The Woodlands’ Best Vegetarian Restaurants — Including a Steakhouse Surprise That Does Meat-Free Right
Ethical Fast Food, Healthy Meals and Green Goodness BeckonBY Annierose Donnelly // 07.06.23
Whether you’re looking to add more variety to your diet, occasionally swap a steak for a salad, or you’re living the veggie life full-time, The Woodlands offers foodies plentiful options for bountiful vegetarian restaurant dining.
From fast casual spots with an ethical conscious to fine dining establishments, and even a couple of steakhouses, there are thoughtfully curated menus to delight veggie lovers at all types of restaurants in The Woodlands. But which vegetarian restaurants reign supreme?
These are the Best Vegetarian Restaurants in The Woodlands:
Amrina’s enticing menu is designed to excite every palette. Chef Jassi Bindra’s tapas menu offers a selection of small plates inspired by Indian street food. Bursting with spicy and exotic flavors, one of the latest hits on the menu is the watermelon and burrata salad, topped with basil foam and Kashmiri chili sofrito. Other standout choices include the broccoli steak and jack fruit biryani and the crispy Sichuan eggplant.
There is a tasting menu with a vegetarian and non-vegetarian option available for $60 per person at Amrina, with the option to include paired wines.
With one of Amrina’s special craft cocktails in hand, it’s almost hard not to enjoy a truly special evening at this restaurant named after an enchanting princess.
Fielding’s Local Kitchen & Bar
The Woodlands
This restaurant is known in The Woodlands for its steaks and grilled meats, but the folks at Fielding’s Local do not treat its vegetarian options as an afterthought. There is a selection of truly tasty and interesting options.
Start with the arugula ranch salad or a cauliflower hummus, followed by a tasty vegetable coconut curry or truffled spinach and artichoke pizza.
It is easy to pair your veggie feast with something from the craft cocktail menu, such as the infused hazelnut old fashioned. You can even share a gin press for two.
True Food Kitchen is a Market Street hotspot and it brings a gut-healthy menu which caters to several special diets, including vegetarian, vegan and gluten-free.
The seasonal menu always reflects the freshest natural produce, featuring colorful salads, small plates and nutritional super foods. This summer, you can’t go wrong with orders of the herby hummus or charred cauliflower to start, and for an entree, try an order of the kale cobb salad or teriyaki quinoa bowl.
You can toast your healthy meal with a refreshing, low-calorie cocktail, such as the skinny margarita, rose sangria or cucumber martini.
This laid-back bistro is much-loved among the vegetarian community in The Woodlands, with a menu packed with comforting favorites. On the specials board, don’t miss the black bean and sweet corn stack.
Regular go-to choices on the Bellagreen menu include the honey fried goat’s cheese and arugula salad, or the delicious ‘Oh Kale Yeah’ salad. There’s also a veggie burger, gluten free mac and cheese, veggie tacos and a couple of pizzas to choose from.
Enjoy the chilled-out veggie vibes with a glass of wine or a local beer.
Another veggie staple in The Woodlands is Flower Child, the perfect place for a lunch outing.
The strawberry and roasted beet salad is a flavorsome feast, whilst the Glow Bowl features spicy sweet potato noodle, bok choy, zucchini, onion, jalapeño, shiitake mushroom, coconut milk and sunflower butter. Nourishing dishes like the cauliflower risotto or Thai dye wrap (with Thai basil, avocado, carrot, daikon radish, cilantro and snap pea) add to Flower Child’s vegetarian chops.
A glass of kombucha, served on tap, just may be the perfect accompaniment to your Flower Child meal.
Sweetgreen promotes itself as a wholesome fast casual chain with a mission to be kind to the planet. It’s also a great place to take health-conscious friends to in The Woodlands.
This summer, Sweetgreens is bringing back its popular peach and goats cheese salad, using the season’s juiciest peaches from local fruit farms. The hummus crunch salads, super green goddess or garden cobb are all prime salad options to enjoy during a Texas summer’s endless heatwave. Or you can even create your own custom salad bowl.
Don’t sleep on tasting one of Sweetgreen’s own soft drinks. The jasmine green tea is rich with anti-oxidants and the hibiscus berry clover tea is extremely refreshing.
CAVA’s feel-good Mediterranean-style food offering is growing in popularity, primarily because of its customizable salads and pitas. This is a great place to go for anyone looking to incorporate more greens into their diet. Try the crispy falafel pita, the market spice bowl or create your own signature salad.
You can top it off with a glass of one of CAVA’s super juices or a refreshing jasmine tea.
Del Frisco’s Grille
Del Frisco’s Grille has a reputation for serving up high quality meats and steaks, but this is a Woodlands restaurant that also pays great attention to its meat-free offerings on the menu.
The wild mushroom flatbread and the burrata caprese are perfect for a summer’s evening. You can also enjoy some tastefully flavored meat substitutes, such as the vegetarian chicken piccata or the Beyond Meat burger.
Want something a little extra? Reach for the cocktail menu and choose one of Del Frisco’s signature drinks. Perhaps, a spicy pineapple margarita or watermelon smash?