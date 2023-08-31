Restaurants

A New Orleans-Inspired Chophouse Debuts at Snider Plaza, a Staple Uptown Sushi Spot Shutters, and More

Your Weekly Need-To-Know Dallas Dining Dish

BY // 08.31.23
Jack & Harry’s Dallas

Jack & Harry's will debut at Snider Plaza this fall. (Courtesy)

The Dallas dining scene is forever evolving. To help you stay in the know, we’ve gathered the buzziest openings, the unfortunate closures, and any other food news we might find fitting. The Dallas Dish is your weekly helping of need-to-know North Texas restaurant news — and will hopefully point you in the direction of your next great reservation.

The Latest Dallas Restaurant News to Know — Fall 2023

Jack & Harry’s
Jack & Harry’s will debut at Snider Plaza this fall. (Courtesy)

A new chophouse from Vandelay Hospitality (Hudson House) debuts at Snider Plaza this fall.

Vandelay Hospitality Group is at it again (they just debuted Anchor Sushi Bar in Preston Hollow) with a new concept opening at Snider Plaza this fall. Jack & Harry’s will be a New Orleans-inspired chophouse serving “laid-back French-infused recipes with broiled steaks and Southern coastal favorites.”

Guests can expect French Onion Filet, Broiled Veal Chop, Blue Crab Gumbo, Snapper, Paprika Hush Puppies, and more. The 5,000-square-foot space will feature lacquered wood floors, cherrywood paneling, imported New Orleans brick, antique lanterns, aged brass, equestrian artwork, antique furniture, and more Southern charm.

Yutaka Sushi Bistro dallas
Yutaka Sushi Bistro brings an authentic menu from Yutaka Yamato who was born and raised in Tokyo.

A staple Uptown sushi restaurant shutters after 17 years.

Since 2006, Yutaka Sushi Bistro has been serving fresh sushi in Uptown Dallas. But, according to the Dallas Morning News, the staple spot is now closed and awaiting a new tenant — Maji Sushi (opening September 1).

The DMN notes that CultureMap first reported that owner Yutaka Yamato will be moving home to Japan. In the past, we named the restaurant one of our favorite sushi spots, especially for its fresh water eel. Maji Sushi has a lot to live up to.

Berkley’s Market
Berkley’s Market now has four locations in Dallas. (Courtesy)

A Dallas-based specialty grocery store opens its fourth outpost on Knox Street.

Formerly Royal Blue Grocery, Dallas-based Berkley’s rebranded in 2021 and just opened its fourth location in Knox-Henderson. It’s the largest outpost for the brand, which already has one store in Oak Cliff and two in Downtown. Just down the street from Chicago-import Foxtrot Market, the new spot is similar in that it offers grocery items, grab-and-go foods, coffee, beer, wine by the glass, and patio seating.

Part of the Special Series:

PaperCity - The Dallas Dish

Featured Properties

Swipe
1504 Anita Street
Midtown - Houston
FOR SALE

1504 Anita Street
Houston, TX

$749,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
1504 Anita Street
5503 Beall Street Unit A
Independence Heights, Northwest Houston
FOR SALE

5503 Beall Street Unit A
Houston, TX

$349,950 Learn More about this property
Kelli Comiskey
This property is listed by: Kelli Comiskey (713) 703-1719 Email Realtor
5503 Beall Street Unit A
17815 Treemont Landing
Bear Creek South | Co-list: Kelli Comiskey
FOR SALE

17815 Treemont Landing
Houston, TX

$325,000 Learn More about this property
Mark McNitt
This property is listed by: Mark McNitt (832) 567-4357 Email Realtor
17815 Treemont Landing
1018 S Commons View Drive
The Commons of Lake Houston
FOR SALE

1018 S Commons View Drive
Houston, TX

$375,000 Learn More about this property
Mark McNitt
This property is listed by: Mark McNitt (832) 567-4357 Email Realtor
1018 S Commons View Drive
11906 Waldemar Drive
Ashford Village, Energy Corridor
FOR SALE

11906 Waldemar Drive
Houston, TX

$369,999 Learn More about this property
Danielle Winkler
This property is listed by: Danielle Winkler (713) 817-7678 Email Realtor
11906 Waldemar Drive
5743 Kiam Street #B
Cottage Grove
FOR SALE

5743 Kiam Street #B
Houston, TX

$499,000 Learn More about this property
Danielle Winkler
This property is listed by: Danielle Winkler (713) 817-7678 Email Realtor
5743 Kiam Street #B
5136 Chevy Chase Drive
Galleria
FOR SALE

