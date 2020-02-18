Five Dallas Drinks to Try on National Margarita Day

National Margarita Day may seem like a silly holiday to some, but Dallas restaurants and bars take it pretty seriously. This Saturday, February 22, several places are offering their own twists on the classic Mexican cocktail, as well as prices as low as $2 or $3. So, go out and celebrate with these choice margs—frozen or on the rocks.

The bright red El Sancho margarita from Street’s Fine Chicken.

El Sancho at Street’s Fine Chicken

The prettiest of our five margs may be this bright red El Sancho margarita from Street’s Fine Chicken. The Oak Lawn fried chicken haven is taking on the popular spicy margarita with Patron Silver, Ancho Reyes Poblano Liqueur, prickly pear puree, lime juice and a Tajín rim.

Nobu has a special margarita for the month of February.

Nobu

In honor of the national holiday, Nobu’s February cocktail of the month is a Japanese-inspired margarita. The MIA margarita is a tart cocktail that is lightly sweetened with house-made honey and gives a touch of heat from schichimi, a mix of Japanese spices.

Elm Street Cask & Kitchen is celebrating National Margarita Day with The Oaxacan. (Courtesy of Elm Street Cask & Kitchen)

Elm Street Cask & Kitchen

Elm Street Cask & Kitchen at the Hilton Garden Inn downtown is celebrating National Margarita Day with The Oaxacan. A south-of-the-border take on the margarita includes Cabeza Tequila, Del Mague Mezcal, jalapeño-infused yellow chartreuse and lime.

Try the Terry Black’s Black Margarita for $3 on National Margarita Day.

Terry Black’s Barbecue

For only $3 on Saturday, you can order this mystery mix margarita at Terry Black’s Barbecue in Deep Ellum. No one knows for certain what’s in it, but we’re suspecting tequila and something that definitely turns your tongue black. For $3? Seems worth it.

Primo’s brings back $2 margaritas on Tuesdays.

Primo’s MX Kitchen & Lounge

Hallelujah! The return of Primo’s and its $2 margaritas. To celebrate the special occasion, as well as its grand opening, the iconic Uptown Tex-Mex spot is offering Tuesday deals on a Saturday for one day only. There will also be a free queso bar and “churro dippers,” a mini version of the sweet and famous churros already on the dessert menu.