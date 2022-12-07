‘Tis This Season to Indulge With the Best Holiday Cocktails and Pop-Up Bars in Dallas
Miracle, Sippin' Santa, the Tipsy Elf, and More Spots to Get ToastyBY Megan Ziots // 12.07.22
‘Tis the season for holiday lights, gifts, events, tea services, and of course, cheery cocktails. Dallas has some of the best holiday pop-up bars, decked-out dens, and themed drinks to celebrate the season.
From the annual Miracle and ‘Sippin Santa pop-ups to festive drinks at your favorite local spots, this is our guide on where to drink the greatest holiday cocktails in Dallas. Cheers!
Royal 38
The Union
2301 N. Akard Street, Suite 210
Dallas, TX 75201 | Map
The craft cocktail bar and restaurant is now hosting Christmas-themed pop-up bar Miracle through the season. Swing by to check out the extravagant holiday decor, as well as some cheery cocktails like a Christmaspolitan, Bad Santa, SanTaRex, Jolly Koala, and so much more. You can also go for some naughty or nice shots (gingerbread spiced rye and spiced bourbon) if you dare.
The Henry
The Union
2301 N. Akard Street, Suite 250
Dallas, TX 75201 | Map
This popular restaurant is transforming into St. Henry’s Winter Wonderland beginning on November 22. The pop-up is located on the space’s rooftop and features holiday decor, a special cocktail menu, and a seasonal food menu. Make sure to try the Junior and Mrs. Mint, Nog on the Rooftop, or Whiskey and Doughnuts cocktail. Book a reservation for the experience here.
The Adolphus
The Adolphus hotel has transformed its rooftop into a Winter Village this season. Just book a reservation to drink and dine in a themed cottage or winter cabin, complete with festive cocktails, snacks, and more. Open through January 28, the cocktail menu includes Aldophus Cider, a chai toddy, and Eggnog Polar Bear. You’ll also find bites like Elk in a Blanket, grilled cheese, fried s’mores, and more.
This favorite Dallas wine bar has launched its holiday pop-up along Lower Greenville and Trophy Club. The festive experience features disco holiday-themed decor, a special menu of bites, and themed cocktails, though you can opt for Leela’s massive wine list of reds, whites, and rosés if you prefer.
This Bishop Arts holiday pop-up bar opens on November 25. From the same minds behind Paradiso and The Botanist, this temporary Christmas bar features themed cocktails like the North Pole Dancer, Secure The Sack, and a salted toffee old fashioned with port spices titled Left Me for The Muffin Man. As for the host, you’ll see Larry the elf around the house, as well as drag artist Mrs. Clause.
Apothecary
Lower Greenville
1922 Greenville Avenue
Dallas, TX 75206 | Map
Don’t miss this Lower Greenville bar’s unique holiday cocktail lineup. There’s the No One Puts Gravy in a Corner featuring whiskey, cranberry roasted sweet potato sauce, and turkey gravy syrup. The Crème Bru Sleigh is made with house pumpkin whiskey, spiced rum, mascarpone, pepita orgeat, and whole egg. And the Rum Ham includes burnt orange pork belly-washed rum, pineapple rum, spiced rum, pineapple, lemon, maple, and molasses.
A Christmastime classic, this Arlington Tex-Mex spot goes all out for the holidays, and beyond — they have their decor up from October through March. Decked out in 120,000 lights, 3,000 yards of multicolor garland, 50 Santa Claus’s, 30 trees, and two model trains that travel 635 feet throughout the entire restaurant and bar, the restaurant is a must-visit during the holidays. Order a classic margarita or martini and get in the holiday spirit.
Holiday cocktail pop-up Sippin’ Santa has popped up at this newly reopened bar in Lower Greenville. Through December 24, the space has been transformed into a tropical winter wonderland. The menu includes themed cocktails including the classic Sippin’ Santa rum drink, Kris Kringle Colada, Jingle Bird, and so much more. There are also pizzas provided by HIDE.
From now until January 1, ArtPark has transformed into a winter wonderland with bubble tent seating, fire pits, and holiday cocktails. These include a maple cider, Texas hot toddy, and spiked hot chocolate. Regular hot chocolate is also available for the kids. Bubble tents are first come first serve.
Apothecary’s sister restaurant next door in Lower Greenville is also offering its own menu of holiday cocktails including a Good Ol’Fashion Christmas (a twist on the classic), Let’s Get Elf’d Up with brandy, port, dry vermouth, crème de menthe, orange juice, and grenadine, Slob on My Nogg (coquito with light rum, clove, cinnamon, etc.), and more.