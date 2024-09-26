The Charlotte Dallas
Local Public Eatery Dallas restaurant news
Local Public Eatery Dallas
Local Public Eatery Dallas
Local Public Eatery Dallas
The Charlotte Dallas
The Charlotte Dallas
The Charlotte Dallas
01
08

The Charlotte debuts on Henderson Avenue on September 30. (Photo by Kayla Enright)

02
08

Local Public Eatery will debut on Henderson Avenue on September 26. (Courtesy rendering)

03
08

Cold Tea — a teapot of Jameson-infused tea at Local Public Eatery. (Courtesy)

04
08

Drink your wine sans glasses at Local Public Eatery. (Courtesy)

05
08

You'll find tons of elevated bar food at Local Public Eatery. (Courtesy)

06
08

The Charlotte comes from Culinary Director Wyl Lima and Operating Partner Kimberly O’Neal. (Photo by Kayla Enright)

07
08

The Charlotte boasts an outdoor patio overlooking Henderson Avenue. (Photo by Kayla Enright)

08
08

The Charlotte's mascot is a teddy bear. (Photo by Kayla Enright)

The Charlotte Dallas
Local Public Eatery Dallas restaurant news
Local Public Eatery Dallas
Local Public Eatery Dallas
Local Public Eatery Dallas
The Charlotte Dallas
The Charlotte Dallas
The Charlotte Dallas
Restaurants / Openings

5 New Dallas Restaurant Openings to Know — Buzzy Henderson Avenue Spots, Customizable Pasta Places, and More

Your Weekly Need-To-Know Dish

BY // 09.26.24
The Charlotte debuts on Henderson Avenue on September 30. (Photo by Kayla Enright)
Local Public Eatery will debut on Henderson Avenue on September 26. (Courtesy rendering)
Cold Tea — a teapot of Jameson-infused tea at Local Public Eatery. (Courtesy)
Drink your wine sans glasses at Local Public Eatery. (Courtesy)
You'll find tons of elevated bar food at Local Public Eatery. (Courtesy)
The Charlotte comes from Culinary Director Wyl Lima and Operating Partner Kimberly O’Neal. (Photo by Kayla Enright)
The Charlotte boasts an outdoor patio overlooking Henderson Avenue. (Photo by Kayla Enright)
The Charlotte's mascot is a teddy bear. (Photo by Kayla Enright)
1
8

The Charlotte debuts on Henderson Avenue on September 30. (Photo by Kayla Enright)

2
8

Local Public Eatery will debut on Henderson Avenue on September 26. (Courtesy rendering)

3
8

Cold Tea — a teapot of Jameson-infused tea at Local Public Eatery. (Courtesy)

4
8

Drink your wine sans glasses at Local Public Eatery. (Courtesy)

5
8

You'll find tons of elevated bar food at Local Public Eatery. (Courtesy)

6
8

The Charlotte comes from Culinary Director Wyl Lima and Operating Partner Kimberly O’Neal. (Photo by Kayla Enright)

7
8

The Charlotte boasts an outdoor patio overlooking Henderson Avenue. (Photo by Kayla Enright)

8
8

The Charlotte's mascot is a teddy bear. (Photo by Kayla Enright)

The Dallas dining scene is forever evolving. To help you stay in the know, we’ve gathered the buzziest openings, the unfortunate closures, and any other food news we might find fitting. This week’s Dish is your helping of need-to-know Dallas restaurant openings — and will hopefully point you in the direction of your next great reservation.

Local Public Eatery Dallas restaurant news
Local Public Eatery will debut on Henderson Avenue on September 26. (Courtesy rendering)

Local Public Eatery

2323 N. Henderson Avenue, Suite 100

Canadian hospitality group Joey Restaurants opened its first dining concept, JOEY Dallas, at NorthPark Center in January 2024. We loved the upscale, modern atmosphere, sushi, and Szechuan chicken lettuce wraps at the new spot.

Today, September 26, the same hospitality group is opening a sister concept called Local Public Eatery on Henderson Avenue. It’ll be only the second location of the restaurant in the U.S. after Seattle. A relaxed pub concept in a revamped space in the East Dallas neighborhood, in the same strip of buildings as Gemma, the new spot (led by LPH Regional Chef Oliver Lewis) will serve elevated bar bites like pizza, fried chicken, burgers, rice bowls, steak & fries, and more. Fun group cocktails include The Porron (a bottle of wine in a pourable pitcher and no glasses) — you’re interestingly supposed to pour directly into your pal’s mouth, shot-sized espresso martinis, and Cold Tea — a teapot of Jameson-infused tea.

