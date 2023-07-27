Dallas Restaurant Buzz — An AT&T Discovery District Pioneer Closes, A New Bagel Shop Opens in East Dallas, and Portillo’s Heads to Allen

The Dallas dining scene is forever evolving. To help you stay in the know, we’ve gathered the buzziest openings, the unfortunate closures, and any other food news we might find fitting. The Dallas Dish is your weekly helping of need-to-know North Texas restaurant news — and will hopefully point you in the direction of your next great reservation.

The Latest Restaurant News to Know — July 2023

A favorite downtown Dallas beer garden closes after three years.

The AT&T Discovery District’s first restaurant when it debuted in 2020, JAXON Texas Kitchen & Beer Garden just revealed on Instagram that it will be closing this Saturday, July 29. Known for its expansive outdoor patio, live music, and Southern food, owners of the beer garden hope to reopen the spot in a new location in 2024, according to the post.

There was no reason given for deciding to move, but CultureMap reports that an email went out to Jaxon staffers stating that the hospitality group will no longer be involved with the District and that AT&T is likely heading toward bankruptcy or restructuring. Uh oh.

A new bagel shop is opening in East Dallas this August.

The Dallas bagel boom continues as a new shop from sisters Andrea Lubkin and Jen Lubkin is set to open on August 2 in the former 20 Foot Seafood Joint in East Dallas, according to the Dallas Morning News. Called Lubbies Bagels, the new shop’s name is a combination of the sisters’ last name and the word bubbies — a common term for Jewish grandmothers.

Initially soft opening with a limited menu and hours, the new Dallas bagel haven will launch with several bagel flavors like plain, poppy, sesame, and more. There will also be cream cheeses including blueberry swirl and roasted jalapeño cheddar. According to the DMN, meats will be sourced from the new local spot Evan’s Meat Market.

Chicago-style hot dog restaurant debuts its second Texas location in Allen.

In 2022, Chicago-based Portillo’s opened its first Texas outpost in The Colony. And now, the iconic hot dog and Italian beef sandwich spot is headed to Allen. We don’t yet know an exact opening date, but the Dallas Morning News shares that now through August 12, a Portillo’s food truck called the Beef Bus will be serving menu items (like Chicago-style hot dogs, mini Italian sandwiches and fries) in front of the Hampton Inn near Allen Premium Outlets.