Margaret’s JW Marriott
Margaret’s JW Marriott
Margaret’s JW Marriott
Beef Tenderloin Carpaccio
Executive Chef Jonah Friedmann Headshot
Margaret’s JW Marriott
Margaret’s JW Marriott
800 North JW Marriott
DALJA Vincent’s
01
09

At JW Marriott Dallas Arts District, Margaret's is the signature farm-to-table restaurant. (Courtesy)

02
09

Margaret's will be a farm-to-table restaurant at the upcoming JW Marriott Dallas Arts District. (Rendering courtesy)

03
09

Reservations at Margaret's will be available upon the JW Marriott's opening later this month. (Courtesy)

04
09

Margaret's will feature bites like beef tenderloin carpaccio. (Courtesy)

05
09

Executive Chef Jonah Friedmann will lead the kitchen at JW Marriott Dallas Arts District. (Courtesy)

06
09

Chef Jonah Friedmann will be creating ranch-to-fork dishes at Margaret's.

07
09

Margaret's at JW Marriott Dallas Arts District will feature a creme brûlée cheesecake. (Courtesy)

08
09

800 North will be the ground floor cocktail lounge at JW Marriott Dallas Arts District. (Courtesy)

09
09

At JW Marriott Dallas Arts District, Vincent's will be an outdoor lounge on the hotel's 11th floor. (Rendering courtesy)

Margaret’s JW Marriott
Margaret’s JW Marriott
Margaret’s JW Marriott
Beef Tenderloin Carpaccio
Executive Chef Jonah Friedmann Headshot
Margaret’s JW Marriott
Margaret’s JW Marriott
800 North JW Marriott
DALJA Vincent’s
Restaurants

Three New Restaurants Debut at JW Marriott Dallas Arts District and An Iconic Sandwich Shop Closes (Again)

Your Weekly Need-To-Know Dallas Dining Dish

BY // 07.06.23
At JW Marriott Dallas Arts District, Margaret's is the signature farm-to-table restaurant. (Courtesy)
Margaret's will be a farm-to-table restaurant at the upcoming JW Marriott Dallas Arts District. (Rendering courtesy)
Reservations at Margaret's will be available upon the JW Marriott's opening later this month. (Courtesy)
Margaret's will feature bites like beef tenderloin carpaccio. (Courtesy)
Executive Chef Jonah Friedmann will lead the kitchen at JW Marriott Dallas Arts District. (Courtesy)
Chef Jonah Friedmann will be creating ranch-to-fork dishes at Margaret's.
Margaret's at JW Marriott Dallas Arts District will feature a creme brûlée cheesecake. (Courtesy)
800 North will be the ground floor cocktail lounge at JW Marriott Dallas Arts District. (Courtesy)
At JW Marriott Dallas Arts District, Vincent's will be an outdoor lounge on the hotel's 11th floor. (Rendering courtesy)
1
9

At JW Marriott Dallas Arts District, Margaret's is the signature farm-to-table restaurant. (Courtesy)

2
9

Margaret's will be a farm-to-table restaurant at the upcoming JW Marriott Dallas Arts District. (Rendering courtesy)

3
9

Reservations at Margaret's will be available upon the JW Marriott's opening later this month. (Courtesy)

4
9

Margaret's will feature bites like beef tenderloin carpaccio. (Courtesy)

5
9

Executive Chef Jonah Friedmann will lead the kitchen at JW Marriott Dallas Arts District. (Courtesy)

6
9

Chef Jonah Friedmann will be creating ranch-to-fork dishes at Margaret's.

7
9

Margaret's at JW Marriott Dallas Arts District will feature a creme brûlée cheesecake. (Courtesy)

8
9

800 North will be the ground floor cocktail lounge at JW Marriott Dallas Arts District. (Courtesy)

9
9

At JW Marriott Dallas Arts District, Vincent's will be an outdoor lounge on the hotel's 11th floor. (Rendering courtesy)

The Dallas dining scene is forever evolving. To help you stay in the know, we’ve gathered the buzziest openings, the unfortunate closures, and any other food news we might find fitting. The Dallas Dish is your weekly helping of need-to-know North Texas restaurant news — and will hopefully point you in the direction of your next great reservation.

The Latest Restaurant News to Know – July 2023

Margaret's JW Marriott
Reservations at Margaret’s will be available upon the JW Marriott’s opening later this month. (Courtesy)

The three new restaurants at JW Marriott Dallas Arts District will finally debut this month.