The 7,144 square foot space will feature artwork and sports memorabilia in a modern but rustic setting. A focal point is a bar with a beer board that lists which beers are on draft — it doubles as a screen for watching sports. There will also be a covered patio overlooking Henderson Ave.

Due'Cucina Dallas
Due’Cucina brings fast-casual, housemade pasta to Dallas. (Courtesy)

Due’ Cucina

1900 Abrams Road

Luxurious Bath & Candles

Swipe
  • Bering's Gift's September 2024
  • Bering's Gift's September 2024
  • Bering's Gift's September 2024
  • Bering's Gift's September 2024
  • Bering's Gift's September 2024
  • Bering's Gift's September 2024
  • Bering's Gift's September 2024
  • Bering's Gift's September 2024
  • Bering's Gift's September 2024
  • Bering's Gift's September 2024

This new fast-casual Italian restaurant is now open in Lakewood. It comes from Davide Macchi and Filippo Fiori (two high school friends from Italy), who debuted their first Due’Cucina in Seattle in 2017. Dallas is the duo’s first outpost outside of Washington. The way it works is that you choose your favorite pasta sauce and pair it with rotating pasta shapes. Offerings include spaghetti, bucatini, paccheri, and more. Everything is made daily in-house. Sauces range from short rib ragu to kale pesto to smoked salmon. You’ll also find appetizers like arancini, burrata, and bruschetta, as well as salads and desserts.

Kyo Sushi Dallas
The Village’s Drey Hotel just launched a new omakase pop-up called Kyo Sushi. (Courtesy)

Kyo Sushi and Omakase

5630 Village Glen Drive

The Drey Hotel at The Village Dallas has launched a new pop-up restaurant experience called Kyo Sushi and Omakase. It’s located at Anise — The Village‘s Mediterranean wine bar — and features 90-minute, 10- ($99) and 15-course ($130) tastings. There are only eight seats per tasting at the bar. It’s open for lunch and dinner, with a lunch service offering a variety of Inari sushi and maki. At dinner, guests can also opt for a la carte menu items and add-ons. Reservations are required for dinner.

The Charlotte Dallas
The Charlotte comes from Culinary Director Wyl Lima and Operating Partner Kimberly O’Neal. (Photo by Kayla Enright)

The Charlotte

2822 N. Henderson Avenue

In the former Enrique Tomas space on Henderson Avenue, this new all-day American bistro and bar opens on Monday, September 30. The new Dallas restaurant opening comes from Culinary Director Wyl Lima and Operating Partner Kimberly O’Neal (who spent 11 years at Hillstone Restaurant Group). Chef Lima was formerly Chef de Cuisine at the Michelin-starred Temporis in Chicago and Executive Chef at Dallas’ Sister. The Charlotte is named after his mother. “The menu offers a fresh twist on American dishes, infused with global flavors and locally sourced ingredients,” including Biryani spiced wings, charred elote, charbroiled oysters, crispy duck, steak au poivre, and more. There is also pasta, seafood, sandwiches, and cocktails.

San Marzano Image
The revered Italian pasta restaurant San Marzano is making its way from the Big Apple to West Village.

San Marzano

3700 McKinney Avenue, Suite 148

This New York-based casual Italian concept has debuted its first Texas outpost at Dallas’ West Village. Founded in Manhattan in 2008 by brothers Kamran and David Malekan, the restaurant features great dishes at a more affordable price. Customized pasta dishes start at just $14, with wine options available at $7 a glass. They serve six kinds of pasta that can be paired with eight different sauces. For brunch, you’ll find an omelette, eggs Benedict, French toast, and more.

Part of the Special Series:

PaperCity - The Dallas Dish
Featured Events

Visit Dallas' premier open-air shopping and dining destination.

Highland Park Village Shop Now

Featured Properties

Swipe
1203 Normans Woods Street
Lake at Stonehenge, Energy Corridor
FOR SALE

1203 Normans Woods Street
Houston, TX

$490,000 Learn More about this property
Estelle Elles
This property is listed by: Estelle Elles (713) 819-1346 Email Realtor
1203 Normans Woods Street
3703 Fox Creek Court
Harmony Village, Spring
FOR SALE

3703 Fox Creek Court
Spring, TX

$440,000 Learn More about this property
Sondra Rosenthal
This property is listed by: Sondra Rosenthal (713) 870-3790 Email Realtor
3703 Fox Creek Court
5005 Chestnut Street
Bellaire
FOR SALE

5005 Chestnut Street
Bellaire, TX

$900,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
5005 Chestnut Street
5326 De Milo Drive
Oak Forest
FOR SALE

