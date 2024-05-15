Sandwich Hag is Taking A Break, Trinity Groves is Getting Reimagined, and More Dallas Restaurant News

The Dallas dining scene is forever evolving. To help you stay in the know, we’ve gathered the buzziest openings, the unfortunate closures, and any other food news we might find fitting. The Dallas Dish is your weekly helping of need-to-know North Texas restaurant news — and will hopefully point you in the direction of your next great reservation.

The Latest Dallas Restaurant News to Know

Trinity Groves is getting another revamp with Phil Romano’s son in charge now.

The restaurant park in Dallas’ Trinity Groves has seen a lot of change over the past few years and according to the Dallas Morning News, there is more change to come. After co-founder Phil Romano (Romano’s Macaroni Grill) stepped down as CEO of the West Dallas spot in 2022, Beto & Son co-owner and chef Julian Rodarte took over. He opened three new restaurants — Lexy’s, Temakeria, and Nitro Burger. Only Lexy’s remains open. Phil Romano’s Holy Crust is also closed, and The Network Bar will soon shutter on May 31. Cake Bar recently left for new digs. Now, Rodarte stepped down and Romano’s son, Sam, is taking charge.

The DMN notes that Sam Romano plans to add a pickleball court, mini-golf, and more activities besides eating to the Trinity Groves development. There will be a couple of new restaurants including casual Italian spot Oreste’s (opening May 20), Rollin Smoke Barbeque will take over the former Babb Bros. BBQ this June, and the former Amberjax will become a seafood restaurant.

A favorite Vietnamese spot is discontinuing lunch service.

After 10 years in the Cedars, Sandwich Hag will serve its last lunch service on May 18, according to an Instagram post by owner Reyna Duong. But fret not — in her post, Duong says that the favorite bánh mì spot will not cease to exist, but will be taking a sabbatical of sorts. She also states that sister coffee shop ChimLanh, which is open at Sandwich Hag from 8 am to 3 pm, will also be announcing some news next week.

We’ll stay tuned for more announcements from Duong.

The owners of Hudson House are opening another new concept in Snider Plaza.

According to the Dallas Morning News, the prolific team at Vandelay Hospitality Group is opening another new restaurant in Snider Plaza — after just debuting Jack & Harry’s in the University Park shopping center this spring. Mexican spot El Molino Casa de Parrilla is expected to open in the former Douglas Bar and Grill space this fall. Hunter Pond’s company also has an East Hampton Sandwich Company outpost in the plaza and plans to debut a cocktail bar called Bar Sardine at some point as well. The DMN states that Pond scrapped the idea of the upcoming Montecito’s restaurant (also planned for Snider Plaza), which we announced last July.