5 New Dallas Restaurant Openings to Know — Buzzy Henderson Avenue Spots, Customizable Pasta Places, and More

The Dallas dining scene is forever evolving. To help you stay in the know, we’ve gathered the buzziest openings, the unfortunate closures, and any other food news we might find fitting. This week’s Dish is your helping of need-to-know Dallas restaurant openings — and will hopefully point you in the direction of your next great reservation.

Local Public Eatery

2323 N. Henderson Avenue, Suite 100

Canadian hospitality group Joey Restaurants opened its first dining concept, JOEY Dallas, at NorthPark Center in January 2024. We loved the upscale, modern atmosphere, sushi, and Szechuan chicken lettuce wraps at the new spot.

Today, September 26, the same hospitality group is opening a sister concept called Local Public Eatery on Henderson Avenue. It’ll be only the second location of the restaurant in the U.S. after Seattle. A relaxed pub concept in a revamped space in the East Dallas neighborhood, in the same strip of buildings as Gemma, the new spot (led by LPH Regional Chef Oliver Lewis) will serve elevated bar bites like pizza, fried chicken, burgers, rice bowls, steak & fries, and more. Fun group cocktails include The Porron (a bottle of wine in a pourable pitcher and no glasses) — you’re interestingly supposed to pour directly into your pal’s mouth, shot-sized espresso martinis, and Cold Tea — a teapot of Jameson-infused tea.

The 7,144 square foot space will feature artwork and sports memorabilia in a modern but rustic setting. A focal point is a bar with a beer board that lists which beers are on draft — it doubles as a screen for watching sports. There will also be a covered patio overlooking Henderson Ave.

Due’ Cucina

1900 Abrams Road

This new fast-casual Italian restaurant is now open in Lakewood. It comes from Davide Macchi and Filippo Fiori (two high school friends from Italy), who debuted their first Due’Cucina in Seattle in 2017. Dallas is the duo’s first outpost outside of Washington. The way it works is that you choose your favorite pasta sauce and pair it with rotating pasta shapes. Offerings include spaghetti, bucatini, paccheri, and more. Everything is made daily in-house. Sauces range from short rib ragu to kale pesto to smoked salmon. You’ll also find appetizers like arancini, burrata, and bruschetta, as well as salads and desserts.

Kyo Sushi and Omakase

5630 Village Glen Drive

The Drey Hotel at The Village Dallas has launched a new pop-up restaurant experience called Kyo Sushi and Omakase. It’s located at Anise — The Village‘s Mediterranean wine bar — and features 90-minute, 10- ($99) and 15-course ($130) tastings. There are only eight seats per tasting at the bar. It’s open for lunch and dinner, with a lunch service offering a variety of Inari sushi and maki. At dinner, guests can also opt for a la carte menu items and add-ons. Reservations are required for dinner.

The Charlotte

2822 N. Henderson Avenue

In the former Enrique Tomas space on Henderson Avenue, this new all-day American bistro and bar opens on Monday, September 30. The new Dallas restaurant opening comes from Culinary Director Wyl Lima and Operating Partner Kimberly O’Neal (who spent 11 years at Hillstone Restaurant Group). Chef Lima was formerly Chef de Cuisine at the Michelin-starred Temporis in Chicago and Executive Chef at Dallas’ Sister. The Charlotte is named after his mother. “The menu offers a fresh twist on American dishes, infused with global flavors and locally sourced ingredients,” including Biryani spiced wings, charred elote, charbroiled oysters, crispy duck, steak au poivre, and more. There is also pasta, seafood, sandwiches, and cocktails.

San Marzano

3700 McKinney Avenue, Suite 148

This New York-based casual Italian concept has debuted its first Texas outpost at Dallas’ West Village. Founded in Manhattan in 2008 by brothers Kamran and David Malekan, the restaurant features great dishes at a more affordable price. Customized pasta dishes start at just $14, with wine options available at $7 a glass. They serve six kinds of pasta that can be paired with eight different sauces. For brunch, you’ll find an omelette, eggs Benedict, French toast, and more.