaurant gem, Foxyco, are probably the greatest I’ve ever eaten. Wood-burned, like everything on chef Jon Stevens’ menu, these are tender and flavorful with spicy tomato mostarda and parmesan aioli.

 

il Bracco
(Courtesy of il Bracco)

il Bracco

A starter on Preston Center’s Italian restaurant, il Bracco, the meatballs are a mixture of beef, lamb and pork topped with house tomato sauce and 24-month aged parmesan reggiano. It pairs perfectly with one of il Bracco’s many Italian wines.

 

Partenope
(Courtesy of Partenope)

Partenope Ristorante

Downtown Dallas’ newest Southern Italian restaurant, Partenope, is also home to some of the best, authentically made meatballs in the city. Chef Dino Santonicola and wife Megan have crafted their own delicious version of Polpette al Sugo or “meatballs with sauce.” They’re made with beef and pork and covered in marinara and topped with basil. Pair with a side of house-made focaccia for dipping.

 

Americano
(Courtesy of Americano)

Americano

Tucked inside the Joule hotel, casual Italian spot Americano makes meatballs in-house that hold up without the pasta. Shareable or to have all on your own, they come with San Marzano tomato and parmesan.

 

Kenny's Italian Kitchen
A classic, Kenny’s Midnight Meatballs only need red sauce and mozzarella to create perfection. (Courtesy of Kenny’s)

Kenny’s Italian Kitchen

A Southern Italian American kitchen in Addison, Kenny’s serves an excellent, classic take on the dish. All “Kenny’s Midnight Meatballs” come with is red sauce and mozzarella. Sometimes the simplest meatball is the best meatball.

Special Series
Presented by NorthPark Center

StyleFile

In Conversation With Cornelia Guest, ’80s It-Girl and Dallas’ Newest Social Force
In Conversation With Cornelia Guest, ’80s It-Girl and Dallas’ Newest Social Force
New Experience Platform Celebrates Galentine’s Day With Balloons, Treats and Plenty of Photo Opps
New Experience Platform Celebrates Galentine’s Day With Balloons, Treats and Plenty of Photo Opps
<em>PaperCity</em> Presents Dallas’ Best Dressed List
PaperCity Presents Dallas’ Best Dressed List
Dallas’ Glittering $6.8 Million Night — the Crystal Charity Ball Raises the Bar Again
Dallas’ Glittering $6.8 Million Night — the Crystal Charity Ball Raises the Bar Again
This Zany 1980s Party Proves Best Buddies Rule in Dallas
This Zany 1980s Party Proves Best Buddies Rule in Dallas
read full series
When others see a home,
We see a Work of Art
View Properties

Featured Properties

Swipe
5330 Cherokee
Rice/Museum District
FOR SALE

5330 Cherokee
Houston, TX

$4,400,000 Learn More about this property
Cathy Blum
This property is listed by: Cathy Blum (713) 320-9050 Email Realtor
5330 Cherokee
1225 Rutland
Houston Heights
FOR SALE

1225 Rutland
Houston, TX

$1,130,000 Learn More about this property
Amanda Anhorn
This property is listed by: Amanda Anhorn (713) 256-5123
1225 Rutland
11613 Monica
Bunker Hill Village
FOR SALE

11613 Monica
Houston, TX

$3,995,000 Learn More about this property
Sharon Ballas
This property is listed by: Sharon Ballas (713) 822-3895 Email Realtor
11613 Monica
6626 Westchester
West University Place
FOR SALE

6626 Westchester
Houston, TX

$2,575,000 Learn More about this property
Heidi Dugan
This property is listed by: Heidi Dugan (713) 725-9239
6626 Westchester
2315 Bolsover
Southampton Place
FOR SALE

2315 Bolsover
Houston, TX

$2,250,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: Michele Scheffer
2315 Bolsover
5648 Shady River
Tanglewood
FOR SALE

5648 Shady River
Houston, TX

$3,850,000 Learn More about this property
Nancy Younger Kruka
This property is listed by: Nancy Younger Kruka (713) 857-5299 Email Realtor
5648 Shady River
Presented by Greenwood King
View Our Open Houses View All Listings

Like PaperCity Dallas on Facebook

Beyond the magazine. Get more of Dallas’ top restaurant, real estate, society, fashion and art in your news feed.

X
X