Carte Blanche Lives On Through A New Doughnut Shop, Rye Transforms Into a Tropical Paradise, And More Dallas Restaurant News

BY // 06.17.24
Lower Greenville's Rye is transforming into a tropical paradise called Aguasal this summer. (Photo by Samantha Marie)

The Dallas dining scene is forever evolving. To help you stay in the know, we’ve gathered the buzziest openings, the unfortunate closures, and any other food news we might find fitting. The Dallas Dish is your weekly helping of need-to-know North Texas restaurant news — and will hopefully point you in the direction of your next great reservation.

The Latest Dallas Restaurant News to Know

The “Oops I Drops My Ice Cream” is one of the new desserts at Rye/Aguasal. (Photo by Samantha Marie)

Rye is transforming into a Mexican-Caribbean escape for the summer.

Things are switching up at Tanner Agar’s Lower Greenville restaurant Rye starting tomorrow, June 18. Agar is testing things out first in Dallas in anticipation of his new Mexican-Caribbean concept — Aguasal — (coming to downtown McKinney later this year). Transformed into a tropical paradise, the pop-up restaurant will be open for dinner Tuesday through Sunday and brunch on Saturdays and Sundays. Resort-style, the brunch menu will be $35 per adult ($20 for kids), 90 minutes long, and all you can order. Bottomless mimosas will also be available to add on.

The dinner menu will feature dishes like coconut fried shrimp, arepjitas, a smash burger, whole fish, Yucatan steak, and several cocktails including a banana espresso martini.

Más Street Tacos is now open in Dallas’ West End. (Courtesy)

From local restaurateur Jay Khan comes an authentic street taco shop in the West End.

Owner of four other dining concepts in Dallas’ West End (including Eleven Kitchen & Cocktails and Chet’s), restauranteur Jay Khan has just debuted Más Street Tacos in the former BurgerIM space. Executive Chef Juan Sanchez, who currently oversees the kitchen at Khan’s newest concept The Liam’s Steakhouse, will also be at the helm at Más. Counter service style, the shop offers breakfast tacos all day, al pastor, barbacoa, quesabirria, and more. All meats are smoked or marinated in-house and there are also quesadillas, sopas, tortas, burritos, and flautas on the menu.

Former Carte Blanche owners are bringing their beloved doughnuts to Trinity Groves this August. (Courtesy of La Rue)

The owners of the recently closed Carte Blanche are opening a doughnut shop in Trinity Groves.

When husband-and-wife chefs Casey and Amy La Rue announced the closure of Carte Blanche along Lower Greenville, it was clear they were gearing up for a new venture. As first reported by CultureMap, their next project is a new bake shop called La Rue Doughnuts in Trinity Groves. Taking over the former Cake Bar space, La Rue will feature the duo’s popular crullers, cake, brioche, old-fashioned doughnuts, coffee, and more. It’s expected to open later this summer, according to the Instagram page.

Speaking of Trinity Groves, another Julian Rodarte concept has closed. The announcement was made in a Facebook post by Trinity Groves earlier this month. The change seems to be part of a complete revamp by the newly appointed man in charge Sam Romano, founder Phil Romano’s son.

An intimate train-themed cocktail bar is coming to Greenville Avenue.

According to the Dallas Morning News, a locomotive-themed cocktail bar called Boxcar is set to debut on Greenville Avenue next to Bangkok Thai, in a former Washouse. Co-owned by Jordan Carson, the intimate, narrow space mimics the feel of a train car. Carson also co-owns Christie’s and a Rockwall bar called Dudley’s Sports Grill. Patrick Gorman (a former owner of Ill Minister Pub) is also on board. There will be clarified cocktails and a small food menu.

