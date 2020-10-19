Voting in Dallas Has Perks at These Restaurants and Bars
Show Your "I Voted" Sticker (or Button) for a Local DiscountBY Megan Ziots // 10.19.20
Voting in Dallas comes with rewards. Several local restaurants and bars are offering discounts to those who show up with an “I Voted” sticker or button. (Hot tip for early voters out there: we’ve heard the American Airlines Center is a solid experience.) We’ll continue to update this list with deals as we find them.
Thunderbird Station
3400 Commerce Street
Show off your “I Voted” sticker or button at this new Deep Ellum bar and get a dollar off signature drinks and all drafts. Some of the most creative specialty cocktails you must try are The Peel Out frozen orange vodka treat, RattleTrap with peanut butter whiskey, Dr. Pepper, and actual peanuts, and G-Tea-O with black-tea infused gin.
Another Round
660 Fort Worth Avenue, Suite 100
Visit Another Round, the West Dallas bar and indoor mini-golf course, up until Election Day and show them your voting sticker at your tee-time for a $2 discount on any alcoholic beverage. Favorite cocktails include the Green Jacket, Hole in One, and Tee Off (which all usually go for $12).
Billy Can Can
2386 Victory Park Lane
Head to this Victory Park saloon after voting for a discount on a Dallas favorite. The restaurant is offering the Billy Burger (which is usually $17 and is stacked with a beef patty, cheddar, bacon, caramelized onions, pickled jalapeños, and Texas IPA mustard) and a draft beer — they’ve got Wild Acre Billy Jenkins, Lakewood Please and Thank You, and more — for $20 total.