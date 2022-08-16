The Latest Dallas Brewery News and All-Day Brunch in Plano

Lakewood Brewing Co. has debuted its new kitchen with bar bites, flatbreads, and more. (Courtesy)

It’s been an unprecedented two years since Bon Appétit named Dallas the 2019 Restaurant City of the Year. But even through a pandemic, our city’s dining scene has persevered. With the overwhelming amount of recent openings (particularly in Deep Ellum, Bishop Arts, and downtown), it’s easy to forget that many in the industry are still struggling, but Texas restaurants have been innovating to provide the comfort food — and cocktails — we need. Now, it’s time to look forward to the Dallas restaurant news ahead.

From exciting openings to unfortunate closures (plus, any other food news we might find fitting), The Dallas Dish is your weekly helping of need-to-know North Texas restaurant news.

A brand new brewpub opens in The Cedars over the weekend.

The Cedars neighborhood has seen a slew of notable openings summer. Lee Harvey’s Dive In made its splashy debut this June, and now, a new brewpub from Dean Weaver (Deanitude Crafted Beer) has opened at the corner of Akard and Savannah.

Called Autonomous Society Brewpub, the spot currently serves local brews from all over North Texas (including Richardson’s Four Bullets and Denton County Brewing Company). In the coming weeks, Weaver will be putting his own beers on draft. When we visited over the weekend, we ordered a rosé wine on tap (they also have white, red, and bubbles), which was paired with complimentary popcorn and Chex-Mix.

A favorite local brewery debuts an on-site kitchen in Garland.

Earlier this year, we caught up with Lakewood Brewing Co.’s co-founders Wim Bens and Brenda Busch, who were celebrating 10 years in business with a newly renovated Garland brewery and plans for their first-ever restaurant.

Now, the duo’s kitchen is officially open and serving up items infused with a taste of their most popular brews. Don’t miss the creamy jalapeño queso (made with Lakewood Lager), the Bavarian Pretzel (served with Tangerine Queen pub cheese and Temptress mustard), and the prosciutto flatbread topped with a Temptress reduction.

A Plano food hall launches a new, late-night weekend brunch spot.

Dock Local’s Chef Brett Curtis has debuted a new all-day weekend brunch spot at Legacy Hall. Brunch Club is situated on the third floor of the Plano food hall, offering classic brunch items like crab cake Benedict, steak ‘n eggs, shrimp ‘n grits, pancakes, beignets, and more.

Curtis’ spot is open from 11 am to 2 pm on Saturday and Sunday, as well as 6 pm until close on Friday and Saturday nights.