Plano-based Sam Moon Group (owners of Renaissance Dallas at Plano Legacy West Hotel) will finally debut the first JW Marriott hotel in Dallas later this month. Along with the JW Marriott Dallas Arts District opening, its three restaurant concepts led by chef Jonah Friedmann will be releasing reservations on OpenTable. And we’ve got a few new details about the menus.

Margaret’s, the ranch-to-fork concept in the lobby, will serve seasonally rotating dishes including locally sourced beef carpaccio, 72-hour hickory smoked prime bone-in beef short rib, Texas Iberico carbonara, and so much more. The cocktail lounge on the ground floor, 800 North, will feature craft cocktails and small bites like Cattle Corn, truffle beignets, and Cowboy Toast. By the 11th-floor rooftop pool, guests can indulge in bites and drinks from Vincent’s. The menu includes a frozen cantaloupe cocktail and dishes like wagyu beef musubi and crab cake.

Each restaurant will also be using herbs and edible florals grown on-site in the hotel’s Farm Shelf at Margaret’s.

 

Great American Hero
Great American Hero had recently reopened under new ownership near Lake Highlands. (Courtesy)

An iconic local sandwich shop closes after a change in ownership and move.

In 2021, favorite Oak Lawn sandwich shop Great American Hero announced it was closing after 47 years. Owner Dominick Oliverie simply wanted to retire. Well, new co-owners Danny Wilson and Jacob Cox took over the brand in 2022, then moved locations to Lake Highlands with plans to expand the franchise across the country. After only eight months, the new (more modern-looking) spot closed, as first reported by CultureMap. We’re not sure what the reason for shuttering is yet, but the Dallas Morning News notes that former general manager Arturo Mendoza (who worked for both Oliverie and Wilson and Cox) explained “the company ‘didn’t have the same vision’ once it moved to the new location.” Bummer, I’ll miss the free pickles Oliverie used to hand out.

SHOP

Swipe
  • Post Oak Motors June 2023
  • Post Oak Motors June 2023
  • Post Oak Motors June 2023
  • Post Oak Motors June 2023
  • Post Oak Motors June 2023
  • Post Oak Motors June 2023
  • Post Oak Motors June 2023
  • Post Oak Motors June 2023
  • Post Oak Motors June 2023

Part of the Special Series:

PaperCity - The Dallas Dish
Special Series

The Dallas Dish

Your Weekly Need-To-Know Restaurant News
Three New Restaurants Debut at JW Marriott Dallas Arts District and An Iconic Sandwich Shop Closes (Again)
Three New Restaurants Debut at JW Marriott Dallas Arts District and An Iconic Sandwich Shop Closes (Again)
Wild Salsa Makes a Comeback, Botolino Gelato Heads to Bishop Arts, and a Tiny Downtown Bagel Shop Gets the <em>Bon Appétit</em> Spotlight
Wild Salsa Makes a Comeback, Botolino Gelato Heads to Bishop Arts, and a Tiny Downtown Bagel Shop Gets the Bon Appétit Spotlight
Ladylove Lounge & Sound, Sandoitchi, and Mexican Test Kitchen — The Buzziest Dallas Restaurant Openings Kicking Off Summer 2023
Ladylove Lounge & Sound, Sandoitchi, and Mexican Test Kitchen — The Buzziest Dallas Restaurant Openings Kicking Off Summer 2023
Deep Ellum’s Surfing Restaurant Takes Shape, Smoky Rose Expands, and an Austin-Based Cafe-Slash-Bike Shop Comes to the Design District
Deep Ellum’s Surfing Restaurant Takes Shape, Smoky Rose Expands, and an Austin-Based Cafe-Slash-Bike Shop Comes to the Design District
A European-Style Cocktail Bar in West Village, a ’90s Throwback Spot in Snider Plaza, and Another Bob’s Expansion
A European-Style Cocktail Bar in West Village, a ’90s Throwback Spot in Snider Plaza, and Another Bob’s Expansion
Three New Downtown Dallas Restaurant Openings and One Surprising West Village Closure
Three New Downtown Dallas Restaurant Openings and One Surprising West Village Closure
read full series
The Residences at The Allen
A parkside oasis with unrivaled amenities.
COMPROMISE NOTHING
Starting at $1.8M / 80% sold
LEARN MORE
DC Partners

