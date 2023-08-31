A New Orleans-Inspired Chophouse Debuts at Snider Plaza, a Staple Uptown Sushi Spot Shutters, and More

The Dallas dining scene is forever evolving. To help you stay in the know, we’ve gathered the buzziest openings, the unfortunate closures, and any other food news we might find fitting. The Dallas Dish is your weekly helping of need-to-know North Texas restaurant news — and will hopefully point you in the direction of your next great reservation.

The Latest Dallas Restaurant News to Know — Fall 2023

A new chophouse from Vandelay Hospitality (Hudson House) debuts at Snider Plaza this fall.

Vandelay Hospitality Group is at it again (they just debuted Anchor Sushi Bar in Preston Hollow) with a new concept opening at Snider Plaza this fall. Jack & Harry’s will be a New Orleans-inspired chophouse serving “laid-back French-infused recipes with broiled steaks and Southern coastal favorites.”

Guests can expect French Onion Filet, Broiled Veal Chop, Blue Crab Gumbo, Snapper, Paprika Hush Puppies, and more. The 5,000-square-foot space will feature lacquered wood floors, cherrywood paneling, imported New Orleans brick, antique lanterns, aged brass, equestrian artwork, antique furniture, and more Southern charm.

A staple Uptown sushi restaurant shutters after 17 years.

Since 2006, Yutaka Sushi Bistro has been serving fresh sushi in Uptown Dallas. But, according to the Dallas Morning News, the staple spot is now closed and awaiting a new tenant — Maji Sushi (opening September 1).

The DMN notes that CultureMap first reported that owner Yutaka Yamato will be moving home to Japan. In the past, we named the restaurant one of our favorite sushi spots, especially for its fresh water eel. Maji Sushi has a lot to live up to.

A Dallas-based specialty grocery store opens its fourth outpost on Knox Street.

Formerly Royal Blue Grocery, Dallas-based Berkley’s rebranded in 2021 and just opened its fourth location in Knox-Henderson. It’s the largest outpost for the brand, which already has one store in Oak Cliff and two in Downtown. Just down the street from Chicago-import Foxtrot Market, the new spot is similar in that it offers grocery items, grab-and-go foods, coffee, beer, wine by the glass, and patio seating.