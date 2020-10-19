Don't miss The Peel Out, a orange vanilla Push Pop-inspired vodka drink at Thunderbird Station. Get $1 off when you show your "I Voted" sticker. (Courtesy)

Voting in Dallas comes with rewards. Several local restaurants and bars are offering discounts to those who show up with an “I Voted” sticker or button. (Hot tip for early voters out there: we’ve heard the American Airlines Center is a solid experience.) We’ll continue to update this list with deals as we find them.

Thunderbird Station

3400 Commerce Street

Show off your “I Voted” sticker or button at this new Deep Ellum bar and get a dollar off signature drinks and all drafts. Some of the most creative specialty cocktails you must try are The Peel Out frozen orange vodka treat, RattleTrap with peanut butter whiskey, Dr. Pepper, and actual peanuts, and G-Tea-O with black-tea infused gin.

Another Round’s bar features craft cocktails. (Photo by Christina Childress)

Another Round

660 Fort Worth Avenue, Suite 100

Visit Another Round, the West Dallas bar and indoor mini-golf course, up until Election Day and show them your voting sticker at your tee-time for a $2 discount on any alcoholic beverage. Favorite cocktails include the Green Jacket, Hole in One, and Tee Off (which all usually go for $12).

Billy Can Can’s Billy Burger is a favorite in Dallas. (Courtesy)

Billy Can Can

2386 Victory Park Lane

Head to this Victory Park saloon after voting for a discount on a Dallas favorite. The restaurant is offering the Billy Burger (which is usually $17 and is stacked with a beef patty, cheddar, bacon, caramelized onions, pickled jalapeños, and Texas IPA mustard) and a draft beer — they’ve got Wild Acre Billy Jenkins, Lakewood Please and Thank You, and more — for $20 total.