Featured Properties

Swipe
2112 Goldsmith Street
Southgate - Rice/Museum District
FOR SALE

2112 Goldsmith Street
Houston, TX

$1,150,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
2112 Goldsmith Street
8739 Tubelo Mill Drive
Sienna
FOR SALE

8739 Tubelo Mill Drive
Sienna Plantation, TX

$319,000 Learn More about this property
Neil Silverman
This property is listed by: Neil Silverman (713) 725-9750 Email Realtor
8739 Tubelo Mill Drive
5470 Candlewood Drive
Tanglewood | Co-listing: Kelli Comiskey
FOR SALE

5470 Candlewood Drive
Houston, TX

$2,495,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
5470 Candlewood Drive
1518 Wakefield Drive
Oak Forest
FOR SALE

1518 Wakefield Drive
Houston, TX

$1,299,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
1518 Wakefield Drive
2620 Michaux Street
The Heights
FOR SALE

2620 Michaux Street
Houston, TX

$1,995,000 Learn More about this property
Terri Guerra
This property is listed by: Terri Guerra (713) 598-3043 Email Realtor
2620 Michaux Street
10806 Silver Shield Way
Spring/Klein/Tomball
FOR SALE

10806 Silver Shield Way
Tomball, TX

$379,999 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
10806 Silver Shield Way
1505 Early Lane
Spring Branch
FOR SALE

1505 Early Lane
Houston, TX

$845,000 Learn More about this property
Neil Silverman
This property is listed by: Neil Silverman (713) 725-9750 Email Realtor
1505 Early Lane
7 Gessner Road
Whispering Oaks, Memorial
FOR SALE

7 Gessner Road
Houston, TX

$820,000 Learn More about this property
Julie Brann
This property is listed by: Julie Brann (713) 594-8736 Email Realtor
7 Gessner Road
1100 Uptown Park Boulevard #213
Co-list: Wendy Bernstein | The Montebello
FOR SALE

1100 Uptown Park Boulevard #213
Houston, TX

$3,895,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
1100 Uptown Park Boulevard #213
14 Greenway Plaza 6O
Greenway Plaza
FOR SALE

14 Greenway Plaza 6O
Houston, TX

$323,000 Learn More about this property
Kenneth Kottwitz
This property is listed by: Kenneth Kottwitz (713) 598-6849 Email Realtor
14 Greenway Plaza 6O
16714 Blue Shine Trail
Fairfield Village North, Cypress
FOR SALE

16714 Blue Shine Trail
Cypress, TX

$300,000 Learn More about this property
Thea McShay
This property is listed by: Thea McShay (713) 724-7684 Email Realtor
16714 Blue Shine Trail
19106 W Josey Overlook Drive
Cypress
FOR SALE

19106 W Josey Overlook Drive
Cypress, TX

$6,500 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
19106 W Josey Overlook Drive
734 E 13th 1/2 Street
Houston Heights
FOR SALE

734 E 13th 1/2 Street
Houston, TX

$1,487,500 Learn More about this property
Kenneth Kottwitz
This property is listed by: Kenneth Kottwitz (713) 598-6849 Email Realtor
734 E 13th 1/2 Street
14903 La Quinta Lane
Thornwood, Memorial
FOR SALE

14903 La Quinta Lane
Houston, TX

$1,099,000 Learn More about this property
Thea McShay
This property is listed by: Thea McShay (713) 724-7684 Email Realtor
14903 La Quinta Lane
2047 Westcreek Lane #807
The Wilshire
FOR SALE

2047 Westcreek Lane #807
Houston, TX

$975,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
2047 Westcreek Lane #807
5136 Chevy Chase Drive
Galleria
FOR SALE

5136 Chevy Chase Drive
Houston, TX

$585,000 Learn More about this property
Sondra Rosenthal
This property is listed by: Sondra Rosenthal (713) 870-3790 Email Realtor
5136 Chevy Chase Drive
2010B W 14th Street
Houston Heights
FOR SALE

2010B W 14th Street
Houston, TX

$795,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
2010B W 14th Street
150 Sugarberry Circle
Hudson Forest, Memorial
FOR SALE

150 Sugarberry Circle
Houston, TX

$545,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
150 Sugarberry Circle
Presented by Bernstein Realty Your Home Our Expertise
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X