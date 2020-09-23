historic dallas restaurant Lucky’s Hot Chicken
Restaurants / Openings

Two New Dining Hot Spots Find Historic Homes in Dallas

Lucky's Hot Chicken and Thunderbird Station Are Fresh Concepts Infused With Local History

BY // 09.23.20
Two new restaurants Dallas has long been looking forward to (since pre-pandemic times) are finally welcoming guests in historic destinations — safety protocols firmly in place.

Lucky’s Hot Chicken

4505 Gaston Avenue, East Dallas

The newest concept from Vandelay Hospitality Group (Hudson House, Drake’s), this Nashville hot chicken restaurant is now open in the historic mid-century building that housed Brinks Coffee Shop, the first project by famed Dallas restauranteur Norman Brinker. The space (renovated but still wonderfully retro) now serves up crinkle fries and chicken tenders with five levels of spice.

The menu also boasts high-stacked sandwiches like the Big Lou with tenders, slaw, cheese, comeback sauce, and pickles. Classic sides include mac ‘n cheese, coleslaw, baked beans, and collard greens. Diners can also expect beers on tap and soft serve ice cream. The counter-service restaurant is now open for dine-in, and curbside pickup, online ordering, and delivery will be coming soon.

 

Thunderbird Station
Thunderbird Station is officially open. (Photo by Kim Finch)

Thunderbird Station

3400 Commerce Street, Deep Ellum

One of the most highly anticipated new bar-restaurants in town, this throwback spot from Kim Finch (owner of Double Wide and a magic touch for Dallas dive bars) is finally open. Housed in a historic gas station at the edge of Deep Ellum, the new restaurant offers a massive outdoor patio, cool cocktails, and classic bites. (The space underwent an intensive facelift, but the retro garage vibes are still very much intact.)

The drink menu is filled with nostalgic moments, like The Peel Out, which tastes like an orange Push-Pop, but with vodka. There’s also the RattleTrap, a peanut butter whiskey cocktail, and Fuzzy Dice, with lavender, botanical, and violet liqueurs topped with Crush Grape. On the food front, you can choose from throwbacks like the bologna sandwich (hot or cold), Sloppy Joe (or veggie Sloppy Jolene), or Frito Pie.

