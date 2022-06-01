Coupes Dallas
Restaurants

Hudson House Owners Announce A New Seafood Concept, A Champagne Bar Debuts, and Local Spots Make Yelp’s Top Texas 100

Your Weekly Need-To-Know Restaurant News

BY // 06.01.22
It’s been an unprecedented two years since Bon Appétit named Dallas the 2019 Restaurant City of the Year. But even through a pandemic, our city’s dining scene has persevered. With the overwhelming amount of recent openings (particularly in Deep Ellum, Bishop Arts, and downtown), it’s easy to forget that many in the industry are still struggling, but Texas restaurants have been innovating to provide the comfort food — and cocktails — we need. Now, it’s time to look forward to the Dallas restaurant news ahead.

From exciting openings to unfortunate closures (plus, any other food news we might find fitting), The Dallas Dish is your weekly helping of need-to-know local dining news.

 

The Anchor Bar Dallas
The Anchor Bar, a new seafood concept from Vandelay Hospitality, will open in two locations in 2023. (Courtesy of Vandelay)

Vandelay Hospitality announces two new seafood restaurants in Dallas.

Known for Hudson House, East Hampton Sandwich Co., Drakes, and a growing number of popular dining concepts in Dallas, Vandelay Hospitality has announced the opening of The Anchor Bar. The new seafood restaurant will open in two local locations — on Knox Street and at Preston Road and Royal Lane in 2023. Similar to Hudson House, Anchor Bar will serve up oysters and cold martinis, but the yacht club-inspired space will introduce a Vandelay first: sushi.

 

Coupes Dallas
New champagne-driven bar concept, Coupes, is opening at the Shops at Highland Park this summer. (Rendering courtesy of Coeval Studio)

A new champagne-driven bar concept opens at the Shops at Highland Park this summer.

Designed by the slick Coeval Studio, Coupes is a champagne-driven bar concept opening at the Shops at Highland Park later this summer. The new spot will offer a variety of sparkling and non-sparkling wines, craft cocktails, and light Parisian-inspired bites. There will be over 15 champagnes and sparking wines by the glass, as well as 50 by the bottle.

 

Botolino Dallas
Botolino serves some of the best gelato in Dallas, including this Matcha gelato. (Courtesy of Botolino)

Yelp names seven Dallas spots — along with several other North Texas concepts — in its Top 100 Texas Restaurants

Favorite ice cream shop Botolino Gelato Artigianale (Top 12), Kookie Haven, San Pedro’s, Mami Coco, Doma Seolleongtang, LDU Coffee, and Sky Rocket Burger were all named in Yelp’s Top 100 Texas Restaurants in 2022. Several other North Texas spots also made the crowd-sourced list, including Plano’s Sushi Spot (No. 10), Grapevine’s Tommy Tamale Market and Cafe (No. 13), and Fort Worth’s Del Campo Empanadas (No. 18). 

Part of the Special Series:

PaperCity - The Dallas Dish

