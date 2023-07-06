Three New Restaurants Debut at JW Marriott Dallas Arts District and An Iconic Sandwich Shop Closes (Again)

The Dallas dining scene is forever evolving. To help you stay in the know, we’ve gathered the buzziest openings, the unfortunate closures, and any other food news we might find fitting. The Dallas Dish is your weekly helping of need-to-know North Texas restaurant news — and will hopefully point you in the direction of your next great reservation.

The Latest Restaurant News to Know – July 2023

The three new restaurants at JW Marriott Dallas Arts District will finally debut this month.

Plano-based Sam Moon Group (owners of Renaissance Dallas at Plano Legacy West Hotel) will finally debut the first JW Marriott hotel in Dallas later this month. Along with the JW Marriott Dallas Arts District opening, its three restaurant concepts led by chef Jonah Friedmann will be releasing reservations on OpenTable. And we’ve got a few new details about the menus.

Margaret’s, the ranch-to-fork concept in the lobby, will serve seasonally rotating dishes including locally sourced beef carpaccio, 72-hour hickory smoked prime bone-in beef short rib, Texas Iberico carbonara, and so much more. The cocktail lounge on the ground floor, 800 North, will feature craft cocktails and small bites like Cattle Corn, truffle beignets, and Cowboy Toast. By the 11th-floor rooftop pool, guests can indulge in bites and drinks from Vincent’s. The menu includes a frozen cantaloupe cocktail and dishes like wagyu beef musubi and crab cake.

Each restaurant will also be using herbs and edible florals grown on-site in the hotel’s Farm Shelf at Margaret’s.

An iconic local sandwich shop closes after a change in ownership and move.

In 2021, favorite Oak Lawn sandwich shop Great American Hero announced it was closing after 47 years. Owner Dominick Oliverie simply wanted to retire. Well, new co-owners Danny Wilson and Jacob Cox took over the brand in 2022, then moved locations to Lake Highlands with plans to expand the franchise across the country. After only eight months, the new (more modern-looking) spot closed, as first reported by CultureMap. We’re not sure what the reason for shuttering is yet, but the Dallas Morning News notes that former general manager Arturo Mendoza (who worked for both Oliverie and Wilson and Cox) explained “the company ‘didn’t have the same vision’ once it moved to the new location.” Bummer, I’ll miss the free pickles Oliverie used to hand out.