5326 De Milo Drive
Houston, TX

$449,000 Learn More about this property
Amanda Cruser
This property is listed by: Amanda Cruser (713) 594-5201 Email Realtor
5326 De Milo Drive
3838 Olympia Drive
River Oaks
FOR SALE

3838 Olympia Drive
Houston, TX

$5,100,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
3838 Olympia Drive
12261 Oxford Crescent Circle
Enclave at Oxford Park
FOR SALE

12261 Oxford Crescent Circle
Houston, TX

$409,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
12261 Oxford Crescent Circle
6008 Glencove Street #B
Memorial Park Area
FOR SALE

6008 Glencove Street #B
Houston, TX

$1,345,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
6008 Glencove Street #B
7226 Glenbank Way
Sheffield, Co-list: Shelby Matthews
FOR SALE

7226 Glenbank Way
Houston, TX

$385,000 Learn More about this property
Mark McNitt
This property is listed by: Mark McNitt (832) 567-4357 Email Realtor
7226 Glenbank Way
5415 Newcastle Street
Bellaire Area
FOR SALE

5415 Newcastle Street
Bellaire, TX

$550,000 Learn More about this property
Estelle Elles
This property is listed by: Estelle Elles (713) 819-1346 Email Realtor
5415 Newcastle Street
1409 Pine Chase Drive
Spring Branch
FOR SALE

1409 Pine Chase Drive
Houston, TX

$1,980,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
1409 Pine Chase Drive
3834 Marlowe Street
West University
FOR SALE

3834 Marlowe Street
West University Place, TX

$2,350,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
3834 Marlowe Street
2047 Westcreek Lane #807
The Wilshire | Co-list: Wendy Bernstein
FOR SALE

2047 Westcreek Lane #807
Houston, TX

$845,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
2047 Westcreek Lane #807
1203 Nantucket Drive
Westhaven Estates, Galleria
FOR SALE

1203 Nantucket Drive
Houston, TX

$1,695,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
1203 Nantucket Drive
6026 Lake Bridge Lane
Del Bello Lakes, Alvin
FOR SALE

6026 Lake Bridge Lane
Manvel, TX

$570,000 Learn More about this property
Bob Murdock
This property is listed by: Bob Murdock (832) 326-5712 Email Realtor
6026 Lake Bridge Lane
4413 Verdome Lane
Oak Forest West Area
FOR SALE

4413 Verdome Lane
Houston, TX

$425,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
4413 Verdome Lane
15215 Westburn Loch Drive
Balmoral
FOR SALE

15215 Westburn Loch Drive
Humble, TX

$414,900 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
15215 Westburn Loch Drive
26407 Hollow Stone Lane
Black Horse Ranch, Cypress
FOR SALE

26407 Hollow Stone Lane
Cypress, TX

$1,179,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
26407 Hollow Stone Lane
2626 Holly Hall Street #606
Medical Center Area
FOR SALE

2626 Holly Hall Street #606
Houston, TX

$105,000 Learn More about this property
Julie Brann
This property is listed by: Julie Brann (713) 594-8736 Email Realtor
2626 Holly Hall Street #606
16835 Fowler Pines Drive
The Groves, Humble
FOR SALE

16835 Fowler Pines Drive
Humble, TX

$650,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
16835 Fowler Pines Drive
2902 Chenevert Street #B
Midtown - Houston
FOR SALE

2902 Chenevert Street #B
Houston, TX

$315,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
2902 Chenevert Street #B
10620 Centre Shadows Drive
Centre Park Terrace, Spring Branch
FOR SALE

10620 Centre Shadows Drive
Houston, TX

$479,000 Learn More about this property
Kenneth Kottwitz
This property is listed by: Kenneth Kottwitz (713) 598-6849 Email Realtor
10620 Centre Shadows Drive
5722 Cheltenham Drive
Maplewood North
FOR SALE

5722 Cheltenham Drive
Houston, TX

$425,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
5722 Cheltenham Drive
49 Briar Hollow Lane #305
PARK SQUARE - Briar Hollow
FOR SALE

49 Briar Hollow Lane #305
Houston, TX

$305,000 Learn More about this property
Neil Silverman
This property is listed by: Neil Silverman (713) 725-9750 Email Realtor
49 Briar Hollow Lane #305
2904 Chenevert Street #G
Midtown - Houston
FOR SALE

2904 Chenevert Street #G
Houston, TX

$325,000 Learn More about this property
Neil Silverman
This property is listed by: Neil Silverman (713) 725-9750 Email Realtor
2904 Chenevert Street #G
1505 Early Lane
Spring Branch
FOR SALE

