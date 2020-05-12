View The PaperCity Curbside and Delivery Guide View The PaperCity Curbside and Delivery Guide
Restaurants / Closings

Landmark East Dallas Restaurant Shutters After 95 Years — America’s Cafeteria Hit by Coronavirus Fallout

Highland Park Cafeteria to Hold Memorabilia Auction After Bowing Out

BY // 05.12.20
Highland Park Cafeteria

Highland Park Cafeteria was known for their comfort food like chicken fried steak. (Courtesy of Highland Park Cafeteria)

Another iconic Dallas restaurant has fallen to COVID-19. After 95 years of offering comfort food in East Dallas’ Casa Linda Plaza, Highland Park Cafeteria will not be reopening. Once named “America’s Cafeteria” by the New York Times, the landmark spot had been a Texas institution since 1925. The restaurant had also made Food & Wine‘s list of honorable mentions just last year.

Owner Jeff Snoyer announced the permanent closure on HPC’s social media channels, and will be holding an auction of all memorabilia, furniture, equipment, non-perishable food supplies and more on Friday, May 15 through ATXauctions.com. Proceeds will go to employees and perishable food items will be donated.

“We are saddened to let our loyal customers and community know that the Highland Park Cafeteria will not be reopening,” Snoyer writes. “We have been blessed to serve you for many years, and to have been part of family celebrations and holiday traditions in this great city. We would love to have a farewell event to honor you and our faithful employees, but due to the current restrictions, we won’t be able to do so.”

Highland Park Cafeteria
Highland Park Cafeteria in Casa Linda Plaza

Snoyer had purchased the last location of the former chain in 1995 — there once had been a total of eight Highland Park Cafeterias (the Knox Street flagship location closed in 2006). In a recent interview with Advocate Magazine, he had expressed how hoped he could save it again. Unfortunately, there was nothing more that could be done in the midst of a pandemic that no one could have predicted.

“Highland Park Cafeteria is not just tables and chairs and stoves,” Snoyer continues. “It is generations of cooks faithfully preparing special recipes and lovingly serving generations of diners. We are safeguarding the secret family recipes, all 932 of them.

“So, making no promises — but who knows? Zucchini Muffins may one day make a comeback!”

