The Piehole Project Returns With An ’80s Theme, The Defined Dish Launches Dressings, and Holiday Tea is Back

It’s been an unprecedented two years since Bon Appétit named Dallas the 2019 Restaurant City of the Year. But even through a pandemic, our city’s dining scene has persevered. With the overwhelming amount of recent openings (particularly in Deep Ellum, Bishop Arts, and downtown), it’s easy to forget that many in the industry are still struggling, but Texas restaurants have been innovating to provide the comfort food — and cocktails — we need. Now, it’s time to look forward to the Dallas restaurant news ahead.

From exciting openings to unfortunate closures (plus, any other food news we might find fitting), The Dallas Dish is your weekly helping of need-to-know North Texas restaurant news.

A favorite Dallas foodie auction returns for a good cause this October.

The Piehole Project, a virtual auction and raffle featuring over-the-top pies made by local chefs, returns October 17 through 27. The third annual event will raise money for the Chefs for Tomorrow Scholarship — which funds scholarships to local culinary programs at Dallas College, Collin College, etc. Unique pies were created by over 40 Dallas chefs and bakers.

This year, participating chefs include Meridian’s Junior Borges, Dude, Sweet Chocolate’s Kate Clapner, Knife’s John Tesar, and so many more. The theme this year is “Celebrate the ’80s,” with pies inspired by trends like New Coke, Vol au Vents, and blackened redfish.

Holiday Tea returns to The French Room at The Adolphus hotel this November.

Reservations for one of Dallas’ most popular holiday activities — Holiday Tea at The Adolphus — are now open. The annual event includes two courses, two teas, and a glass of champagne in the historic hotel’s The French Room. Executive Pastry Chef Ruben Toraño creates decadent desserts for the event including pumpkin cheesecake and spice cake. A savory course includes classics such as truffled egg salad on a butter croissant.

Book your spot now for openings on November 2 through January 8 (Wednesday through Sunday each week from 11 am to 3 pm). Tickets are $75 per adult and $35 per child under 12.

A Dallas-based cookbook author launches her own product line of multi-purpose dressings.

Author of “The Defined Dish” (a Whole30 Endorsed, healthy weeknight recipe cookbook), beloved Dallas blogger Alex Snodgrass has launched her own line of multi-purpose dressings called SideDish. Made gluten-free, dairy-free, and paleo, there are three flavors — Chipotle Ranch, Honey Dijon, and Creamy Sesame. You can now order each bottle individually or a three-pack of all three online.