1505 Early Lane
Houston, TX

$785,000 Learn More about this property
Neil Silverman
This property is listed by: Neil Silverman (713) 725-9750 Email Realtor
1505 Early Lane
606 Marshall Street #B14
Montrose
FOR SALE

606 Marshall Street #B14
Houston, TX

$165,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
606 Marshall Street #B14
8006 Clearwater Crossing
Fall Creek
FOR SALE

8006 Clearwater Crossing
Humble, TX

$499,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
8006 Clearwater Crossing
5429 Denmark Street
Triangle Gardens, Northside
FOR SALE

5429 Denmark Street
Houston, TX

$174,500 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
5429 Denmark Street
3762 Eli Road
Creekwood, Bellville
FOR SALE

3762 Eli Road
Bellville, TX

$1,300,000 Learn More about this property
Thea McShay
This property is listed by: Thea McShay (713) 724-7684 Email Realtor
3762 Eli Road
5540 Grand Lake Street
Bellaire Area
FOR SALE

5540 Grand Lake Street
Bellaire, TX

$725,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
5540 Grand Lake Street
12506 Castlestone Drive
Crossroads Park
FOR SALE

12506 Castlestone Drive
Houston, TX

$359,900 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
12506 Castlestone Drive
6249 Locke Lane
Briargrove
FOR SALE

6249 Locke Lane
Houston, TX

$449,999 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
6249 Locke Lane
4715 Pine Street
Bellaire
FOR SALE

4715 Pine Street
Bellaire, TX

$1,750,000 Learn More about this property
Tsili Ran
This property is listed by: Tsili Ran (713) 562-5521 Email Realtor
4715 Pine Street
1108 Oakmont Glen Court
Spring Branch
FOR SALE

1108 Oakmont Glen Court
Houston, TX

$420,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
1108 Oakmont Glen Court
4625 Crawford Street
Rice/Museum District
FOR SALE

4625 Crawford Street
Houston, TX

$468,500 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
4625 Crawford Street
5413 Newcastle Street
Bellaire Area
FOR SALE

5413 Newcastle Street
Bellaire, TX

$765,000 Learn More about this property
Estelle Elles
This property is listed by: Estelle Elles (713) 819-1346 Email Realtor
5413 Newcastle Street
2710 N Sabine Street #111
Woodland Heights
FOR SALE

2710 N Sabine Street #111
Houston, TX

$399,000 Learn More about this property
Terri Guerra
This property is listed by: Terri Guerra (713) 598-3043 Email Realtor
2710 N Sabine Street #111
6830 Silver Shores Lane
Cross Creek
FOR SALE

6830 Silver Shores Lane
Katy, TX

$299,500 Learn More about this property
Kenneth Kottwitz
This property is listed by: Kenneth Kottwitz (713) 598-6849 Email Realtor
6830 Silver Shores Lane
5 Rip Van Winkle Lane
Bunker Hill Village
FOR SALE

5 Rip Van Winkle Lane
Bunker Hill Village, TX

$1,895,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
5 Rip Van Winkle Lane
3207 Coral Ridge Drive
League City | Co-list: Anita Bormaster
FOR SALE

3207 Coral Ridge Drive
League City, TX

$385,000 Learn More about this property
Mark McNitt
This property is listed by: Mark McNitt (832) 567-4357 Email Realtor
3207 Coral Ridge Drive
5418 Indigo Street
Braes View Terrace, Meyerland Area
FOR SALE

5418 Indigo Street
Houston, TX

$435,000 Learn More about this property
Meagan Bordelon
This property is listed by: Meagan Bordelon (832) 272-7072 Email Realtor
5418 Indigo Street
713 Somerset Commons Lane
Somerset Green | Co-list: Melinda Gordon
FOR SALE

713 Somerset Commons Lane
Houston, TX

$1,125,000 Learn More about this property
Estelle Elles
This property is listed by: Estelle Elles (713) 819-1346 Email Realtor
713 Somerset Commons Lane
3023 Wellspring Lake Drive
Weston Lakes, Fulshear
FOR SALE

3023 Wellspring Lake Drive
Fulshear, TX

$1,495,000 Learn More about this property
Janice Ratliff
This property is listed by: Janice Ratliff (713) 819-0801 Email Realtor
3023 Wellspring Lake Drive
23019 S Warmstone Way
Cinco Ranch
FOR SALE

23019 S Warmstone Way
Katy, TX

$475,000 Learn More about this property
Julie Brann
This property is listed by: Julie Brann (713) 594-8736 Email Realtor
23019 S Warmstone Way
Presented by Bernstein Realty Your Home Our Expertise
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X