These Are The Best Meatballs in Dallas

Meatballs are one of those dishes you don’t typically think about until you start browsing a menu’s appetizer section. And even then, they might go unnoticed, even when they’re not taking a back seat to spaghetti. But sometimes, the seemingly simple dish becomes a restaurant’s must-try shining star.

With National Meatball Day is coming up on March 9 (really), we took the opportunity to highlight the best in Dallas.

The Wagyu meatballs at Foxyco are a must-try appetizer. Courtesy of Foxyco

Foxyco

The Wagyu meatballs at Design District restaurant gem, Foxyco, are probably the greatest I’ve ever eaten. Wood-burned, like everything on chef Jon Stevens’ menu, these are tender and flavorful with spicy tomato mostarda and parmesan aioli.

(Courtesy of il Bracco)

il Bracco

A starter on Preston Center’s Italian restaurant, il Bracco, the meatballs are a mixture of beef, lamb and pork topped with house tomato sauce and 24-month aged parmesan reggiano. It pairs perfectly with one of il Bracco’s many Italian wines.

(Courtesy of Partenope)

Partenope Ristorante

Downtown Dallas’ newest Southern Italian restaurant, Partenope, is also home to some of the best, authentically made meatballs in the city. Chef Dino Santonicola and wife Megan have crafted their own delicious version of Polpette al Sugo or “meatballs with sauce.” They’re made with beef and pork and covered in marinara and topped with basil. Pair with a side of house-made focaccia for dipping.

(Courtesy of Americano)

Americano

Tucked inside the Joule hotel, casual Italian spot Americano makes meatballs in-house that hold up without the pasta. Shareable or to have all on your own, they come with San Marzano tomato and parmesan.

A classic, Kenny’s Midnight Meatballs only need red sauce and mozzarella to create perfection. (Courtesy of Kenny’s)

Kenny’s Italian Kitchen

A Southern Italian American kitchen in Addison, Kenny’s serves an excellent, classic take on the dish. All “Kenny’s Midnight Meatballs” come with is red sauce and mozzarella. Sometimes the simplest meatball is the best meatball.