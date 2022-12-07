‘Tis This Season to Indulge With the Best Holiday Cocktails and Pop-Up Bars in Dallas

The Adolphus hotel transformed its downtown Dallas rooftop into a Winter Village for the 2022 holiday season. (Photo by Kathy Tran)

‘Tis the season for holiday lights, gifts, events, tea services, and of course, cheery cocktails. Dallas has some of the best holiday pop-up bars, decked-out dens, and themed drinks to celebrate the season.

From the annual Miracle and ‘Sippin Santa pop-ups to festive drinks at your favorite local spots, this is our guide on where to drink the greatest holiday cocktails in Dallas. Cheers!