We The Birds has Mardi Gras macarons for a limited time. (Courtesy of We The Birds)

Le Bon Temps has "Make It Mardi Gras" beignets for the holiday. (Photo by Le Social Digital)

A Kings Cake ice cream will also be available through the end of February at Le Bon Temps. (Photo by Le Social Digital)

Unrefined Bakery offers a keto, gluten-free, and dye-free organic mini King Cake for Mardi Gras.

You can special order these Mardi Gras donuts from Urban Donut or come in and grab one on Fat Tuesday. (Courtesy of Urban Donut)

Tart Bakery is making Mardi Gras shortbread cookies for Fat Tuesday. (Courtesy of Tart Bakery)

Foodie Events / Restaurants

Celebrate Mardi Gras With These Five Alternatives to Traditional King Cake

From Gluten-Free Macarons to Deep Ellum Beignets, Mix It Up This Fat Tuesday

BY // 02.20.20
We The Birds has Mardi Gras macarons for a limited time. (Courtesy of We The Birds)

Le Bon Temps has "Make It Mardi Gras" beignets for the holiday. (Photo by Le Social Digital)

A Kings Cake ice cream will also be available through the end of February at Le Bon Temps. (Photo by Le Social Digital)

Unrefined Bakery offers a keto, gluten-free, and dye-free organic mini King Cake for Mardi Gras.

You can special order these Mardi Gras donuts from Urban Donut or come in and grab one on Fat Tuesday. (Courtesy of Urban Donut)

Tart Bakery is making Mardi Gras shortbread cookies for Fat Tuesday. (Courtesy of Tart Bakery)

With Fat Tuesday coming up, you’re probably seeing your fill of Hurricanes and King Cake. But sometimes the traditional dessert, made with brioche dough and fillings like cream cheese can get a little old. (Also, no thanks to the tiny plastic naked baby inside.) So, to mix it up this Mardi Gras, we’ve rounded up some sweet King Cake alternatives.

From gluten-free macarons and beignets to donuts and keto-approved mini cakes, these local bakeries have you covered.

We The Birds
We The Birds has Mardi Gras macarons for a limited time. (Courtesy of We The Birds)

We The Birds Macarons

From now until February 28, We The Birds is offering limited-edition Mardi Gras macarons through their website. The Dallas-based brand (part lifestyle blog, part bakery) run by sisters Sarah and Natalie Knowlton has become well known for their ornately decorated French macarons, handcrafted out of their East Dallas kitchen. We The Birds can customize macs for all occasions year-round, but for Fat Tuesday, they’ve whipped up a gluten-free alternative to the classic King Cake.

Starting at $45, you can order a gift box of 12 macarons topped with royal icing and decorated with purple, yellow and green sugar crystals. Three fillings to choose from include cinnamon vanilla, strawberry cream cheese, and almond praline. There’s also party trays of 24 and 50 macarons available for bigger celebrations. Order here.

 

Le Bon Temps
Le Bon Temps has “Make It Mardi Gras” beignets for the holiday. (Photo by Le Social Digital)

Le Bon Temps

Known for their French Quarter-style beignets, this is the Deep Ellum spot’s time to shine. For Mardi Gras, Le Bon Temps is crafting a special “Make It Mardi Gras” beignet and “Kings Cake” ice cream, all of which are available through the end of February.

 

Unrefined Bakery
Unrefined Bakery offers a keto, gluten-free, and dye-free organic mini King Cake for Mardi Gras.

Unrefined Bakery

If you still want the classic look of a King Cake, but with cleaner ingredients, Unrefined Bakery is offering an organic gluten-free, dye-free mini King Cake for Mardi Gras. (It’s even keto-approved.) Available through March, you can pick up this dessert in store at any of Unrefined’s four Dallas locations.

 

Urban Donut
You can special order these Mardi Gras donuts from Urban Donut or come in and grab one on Fat Tuesday. (Courtesy of Urban Donut)

Urban Donut

At Uptown’s Urban Donut, you can special order Mardi Gras donuts or come in on Fat Tuesday and grab one in-shop. Decorated with purple, green, and yellow icing and gold sprinkles these are a close, but still different, alternative to a King Cake.

 

Tart Bakery
(Courtesy of Tart Bakery)

Tart Bakery

For Mardi Gras, Park Cities’ Tart Bakery has created iced shortbread cookies with fun, festive designs, like musical notes, bead-wearing llamas, and phrases like “Geaux Crazy” for $4 each.

