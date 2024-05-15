Restaurants

Sandwich Hag is Taking A Break, Trinity Groves is Getting Reimagined, and More Dallas Restaurant News

Plus: Vandelay Announces Yet Another New Concept

BY // 05.15.24
Sandwich Hag Dallas

Sandwich Hag is ending lunch service in The Cedars on May 18. (Photo by Kathy Tran)

The Dallas dining scene is forever evolving. To help you stay in the know, we’ve gathered the buzziest openings, the unfortunate closures, and any other food news we might find fitting. The Dallas Dish is your weekly helping of need-to-know North Texas restaurant news — and will hopefully point you in the direction of your next great reservation.

The Latest Dallas Restaurant News to Know

ArtPark
Trinity Groves opened its ArtPark in 2021.

Trinity Groves is getting another revamp with Phil Romano’s son in charge now.

The restaurant park in Dallas’ Trinity Groves has seen a lot of change over the past few years and according to the Dallas Morning News, there is more change to come. After co-founder Phil Romano (Romano’s Macaroni Grill) stepped down as CEO of the West Dallas spot in 2022, Beto & Son co-owner and chef Julian Rodarte took over. He opened three new restaurants — Lexy’s, Temakeria, and Nitro Burger. Only Lexy’s remains open. Phil Romano’s Holy Crust is also closed, and The Network Bar will soon shutter on May 31. Cake Bar recently left for new digs. Now, Rodarte stepped down and Romano’s son, Sam, is taking charge.

The DMN notes that Sam Romano plans to add a pickleball court, mini-golf, and more activities besides eating to the Trinity Groves development. There will be a couple of new restaurants including casual Italian spot Oreste’s (opening May 20), Rollin Smoke Barbeque will take over the former Babb Bros. BBQ this June, and the former Amberjax will become a seafood restaurant.

Sandwich Hag Dallas
Sandwich Hag is ending lunch service in The Cedars on May 18. (Photo by Kathy Tran)

A favorite Vietnamese spot is discontinuing lunch service.

After 10 years in the Cedars, Sandwich Hag will serve its last lunch service on May 18, according to an Instagram post by owner Reyna Duong. But fret not — in her post, Duong says that the favorite bánh mì spot will not cease to exist, but will be taking a sabbatical of sorts. She also states that sister coffee shop ChimLanh, which is open at Sandwich Hag from 8 am to 3 pm, will also be announcing some news next week.

We’ll stay tuned for more announcements from Duong.

Montecito’s
A rendering of the scrapped California-style Italian concept at Snider Plaza —Montecito’s. (Courtesy of Vandelay Hospitality Group)

The owners of Hudson House are opening another new concept in Snider Plaza.

According to the Dallas Morning News, the prolific team at Vandelay Hospitality Group is opening another new restaurant in Snider Plaza — after just debuting Jack & Harry’s in the University Park shopping center this spring. Mexican spot El Molino Casa de Parrilla is expected to open in the former Douglas Bar and Grill space this fall. Hunter Pond’s company also has an East Hampton Sandwich Company outpost in the plaza and plans to debut a cocktail bar called Bar Sardine at some point as well. The DMN states that Pond scrapped the idea of the upcoming Montecito’s restaurant (also planned for Snider Plaza), which we announced last July.

SHOP FOR MOM

Swipe
  • Valobra Jewelry April 2024 Mother's Day 2
  • Valobra Jewelry April 2024 Mother's Day 2
  • Valobra Jewelry April 2024 Mother's Day 2
  • Valobra Jewelry April 2024 Mother's Day 2
  • Valobra Jewelry April 2024 Mother's Day 2
  • Valobra Jewelry April 2024 Mother's Day 2
  • Valobra Jewelry April 2024 Mother's Day 2
  • Valobra Jewelry April 2024 Mother's Day 2
  • Valobra Jewelry April 2024 Mother's Day 2
  • Valobra Jewelry April 2024 Mother's Day 2

Part of the Special Series:

PaperCity - The Dallas Dish
Looking to buy or sell in Aspen?
Tommy Kanarellis
tommyk@compass.com  970.452.9661
Compass Compass
Inquire Now

Featured Properties

Swipe
3746 Darcus Street
Southside Place
FOR SALE

3746 Darcus Street
Houston, TX

$4,449,000 Learn More about this property
Victoria Minton
This property is listed by: Victoria Minton (713) 398-4932 Email Realtor
3746 Darcus Street
1 Longfellow Lane
Shadyside | Museum Area
FOR SALE

1 Longfellow Lane
Houston, TX

$11,250,000 Learn More about this property
Victoria Minton
This property is listed by: Victoria Minton (713) 398-4932 Email Realtor
1 Longfellow Lane
2505 Truxillo Street
Open House
Washington Terrace
FOR SALE
OPEN HOUSE 5/19 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm

2505 Truxillo Street
Houston, TX

$375,000 Learn More about this property
Marty Warren
This property is listed by: Marty Warren (713) 459-7479 Email Realtor
2505 Truxillo Street
235 Jennings Lane
Lake Livingston
FOR SALE

235 Jennings Lane
Livingston, TX

$1,100,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: Aaron Sonnier (713) 202-7031 Email Realtor
235 Jennings Lane
3815 Drake Street
Open House
Sunset Terrace
FOR SALE
OPEN HOUSE 5/19 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm

3815 Drake Street
Houston, TX

$4,299,000 Learn More about this property
Patricia Reed
This property is listed by: Patricia Reed (713) 253-9024 Email Realtor
3815 Drake Street
4417 Betty Street
Bellaire
FOR SALE

4417 Betty Street
Bellaire, TX

$875,000 Learn More about this property
Belinda B. Schmidt
This property is listed by: Belinda B. Schmidt (713) 417-1177 Email Realtor
4417 Betty Street
Presented by Martha Turner Sotheby's International Realty
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X