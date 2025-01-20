fbpx
Restaurants / Closings

5 Surprising Dallas Restaurant Closings — A Local Wine Bar, Uptown Steakhouse, Australian Pizza Spot, and More

Your Weekly Need-To-Know Dish

BY // 01.20.25
The Dallas dining scene is forever evolving. To help you stay in the know, we’ve gathered the buzziest openings, the unfortunate closures, and any other food news we might find fitting. This Dallas Dish is your helping of need-to-know Dallas restaurant closings.

Trova Wine + Market

One of our favorite wine shops and bars has shuttered at Dallas’ Preston Center after only four years and a half years in business. Owner Michelle Bonds cited a few reasons for the closure in a release: Challenges with distributor pricing, cultural and lifestyle shifts (like Dry January and “sober curious,” and potential new tariffs on wine imports. We enjoyed the unique wine offerings and light bites (like the F.A.C.T. Check sandwich) that were offered and are sad to see a great local spot go.

Morton's The Steakhouse Dallas restaurant closings
Morton’s The Steakhouse closed its Uptown location after almost 40 years in Dallas. (Courtesy)

Morton’s The Steakhouse

Open in Dallas for almost 40 years, this staple steakhouse moved from its original location in the West End in 1987 to Uptown in 2001. The Dallas Morning News announced its closure, citing the fact that the lease was up. Chief Operating Officer Scott Crain tells DMN that it’s not the end for Morton’s in Dallas; they are looking for a new location. Although a Chicago import, the steakhouse had quite the run in Uptown.

400 Gradi Dallas restaurant closings
Australian pizza concept, 400 Gradi, opened in downtown Dallas in 2019.

400 Gradi

Both North Texas locations (downtown Dallas and McKinney) of this Australian pizza concept are closing. Well, the newer McKinney outpost has closed, and Dallas will follow sometime this quarter, according to the Dallas Morning News. The DMN notes that co-franchisee Igor Stevovic and his wife Nikoleta Plavsic’s (who originally brought the concept to the U.S.) plans for growth in North America didn’t align with the Australian company. It’s a bummer as 400 Gradi was one of our favorite pizza spots in Dallas.

Tina’s Continental Bar
Tina’s Continental, an intimate martini bar, has closed in Deep Ellum. (Photo by Kathy Tran)

Tina’s Continental

At Deep Ellum’s Continental Gin Building, this intimate martini bar from UNCO Management (Leela’s Wine Bar) had strong cocktails. It recently closed, as first reported by Dallas Observer. The only way to know? A “Permanently Closed” banner under its Google Maps listing online. The spot, which opened in 2023, was small but mighty. We really loved how the bartenders worked with you to create one’s ideal martini.

Wriggly Tin Dallas
Wriggly Tin served pizza, beer, and cocktails near Fair Park. (Photo by Megan Ziots)

Wriggly Tin

This brewpub that had just debuted in Fair Park in early 2024 shuttered quietly over the summer. Its closing was so quiet that we didn’t find out about it until a new concept announced that it had moved in recently — Far-Out & La Hermana Cerveceria. The Green Room’s Marc Cassel has teamed up with Chris Jeffers (formerly of Bolsa) and Stephanie Houston on the new restaurant and brewery. An Instagram post states that Adam Mercado (Billy Can Can and Brass Ram) has joined as the bar director as well. The new culinary program will kick off later this month, but for now, you’ll find brews, cocktails, and bar bites.

Thankfully, some unfortunate Dallas restaurant closing news comes with exciting, new opening announcements as well.

Part of the Special Series:

PaperCity - The Dallas Dish