5136 Chevy Chase Drive
Houston, TX

$550,000 Learn More about this property
Sondra Rosenthal
This property is listed by: Sondra Rosenthal (713) 870-3790 Email Realtor
5136 Chevy Chase Drive
1425 Nantucket Drive #A
Galleria | Co-list: Neil Silverman
FOR SALE

1425 Nantucket Drive #A
Houston, TX

$679,000 Learn More about this property
Mark McNitt
This property is listed by: Mark McNitt (832) 567-4357 Email Realtor
1425 Nantucket Drive #A
14 Greenway Plaza 6O
Greenway Plaza
FOR SALE

14 Greenway Plaza 6O
Houston, TX

$299,950 Learn More about this property
Kenneth Kottwitz
This property is listed by: Kenneth Kottwitz (713) 598-6849 Email Realtor
14 Greenway Plaza 6O
16323 Bontura Street
Coles Crossing, Cypress
FOR SALE

16323 Bontura Street
Cypress, TX

$579,900 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
16323 Bontura Street
410 W 27th Street
Houston Heights
FOR SALE

410 W 27th Street
Houston, TX

$845,000 Learn More about this property
Terri Guerra
This property is listed by: Terri Guerra (713) 598-3043 Email Realtor
410 W 27th Street
8739 Tubelo Mill Drive
Sienna
FOR SALE

8739 Tubelo Mill Drive
Sienna Plantation, TX

$309,000 Learn More about this property
Neil Silverman
This property is listed by: Neil Silverman (713) 725-9750 Email Realtor
8739 Tubelo Mill Drive
1100 Uptown Park Boulevard #213
Co-list: Wendy Bernstein | The Montebello
FOR SALE

1100 Uptown Park Boulevard #213
Houston, TX

$3,745,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
1100 Uptown Park Boulevard #213
2112 Goldsmith Street
Southgate - Rice/Museum District
FOR SALE

2112 Goldsmith Street
Houston, TX

$1,150,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
2112 Goldsmith Street
14410 Mountain Cliff Lane
Summerwood
FOR SALE

14410 Mountain Cliff Lane
Houston, TX

$358,000 Learn More about this property
Bob Murdock
This property is listed by: Bob Murdock (832) 326-5712 Email Realtor
14410 Mountain Cliff Lane
110 Sugarberry Circle
Hudson Forest, Memorial
FOR SALE

110 Sugarberry Circle
Houston, TX

$550,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
110 Sugarberry Circle
4117 W Bayside Way
West End
FOR SALE

4117 W Bayside Way
Jamaica Beach, TX

$1,149,999 Learn More about this property
Danielle Winkler
This property is listed by: Danielle Winkler (713) 817-7678 Email Realtor
4117 W Bayside Way
2824 Austin Street
Midtown - Houston
FOR SALE

2824 Austin Street
Houston, TX

$475,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
2824 Austin Street
1505 Early Lane
Spring Branch
FOR SALE

1505 Early Lane
Houston, TX

$800,000 Learn More about this property
Neil Silverman
This property is listed by: Neil Silverman (713) 725-9750 Email Realtor
1505 Early Lane
2620 Michaux Street
The Heights
FOR SALE

2620 Michaux Street
Houston, TX

$1,895,000 Learn More about this property
Terri Guerra
This property is listed by: Terri Guerra (713) 598-3043 Email Realtor
2620 Michaux Street
201 Vanderpool Lane #149
West Memorial’s Woodstone III
FOR SALE

201 Vanderpool Lane #149
Houston, TX

$598,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
201 Vanderpool Lane #149
734 E 13th 1/2 Street
Houston Heights
FOR SALE

734 E 13th 1/2 Street
Houston, TX

$1,487,500 Learn More about this property
Kenneth Kottwitz
This property is listed by: Kenneth Kottwitz (713) 598-6849 Email Realtor
734 E 13th 1/2 Street
2047 Westcreek Lane #807
The Wilshire
FOR SALE

2047 Westcreek Lane #807
Houston, TX

$920,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
2047 Westcreek Lane #807
3105 Locke Lane
River Oaks
FOR SALE

3105 Locke Lane
Houston, TX

$2,695,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
3105 Locke Lane
1504 Campbell Road
Spring Branch
FOR SALE

1504 Campbell Road
Houston, TX

$449,000 Learn More about this property
Danielle Winkler
This property is listed by: Danielle Winkler (713) 817-7678 Email Realtor
1504 Campbell Road
Presented by Bernstein Realty Your Home Our Expertise
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X